ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 10

Sandra Dockeney
5d ago

Put them in better job placement, not in the streets to try to force money from motorists.

Reply
4
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Deputy Mayor Faith Leach draws on personal experience in addressing children of incarcerated parents

BALTIMORE -- At any given moment, there are about 20,000 young people in Baltimore City with at least one parent who is incarcerated, according to city officials. City leaders say those are low estimates."We can imagine that there might be even larger numbers," said Faith Leach, Baltimore's Deputy Mayor of the Equity, Health and Human Services. "When we start to go further into the family, aunts and uncles or even siblings, we know those numbers increased dramatically.The deputy mayor is working with non-governmental groups to tackle an issue that's pervasive but that many people in society may not think about...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan tours McCormick’s new Baltimore County distribution center

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week joined McCormick & Company CEO Lawrence Kurius and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on a tour of McCormick’s new 1.8 million square-foot Northeast Distribution Center at Tradepoint Atlantic Park in Baltimore County—the largest distribution site for McCormick in the world. “This...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Death of Baltimore bus driver 'domestic related'

BALTIMORE -- An MTA bus driver was killed during a "domestic related" dispute in the station's parking lot in South Baltimore, police confirmed on Friday.Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot at the MTA lot Tuesday near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Baltimore City Police continue to investigate this case which is one of at least 274 murder investigations in Baltimore this year. Baltimore residents who traveled near the area of the crime on Friday expressed sorrow for the victim and her family, along with concern after police revealed that this was a domestic-related shooting."It...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BALTIMORE BLOODSHED | Week ends with 6 shot, 2 fatally, across the city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The work week ended in bloodshed as six people were shot across Baltimore on October 21. Two of the shooting victims died. The gunfire began in the morning in Harbor East, when a security guard shot a man accused of trying to shoplift, according to Baltimore City Police. The accused shoplifter attacked the security guard with a syringe, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus

Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy