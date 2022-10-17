ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
Descendant review – fascinating documentary about a lost slave ship

For more than a century, the burnt wreck of the Clotilda, the last known ship to have transported enslaved Africans to America, lay somewhere in the straits near Mobile, Alabama. But it was through the oral histories of the descendants of those freed slaves, rather than the history books, that the legend persisted. Margaret Brown’s fascinating film deals not only with the rediscovery of the ship by a team of marine archaeologists, but also with its impact on a community that has rallied together and has finally managed to establish a key element of their collective history. And while the past has a tendency to be claimed and reshaped by those in power, the residents of Africatown, Alabama, are not about to let that happen again.
Schenectady, NY
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York.

