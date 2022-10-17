ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Maria, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood

The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?

What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
995qyk.com

How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?

Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater man, armed with knife, shot by deputy who feared for her life: sheriff's office

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy shot a man as he ran toward law enforcement with a knife, ultimately refusing to put down the weapon, the sheriff's office said. Law enforcement responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the area of Ella Place and Dora Drive in Clearwater following a call from a woman who said her adult son was armed and threatening to hurt himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
CLEARWATER, FL
10NEWS

It's finally happening: Florida's cold front season is here

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — By now, you might have heard that we have a cold front bringing some much nicer weather for the weekend — but wait, there's more!. A second and much stronger cold front is looking likely Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We will take...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Thursday on State Road 70 in DeSoto County when a driver tried to pass another vehicle and hit an oncoming SUV head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say at about 4:15 p.m., an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL

