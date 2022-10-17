Brain freeze: Herschel Walker hands Biden an ice cream pass

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker gave a chilly response when asked to share any actions by President Joe Biden that he supports.

"Let me ask you this question, because if you are elected to the U.S. Senate, you are going to have to work with President Biden and Democrats in order to get anything done. So let me ask you: Can you name one thing that President Biden has done that you support?" NBC News reporter Kristen Welker asked him in an interview that aired on Monday.

Walker, after a pause, alluded to Biden's penchant for ice cream. "He eats a lot of ice cream," Walker replied.

When repeatedly pressed on whether there is anything policywise he supports, Walker did not have anything nice to say about what Biden has actually done.

"I agree with one thing, but he didn't do it," Walker said. "When he said he'll be a unifier, we saw that he wasn't, [and] he called the opposite side names. So that's what I'm saying. It’s hard for me to think about [what] he’s done."

Walker, a former football star, is running as a Trump-endorsed Republican candidate hoping to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).