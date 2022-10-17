ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Los Angeles

Tom Brady Apologizes for Comparing Playing in NFL to Military Deployment

Brady apologizes for comparing playing in NFL to military deployment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a moment on Thursday to address his recent controversial comments. On the latest episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray, Brady compared playing in the...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Los Angeles

Report: Jets WR Elijah Moore Asks for Trade

Report: Jets WR Elijah Moore asks for trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Jets may be winning, but Elijah Moore still wants out. The second-year wide receiver has asked the Jets for a trade due to frustration with his role and usage amidst the team's surprising 4-2 start to the season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
NBC Los Angeles

49ers Acquire Christian McCaffrey in Trade With Panthers

Stunner: 49ers trade for McCaffrey from Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 49ers have a new offensive weapon. The Carolina Panthers announced on Thursday that star running back Christian McCaffrey had been traded to San Francisco. San Francisco was rumored to be one of the team's interested in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

