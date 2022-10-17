Read full article on original website
Related
Police: No obvious signs of foul play in death of Princeton student
Officials say the death of a Princeton student on Thursday does not appear suspicious.
Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
A man was shoved onto the tracks at the Myrtle-Wyckoff subway station in Brooklyn on Friday, according to the NYPD.
News 12
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty. Calls to 911 falsely reported an active shooter and multiple injuries...
Longtime Hempstead educator, civil rights advocate leads 134th annual Homecoming Parade
A beloved educator and civil rights advocate in the Hempstead community is leading the 134th annual Homecoming Parade as grand marshal.
News 12
Mount Vernon HS, Rockland Community College unveil program to kickstart students' automotive careers
Mount Vernon High School and Rockland Community College have teamed up with a new partner to get students into automotive jobs. Under the program, Ford Motor Company and dealership Scarsdale Ford take students who are into cars and turn them into auto tech experts. They presented a showcase in the...
News 12
Southampton police search for kayaker who went missing off Sag Harbor Bay
Southampton Town police are searching for a kayaker who went missing out east. They say Dario Cholula-Rojas went out on the Sag Harbor Bay around 9 p.m. Wednesday. He entered the water near a home he was staying at in North Haven. Cholula-Rojas' kayak was spotted early Thursday about 1,000...
Edison Township lights up the city for its first Diwali Festival
Diwali, one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, celebrates good over evil and light over darkness.
Repair Café: Volunteers in Rockland County repair items for free
Volunteers are offering the community free repairs on at an event in Rockland County.
News 12
Man wanted in connection to bleach attack in Roosevelt
Police are searching for the man they say is wanted in connection to a bleach attack in Roosevelt. Police say the incident happened on Sept. 26 on Nassau Road. Police say the man splashed two people in the face with bleach from a bottle. Both victims in the incident lost...
Bridgeport nonprofit Helping Hands Outreach rallies to help mother of 5 with cancer
A Bridgeport nonprofit, Helping Hands Outreach, is heading up an effort to support a local mother of five who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.
Police search for missing teen in Newark
Police say Kayla Jagoo, 17, was last seen on Fabyan Place.
Fire rips through home in Ridge; residents safe thanks to passersby
Officials say a fire tore through a home in Ridge Thursday night on 68 Ridge Road.
NYPD: Suspect wanted in NYC subway samurai sword attack
Police need the public's help in finding a man who they say attacked someone at a Manhattan subway station with a samurai sword Thursday morning.
Man accused of selling illegal fireworks at Hicksville store
Police say the owner, 53-year-old Senthil Lakshamanan, was arrested Thursday during an investigation at Maharaja Farmers Market on South Broadway.
New affordable housing development brings vibrant look to Bronx
A new affordable housing development in the Bronx called El Boriquen brings a vibrant look to the borough alongside almost 150 new affordable housing units.
News 12
Police: Man wanted for multiple groping incidents at NYC subway stations
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for multiple groping incidents at subway stations throughout New York City. Police say the suspect grabbed a 19-year-old woman's backside at the East 23rd Street and Park Avenue station in Manhattan last Friday. They believe he's also responsible...
Ridgewood residents alerted town's drinking water is contaminated with 'forever chemicals'
Residents received a repeat notice in the mail, yet again alerting them that their drinking water still was not in compliance with state standards and could possibly cause cancer and reproductive issues.
2 men wanted for stealing credit cards from lockers at Lindenhurst fitness club
According to police, the men cut a lock on a locker and stole credit cards from within at LA Fitness, located at 455 Park Ave., on Aug. 24 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Schmidt's Market in Southampton closing after almost 43 years due to high rent
Owner of Schmidt's Market Dennis Schmidt says the store is closing because rent prices are getting to high.
News 12
‘Rebuild the Beach’ helped raise money after Sandy’s fury. 10 years later, it’s still donating to causes
From her apartment balcony, Liz Nachman saw Superstorm Sandy's fury decimate the City by the Sea. The immense damage from the 2012 storm left her asking what the next step was. Her son, Geoffrey Noss, came up with a game plan through a rallying slogan – “Rebuild the Beach.”
