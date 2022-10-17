ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily Mail

Even LeBron James could be traded to make way for 7-foot-4 sensation Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft, according to one Western Conference exec, as the clamor to secure generational talent continues to build

An anonymous Western Conference executive has sensationally claimed that Lebron James is no longer untouchable and could be involved in a trade to accommodate French giant Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft. The hype surrounding the 7-foot-4 generational talent continues to build since his dominant displays in two exhibition...
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons week seven final thoughts and predictions

The Atlanta Falcons’ road doesn’t get any easier a week after beating San Francisco in impressive fashion Atlanta travels to take on a hot Bengals offense. Atlanta is understandably underdogs yet again despite covering or winning outright in every game so far this season. The Falcons have had a chance in the 4th quarter of all six of their games this season a huge upgrade compared to the last three seasons despite losing Matt Ryan and a number of impact veterans during the off-season.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

