ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Big Walnut board of education works on policy to arm teachers at school

SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the first school districts in the state is introducing policy changes to allow teachers to carry guns in their buildings. Big Walnut in Delaware County is in the process of opting in on a state law passed in June that reduced training requirements to carry concealed weapons at school.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

HighBall Halloween raises money for Short North Alliance, including its safety programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the pandemic caused scaled-back versions of HighBall Halloween, the costume party is back in full swing. The Short North Alliance, a non-profit organization, organized the annual event. This is HighBall's 15th anniversary, and the event raises money for the organization's programming, which supports the community's well-being and safety.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

She Serves: Ohio State grad helping soldiers prioritize mental health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Physical health is important in our armed forces and so is mental health. There’s a continued push to break the stigma of soldiers asking for help. One of the leaders in that area is a graduate of the Ohio State University and actually made the decision to join the military while standing in The Shoe on a Buckeye football Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Franklin Township fighting to keep its police department

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin Township Police Department already took a hit this past summer. The department went from 13 full-time police officers to only eight after a levy in May failed. Now, if a new levy doesn't pass this November, the police chief said the department...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Surge in pediatric respiratory illness straining resources at hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Children's hospitals across the country are running out of space because of a surge in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus is no exception. "We are busy over in the in-patient side," NCH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rustin Morse said. "Our ICUs...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

ODOT tractor hit by semi in Pickaway County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Transportation said a crew working along U.S 23 was struck by a semi Thursday. ODOT said the semi crashed into the back of an ODOT tractor. The crews working were not injured, ODOT said. So far this year, ODOT said 106...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Good Day Columbus: 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show has begun!. The four-day celebration attracts over 400,000 people every year and is filled with many activities and events. The show began on Wednesday and will conclude Saturday. Those attending can expect a number of contests, parades, food, drinks, games,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

17-year-old girl grazed after shots fired near elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teen was grazed by a bullet when shots were fired near an elementary school overnight. Columbus police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School around 1 a.m. Officers found a 17-year-old girl with...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus man charged with raping teen in May 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man is facing multiple charges after he is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in May 2021. Jeffrey Mitchell is charged with rape and kidnapping, according to court documents. According to court documents, Mitchell took the teen fishing and led her into the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many events are happening this weekend throughout Central Ohio. The Buckeyes are back at Ohio Stadium, the Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena and of course, the Circleville Pumpkin Show is here!. Friday, October 21. Circleville Pumpkin Show in Circleville: The four-day celebration features family...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy