See Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen's Flawlessly Choreographed Dance Break at Concert

By Nicole Wert
 5 days ago
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen sure know how to get down!

The "If I Don't Love You" singer and her opening act took the stage on the first night of the "Denim and Rhinestones Tour," wowing the crowd with a choreographed dance set to the song of the same name.

A fan captured the iconic moment and shared it on her TikTok page as a gift to the rest of the world.

"Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen's dance break!" the text on the video read, with the duo showcasing some pretty impressive moves.

Underwood rocked black and white cowboy boots along with black shorts and a striped t-shirt underneath a cropped denim jacket outfitted with rhinestones, fitting perfectly into the theme of her tour.

Allen opted for black boots with a gold jacket and cowboy hat, and of course, you can't forget the rhinestone-covered denim jeans!

"@carrieunderwood and @Jimmie Allen’s dance break at the opening night of the #denimandrhinestones tour was everything!" the user captioned the post.

Fans quickly gushed over the duo, explaining how impressed they were with the choreography. One user wrote, "this is amazing love them both 🥰💯" as another added, "Love this !! Thanks for sharing this !!💕"

Underwood and Allen will be taking their tour across multiple cities in the U.S. through March 17, so you can witness this choreography live! Buy your tickets here!

