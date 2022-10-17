Read full article on original website
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
NBC Sports
Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when they can’t win
Even as the Golden State Warriors collected their rings and raised a banner to open this NBA season, there has been a “is this the last dance” vibe hanging over the team. There already were questions about if the Warriors could afford to keep this roster together and if Draymond Green would be the odd man out before Green threw a right cross at Jordan Poole.
Watch: Steph Curry reacts to Damion Lee's game-winning shot in Suns vs. Mavericks
After the Golden State Warriors started the 2022-23 campaign with a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday’s opening night of the NBA season, the rest of the league was on display on Wednesday. Wednesday night’s action was headlined by a battle between a pair of Western Conference...
NBC Sports
Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake
Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Current Starting Lineup
The Lakers' Game 1 starting five looked.. pretty rough last night.
This Blazers-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis
Loyalty is a trait that everyone values. You want loyal friends. You want a loyal partner. For that matter, you even want loyal employees if you’re an employer. The knowledge that somebody is unlikely to turn their back on you is valuable. NBA teams want loyalty from their star players too.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Los Angeles Lakers
The Golden State Warriors have released their initial injury report for Tuesday’s game agains the Los Angeles Lakers.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry on aftermath of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch: 'My job is to maintain the joy'
The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA's model of stability for the past decade. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been together since 2012. Steve Kerr joined them as coach in 2015. They've won four championships since, and while there have been minor incidents in the locker room and on the court in that time, Golden State has largely been able to work through its issues more effectively than any other team in basketball.
thesource.com
Bronny James Inks Deal with Beats by Dre 14 Years After LeBron’s First Deal
Bronny James is now an official Beats by Dre ambassador. The deal comes 14 years after his father, LeBron James, became the brand’s first athlete ambassador. Bronny now becomes the first high school athlete to align with the brand. The announcement came with a new spot, highlighting LeBron and Bronny playing against each other with Beats placed in their ear.
theScore
Beal, Wizards open season with 114-107 win over Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bradley Beal played smooth and efficient — just the way coach Wes Unseld Jr. wanted. Beal, a three-time All-Star, scored 23 points, Kyle Kuzma added 20 and Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Washington Wizards led wire to wire to beat the rebuilding Indiana Pacers 114-107 Wednesday night.
Kevin Durant defends Russell Westbrook from criticism
Since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook has become persona non grata in Southern California. Never mind that the Lakers’ failures last season likely had more to do with key injuries and poor roster construction. Westbrook became the easy scapegoat because he was the “new guy,” as well...
CBS Sports
Lakers unlikely to make Russell Westbrook trade until after Thanksgiving, per report
The overwhelming majority of NBA prognosticators believed that the Los Angeles Lakers needed to make a major trade before the season if they planned to seriously contend for a championship. If there were any doubters, they were converted on opening night, when the Lakers were blown out of the gym by the defending champion Golden State Warriors, 123-109. As currently constructed, this team is simply not capable of contending for a championship. Even LeBron James admitted that they lack shooting.
theScore
Report: Wilson day-to-day with hamstring injury, pushing to play Week 7
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is considered day-to-day after suffering a hamstring injury in Monday night's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilson, who's also nursing a shoulder ailment, is pushing to play Sunday against the New York Jets, Rapoport adds. It's...
Lakers News: NBA Insider Shares When He Expects Team to Make Roster Moves
How long can L.A. even afford to wait?
theScore
Report: Pistons assistant GM on leave amid workplace misconduct investigation
Rob Murphy, the assistant general manager of the Detroit Pistons, is on leave from the franchise after it opened an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The allegation involves a female former employee, who was let go from the organization earlier this year, sources told Yahoo...
Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers, 123-109
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After all those thrilling NBA Finals battles of last decade, Stephen Curry and LeBron James can still put on a spectacular show in their mid-30s.Opening night between these two all-time greats certainly lived up to the bill.Curry began the season with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds despite a slow start, and the Golden State Warriors beat James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 on Tuesday night after receiving their championship rings in a pregame ceremony."I'm thrilled with the win," coach Steve Kerr said. "Ring night is never an easy game and the first game...
theScore
Guardians star Ramirez has thumb injury, surgery scheduled
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez played the second half of the season — and the team's playoff run — with a torn right thumb ligament that will require surgery. The team said Ramírez injured the ulnar collateral ligament in his...
theScore
Torres blasts 'disrespectful' Naylor: 'Now they can watch on TV'
The New York Yankees are moving on to the American League Championship Series, and Gleyber Torres hopes the Cleveland Guardians can tune in to watch. While recording the final out in Tuesday's Game 5 of the ALDS against the Guardians, officially booting them from the postseason, Torres stood over second base and rocked an imaginary baby. It was a direct shot at slugger Josh Naylor, who made the same gesture while rounding the bases after hitting a solo homer off Gerrit Cole in the previous contest.
theScore
Chargers' Jackson on Monday night benching: 'I feel defeated'
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was one of the NFL's most sought-after free agents this offseason, but after a shaky start to the year, head coach Brandon Staley benched him on Monday Night Football. Michael Davis took Jackson's place in the second half and overtime of Monday night's matchup...
Twitter Reacts to Arizona Cardinals High-Scoring TNF Win vs New Orleans Saints
There's no better place in the world to celebrate a win for your favorite sports team than Twitter! What's happening with the Red Sea now?
