Big Walnut board of education works on policy to arm teachers at school
SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the first school districts in the state is introducing policy changes to allow teachers to carry guns in their buildings. Big Walnut in Delaware County is in the process of opting in on a state law passed in June that reduced training requirements to carry concealed weapons at school.
Columbus Education Association investigating members who worked during 3-day strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association's Board of Governors voted Thursday to investigate members who may have crossed the picket line and worked during the union's three-day strike in August. In a letter sent to members obtained by ABC 6/FOX 28, CEA President John Coneglio said the...
Columbus City Schools hosting job fair Thursday for variety of positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools is holding a job fair Thursday as it looks to fill a variety of positions. The CCS event is on the campus of Columbus State Community College at the Center for Technology and Learning located at 290 Cleveland Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HighBall Halloween raises money for Short North Alliance, including its safety programs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the pandemic caused scaled-back versions of HighBall Halloween, the costume party is back in full swing. The Short North Alliance, a non-profit organization, organized the annual event. This is HighBall's 15th anniversary, and the event raises money for the organization's programming, which supports the community's well-being and safety.
She Serves: Ohio State grad helping soldiers prioritize mental health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Physical health is important in our armed forces and so is mental health. There’s a continued push to break the stigma of soldiers asking for help. One of the leaders in that area is a graduate of the Ohio State University and actually made the decision to join the military while standing in The Shoe on a Buckeye football Saturday.
Franklin Township fighting to keep its police department
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin Township Police Department already took a hit this past summer. The department went from 13 full-time police officers to only eight after a levy in May failed. Now, if a new levy doesn't pass this November, the police chief said the department...
Surge in pediatric respiratory illness straining resources at hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Children's hospitals across the country are running out of space because of a surge in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus is no exception. "We are busy over in the in-patient side," NCH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rustin Morse said. "Our ICUs...
New round of rental assistance available for those in need in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Urban League has helped some 1,700 families in the past year with emergency rental assistance, and now with winter quickly approaching, more help is on the way. Marie Agee is one of the applicants who received help this past year. "The lord he...
Group tasked with investigating police misconduct, excessive force opens Columbus office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Inspector General wants the community to know they are open and in a permanent location. The Department of the Inspector General of the City of Columbus had been in a temporary space so far, but now the office at 50 West Town Street is open.
Drug sweep mixes interdiction and outreach as addicts try find path to recovery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement and treatment workers in Fairfield County teamed up Thursday on a drug sweep called “Operation Bridge.”. The teams were aiming to remove drugs and drug traffickers from the streets as well as to connect people with “substance use disorder” to help and treatment.
ODOT tractor hit by semi in Pickaway County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Transportation said a crew working along U.S 23 was struck by a semi Thursday. ODOT said the semi crashed into the back of an ODOT tractor. The crews working were not injured, ODOT said. So far this year, ODOT said 106...
Columbus City Attorney, police propose more security for Hilltop apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Attorney and Columbus police are working to improve security measures with the owners of a Hilltop apartment complex that has been the scene of criminal activity over the years. "Wedgewood has been a place where violence happens," Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein...
Good Day Columbus: 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show has begun!. The four-day celebration attracts over 400,000 people every year and is filled with many activities and events. The show began on Wednesday and will conclude Saturday. Those attending can expect a number of contests, parades, food, drinks, games,...
7 months after apartment complex goes into receivership, tenant seeing a difference
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bobby Richards said he is no longer worried when he walks through his Colonial Village neighborhood more than six months after the apartment complex was ordered to be fixed up and sold. "It's getting better, it's getting a whole lot better," Richards said. In March...
17-year-old girl grazed after shots fired near elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teen was grazed by a bullet when shots were fired near an elementary school overnight. Columbus police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School around 1 a.m. Officers found a 17-year-old girl with...
Good Day Gardening: Fall landscape and lawn maintenance tips to prepare for winter
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Our weekly Good Day Gardening segments may be wrapping up for the year, but Darby Creek Nursery will remain open 7 days a week. We joined Jeff Turnbull, owner of the nursery, one final time this season to talk about what people should be doing to their landscaping before winter arrives.
Deputies walk with teen on senior night after dad died from COVID-19 complications
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies escorted a Reynoldsburg family Friday night as they walked across the football field for senior night. "I wish he was here, but one day we’ll be together," Brenda Bateman said. "Wish he was here right now," Zion Bateman, who is a...
Pumpkin whisperer Tator Edwards reaches finale of Outrageous Pumpkins, to host live demos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you need a little help carving your Jack O'Lantern this weekend there's a local pumpkin whisperer in town. Grove City's Tator Edwards will host two live demos this weekend. Edwards is among the final 4 of Food Network's 'Outrageous Pumpkins.' The finale premieres at...
Columbus man charged with raping teen in May 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man is facing multiple charges after he is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in May 2021. Jeffrey Mitchell is charged with rape and kidnapping, according to court documents. According to court documents, Mitchell took the teen fishing and led her into the...
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many events are happening this weekend throughout Central Ohio. The Buckeyes are back at Ohio Stadium, the Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena and of course, the Circleville Pumpkin Show is here!. Friday, October 21. Circleville Pumpkin Show in Circleville: The four-day celebration features family...
