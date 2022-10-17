ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Carrick is set to be appointed as Middlesbrough manager in U-turn after issues over backroom staff and control over transfers were resolved... with former Man United star set to take first full-time step into the dugout

By Craig Hope
 5 days ago

Michael Carrick has held further talks with Middlesbrough and looks set to be appointed as Chris Wilder’s replacement, marking his first full-time step into management.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder spoke to Boro last week but had indicated he was not keen on the role.

It is thought the issues then related to backroom staff and control over transfers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXLnt_0iciq3VN00
Englishman Michael Carrick looks set to be appointed as Middlesbrough's new manager
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00sVre_0iciq3VN00
Middlesbrough have struggled this season and currently sit in the division's relegation zone

However, the 41-year-old is now edging closer to taking charge of the Championship side.

Carrick could even be in the dugout for Saturday’s visit of Huddersfield, a crucial game in the fight for survival with both teams in the bottom three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrbP2_0iciq3VN00
Carrick (left) wants to bring former Man United assistant coaches Mike Phelan and Rene Muelensteen to the north-east
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8oXW_0iciq3VN00

Carrick worked under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford and wants to bring former United assistants Mike Phelan and Rene Muelensteen to the North-East as part of his coaching set-up.

Boro have been searching for a new boss since sacking former Sheffield United chief Wilder at the start of October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jK5Ow_0iciq3VN00
Chris Wilder was sacked as Boro boss at the start of October after a torrid run of form

Carrick has been out of work since leaving United in January, when he was replaced as interim boss by Ralf Rangnick.

He had overseen a Champions League win over Villarreal and a Premier League victory over Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, as well as drawing against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JiNHT_0iciq3VN00
The future of Middlesbrough interim manager Leo Percovich at the club remains unclear

Daily Mail

