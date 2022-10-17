Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood
The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
Vehicles covered by chemicals at Seminole Co. BJ’s Wholesale Club
A possible explosion was reported Tuesday afternoon at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Sanford.
995qyk.com
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
70-year-old woman ‘killed violently’ in downtown St. Pete condo, police say
St. Petersburg Police are investigating the "suspicious death" of a woman whose body was found in a condo less than a mile from the St. Pete Pier, according to a Thursday afternoon release.
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
Pinellas County man’s trip to convenience store wins him $1M
A Pinellas County man became Florida's latest millionaire after he claimed a $1 million prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
995qyk.com
How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?
Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
‘You never think this is going to happen to you’: Single mom working to recover from Hurricane Ian
Brittany Creech lost everything in Hurricane Ian. Her North Port rental home was destroyed. She's now staying with family in Spring Hill while working to put her life back together.
Clearwater man, armed with knife, shot by deputy who feared for her life: sheriff's office
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy shot a man as he ran toward law enforcement with a knife, ultimately refusing to put down the weapon, the sheriff's office said. Law enforcement responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the area of Ella Place and Dora Drive in Clearwater following a call from a woman who said her adult son was armed and threatening to hurt himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
One resident of Englewood, Florida, wants questions answered before rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Floridians are still learning the extent of its damage. The hurricane wiped away mobile homes in Englewood, Florida, about an hour north of Fort Meyers. At the Holiday Estates mobile home park, Cathy Nicely returned to her home and found a metal sign...
10NEWS
It's finally happening: Florida's cold front season is here
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — By now, you might have heard that we have a cold front bringing some much nicer weather for the weekend — but wait, there's more!. A second and much stronger cold front is looking likely Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We will take...
Florida woman dies after jumping out of window of moving truck, troopers say
A Florida woman died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in Highlands County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for an amazing deal too!
Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing Teen, Last Seen In Lutz, May Be In Wesley Chapel Area
LUTZ, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for Liana Cadavieco, a missing-runaway 15-year-old. Deputies say Cadavieco is 5’3”, around 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen on Oct. 14 around 5:30 p.m., in the Cobbler Dr. area
8 people injured, 1 seriously, after pileup on I-75 on-ramp
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said eight people were injured, one seriously, after a multi-vehicle crash on an I-75 southbound on-ramp Wednesday morning.
Disturbance in the Atlantic now has 80% chance of development
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Julia.
Mysuncoast.com
Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Thursday on State Road 70 in DeSoto County when a driver tried to pass another vehicle and hit an oncoming SUV head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say at about 4:15 p.m., an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from...
Tampa Man Charged In Federal Court After Shooting At Ex-Girlfriend Was Caught On Camera
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa man has been charged in federal court on firearms charges after a shooting incident that happened in July 2022. Thaddeus Timeaus Howard, 29, Tampa, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. According to statements made in court, on
