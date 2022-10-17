ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake

Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Stephen Curry on aftermath of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch: 'My job is to maintain the joy'

The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA's model of stability for the past decade. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been together since 2012. Steve Kerr joined them as coach in 2015. They've won four championships since, and while there have been minor incidents in the locker room and on the court in that time, Golden State has largely been able to work through its issues more effectively than any other team in basketball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesource.com

Bronny James Inks Deal with Beats by Dre 14 Years After LeBron’s First Deal

Bronny James is now an official Beats by Dre ambassador. The deal comes 14 years after his father, LeBron James, became the brand’s first athlete ambassador. Bronny now becomes the first high school athlete to align with the brand. The announcement came with a new spot, highlighting LeBron and Bronny playing against each other with Beats placed in their ear.
theScore

Beal, Wizards open season with 114-107 win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bradley Beal played smooth and efficient — just the way coach Wes Unseld Jr. wanted. Beal, a three-time All-Star, scored 23 points, Kyle Kuzma added 20 and Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Washington Wizards led wire to wire to beat the rebuilding Indiana Pacers 114-107 Wednesday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Lakers unlikely to make Russell Westbrook trade until after Thanksgiving, per report

The overwhelming majority of NBA prognosticators believed that the Los Angeles Lakers needed to make a major trade before the season if they planned to seriously contend for a championship. If there were any doubters, they were converted on opening night, when the Lakers were blown out of the gym by the defending champion Golden State Warriors, 123-109. As currently constructed, this team is simply not capable of contending for a championship. Even LeBron James admitted that they lack shooting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Report: Wilson day-to-day with hamstring injury, pushing to play Week 7

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is considered day-to-day after suffering a hamstring injury in Monday night's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilson, who's also nursing a shoulder ailment, is pushing to play Sunday against the New York Jets, Rapoport adds. It's...
DENVER, CO
theScore

Report: Pistons assistant GM on leave amid workplace misconduct investigation

Rob Murphy, the assistant general manager of the Detroit Pistons, is on leave from the franchise after it opened an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The allegation involves a female former employee, who was let go from the organization earlier this year, sources told Yahoo...
DETROIT, MI
CBS San Francisco

Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers, 123-109

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After all those thrilling NBA Finals battles of last decade, Stephen Curry and LeBron James can still put on a spectacular show in their mid-30s.Opening night between these two all-time greats certainly lived up to the bill.Curry began the season with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds despite a slow start, and the Golden State Warriors beat James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 on Tuesday night after receiving their championship rings in a pregame ceremony."I'm thrilled with the win," coach Steve Kerr said. "Ring night is never an easy game and the first game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Guardians star Ramirez has thumb injury, surgery scheduled

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez played the second half of the season — and the team's playoff run — with a torn right thumb ligament that will require surgery. The team said Ramírez injured the ulnar collateral ligament in his...
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Torres blasts 'disrespectful' Naylor: 'Now they can watch on TV'

The New York Yankees are moving on to the American League Championship Series, and Gleyber Torres hopes the Cleveland Guardians can tune in to watch. While recording the final out in Tuesday's Game 5 of the ALDS against the Guardians, officially booting them from the postseason, Torres stood over second base and rocked an imaginary baby. It was a direct shot at slugger Josh Naylor, who made the same gesture while rounding the bases after hitting a solo homer off Gerrit Cole in the previous contest.
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Chargers' Jackson on Monday night benching: 'I feel defeated'

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was one of the NFL's most sought-after free agents this offseason, but after a shaky start to the year, head coach Brandon Staley benched him on Monday Night Football. Michael Davis took Jackson's place in the second half and overtime of Monday night's matchup...

