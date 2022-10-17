SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After all those thrilling NBA Finals battles of last decade, Stephen Curry and LeBron James can still put on a spectacular show in their mid-30s.Opening night between these two all-time greats certainly lived up to the bill.Curry began the season with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds despite a slow start, and the Golden State Warriors beat James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 on Tuesday night after receiving their championship rings in a pregame ceremony."I'm thrilled with the win," coach Steve Kerr said. "Ring night is never an easy game and the first game...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO