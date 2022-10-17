Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
We Energies Cookie Book coming to Washington County Fair Park
Washington Co., WI – As We Energies prepares to raise electric and home heating rates in January 2023 it is still committed to handing out free cookie books. This year the Cookie Book will be distributed Thursday, November 10 from Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Celebration of Life today, October 21, 2022 for Diane and Fritz Wohlwend
October 21, 2022 – Per the wishes of Fritz and Diane there was no formal funeral, instead we plan to have a celebratory gathering October 21, 2022, starting at 4 pm, at the VFW Post #1393, 260 Sand Drive, West Bend. Fritz and Diane appreciated numerous charities and their efforts. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite Veteran’s Charity or Animal Rescue.
Barb Bednarski: The road to recovery leads to Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn
Washington County, WI – It was a rainy day in August of 2021 when Barb Bednarski had to give the door to her store, Grafton Yarn Store, a little more “hip action” than usual. It took her 15 minutes to get the door to budge as the building was a bit older and the rain seemed to cause a little expansion.
Time, talents, and treasures: Carol Wise shares “Neighborhood News”
Washington County, WI – During the early construction of Cedar Community’s Elkhart Lake Campus, Carol Wise and her husband, Earl, drove through the site and always thought house number 40 was the best spot if the time ever came for them to move to independent living. That time came in 2010.
New Morning Star Early Childhood Center sets Open House for October 23, Jackson, WI
Jackson, WI – Morning Star Lutheran Church & School, N171 W20131 Highland Rd. Jackson, WI, has a brand new Early Childhood Center and is celebrating with an Open House set for Sunday, October 23, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The new Early Childhood Center offers a new, secure,...
No. 2 Slinger advances in D2 WIAA playoffs with win over No. 7 Germantown | By Delaney Braun
October 22, 2022 – Slinger, WI – The No. 2 seed Slinger Owls defeated No. 7 seed Germantown Warhawks on Friday, October 21, 2022, to advance to the next round of Division 2 WIAA playoffs. Slinger senior quarterback Tanner Hora got the Owls on the scoreboard early with...
In-person absentee voting starts October 25 for November 8, 2022 General Election
Washington County, WI – Clerks across Washington County officially mailed absentee ballots for the November 8, 2022, General Election. The first day to vote absentee in person will be Tuesday, October 25. You will need to present ID to receive an absentee ballot. If you are not already registered...
