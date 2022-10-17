Read full article on original website
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
AgrAbility and Roanoke Foodshed Network present Feeling Good in the GardenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
NRVNews
10/23: A Smithfield Hallowe’en
Celebrate the arrival of Fall through the sights, sounds and tastes of the season at A Smithfield Hallowe’en! SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2022 from 12 PM – 4 PM at 1000 Smithfield Plantation Rd, Blacksburg, VA 24060-5441. Enjoy live music at the pavilion featuring Happy Hollow String Band, Bruce...
theunionstar.com
Local pastor to hold special concert to raise money for his church building fund
Country music lovers are no doubt looking forward to the October 29 performance of former Nashville recording artist and Virginia native John Sines, Jr. who will be in concert at the Cavalier Theatre in Forest for a special fundraising event, with special guest Zach Burnette. Sines made a big splash...
theroanoker.com
Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years
From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual SPAYghetti fundraiser
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can help a hometown animal shelter with one of its biggest fundraisers of the year and get a tasty meal. The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting the 16th annual SPAYghetti event Tuesday. It will take place at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 30 Huntington...
NRVNews
Blacksburg Museum to Update Collection
The Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Museum announces that it is one of 56 institutions in the United States selected to participate in the Collections Assessment for Preservation (CAP) program. CAP helps museums improve the care of their collections by providing support for a general conservation assessment of the museum’s collections and buildings.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg anticipating spring 2023 opening for Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Next spring, Christiansburg’s newest park will be filled with people of all ages. “It’s been a long time coming,” Christiansburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said. “We purchased the property 2014-2015 and it’s 2022 now and we’re seeing it come to fruition, so it has been a wonderful thing.”
WDBJ7.com
Dog-filled Barktoberfest coming Saturday to support mental services
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bartoberfest event is happening this coming Saturday to support Project Support, which “is dedicated to making sure those who suffer from mental illness understand that there is help and hope available.”. It’s an event at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park filled with dogs, doggie contests, and...
chathamstartribune.com
PittCo mom, daughters question school dress code
The first time Colby Eastwood got in trouble for what she was wearing was in elementary school. She had on leggings with a long T-shirt. "The principal yelled at me in the middle of the hallway, and my mom had to bring some jeans. I was really embarrassed and didn't understand what was wrong," said Colby, now a tenth grader at Tunstall High School.
Franklin News Post
Varga brings vintage va-va-va-voom to Roanoke Valley with vintage pinup photography sessions
The magic of vintage glamour was made over the weekend in Roanoke. Photographer Roy Varga of California has turned an empty cement-block building on Roanoke’s Cleveland Avenue into photo sets. His subjects transform into pin-up girl style by getting outfits on and their hair and makeup done in the studio RV parked outside.
chathamstartribune.com
Jeff McGregor’s American Karate featured on reality show
For the last three decades, local martial arts expert Jeff McGregor has been working with students at his school, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate. Located in the Old Dutch Supermarket at 2308 W. Main Street, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate has prided itself for years on welcoming students of all abilities and skill levels to learn about self-defense, self-confidence, and self-discipline.
NRVNews
Anders, Sr., Jimmie F.
Jimmie F. Anders Sr. 78, of Willis, passed away on Wednesday October 19, 2022. Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife, Charidy Anders; parents, Fred, and Easter Anders; son-in-law, Richard Mager, two brothers, and one sister. Jimmie was a man with a big heart and a deep love for...
WSLS
Roanoke families learn about dangers of marijuana use for kids, teens
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s been more than a year since laws legalizing recreational marijuana took effect in Virginia, and some people have concerns about kids and teenagers having access to THC products. In Virginia, it’s legal for adults 21 and older to have up to one ounce...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi rescues 15 dogs from abusive conditions
ROANOKE, Va. – 15 dogs now have a shot at a happy, healthy life after being rescued by the Angels of Assisi Monday. The dogs were living in makeshift dog houses and many were chained or tied up in the backyard of the house. Many shelters in the area...
NRVNews
Lyons, Jody Ray
Jody Ray Lyons, age 52 of Pulaski passed away Friday, October 14,2022 at his home. Born December 2, 1970 in Radford, he was the son of the Donald Ray Lyons and Bobbie Havens Lyons. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Randy Lyons and two sisters. He is...
NRVNews
Jefferson, Linda Conner
Linda Conner Jefferson, 67, passed peacefully in Christiansburg, VA on October 17, 2022. Linda was born on February 26, 1955, in Floyd, VA to Doris and Alvin Conner, who preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her devoted husband, Jimmy Jefferson; son, Jason and Erin Sage; daughter, Justina and...
All-inclusive playground coming to Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An all-inclusive playground is coming to Bedford County as a gift from the Rotary Club of Forest. The playground will be located behind the Forest branch of the Bedford County Public Library. The Rotary Club says the playground is part of a multi-phase project and pieces of it will be […]
Danville tables ban against sleeping on street
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Danville City Council decided to table an ordinance Tuesday night to ban sleeping on public property that isn’t designated as a campground. Council said they needed to learn more about the issue. The ordinance would ban people from sleeping on city sidewalks and creating encampments and would also require police to […]
WDBJ7.com
School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt after a small fire led to the evacuation of a school bus in Roanoke Thursday afternoon. The fire was started by students from James Madison Middle School, who ignited cologne, which caught a candy wrapper on fire, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.
WSLS
$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
NRVNews
Cook, Dorothy Whitt
Dorothy Marie Whitt Cook, 97, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at her home in Radford. She was preceded in death by her parents, Randolph and Effie Josephine Whitt; husband, Frederick Andrew Cook, Jr.; brother, Bill Whitt; brother-in-law, Bill Cook; nephews, Jim Cook and David Cook; and great granddaughter, Selah Veta Walker.
