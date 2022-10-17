ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll – Oct. 17

By Tanner Castora
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCwWd_0icioTU000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the Week of Oct. 17, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

  1. O’Gorman (13) 20-3 65 1
  2. S.F. Washington 20-3 52 2
  3. Harrisburg 14-3 39 3
  4. S.F. Jefferson18-5 24 4
  5. S.F. Lincoln 17-8 13 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (12-4) 2

CLASS A

  1. S.F. Christian (13) 27-4 65 1
  2. Dakota Valley 21-7 52 2
  3. Wagner 23-2 35 3
  4. Canton 20-5 19 4
  5. Miller 26-2 13 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Elkton-Lake Benton (24-3) 5; Platte-Geddes (18-5) 3; R.C. Christian (26-6) 3

CLASS B

  1. Warner (13) 28-2 65 1
  2. Chester Area 21-5 47 2
  3. Burke 22-3 40 3
  4. Northwestern 22-8 27 4
  5. Wolsey-Wessington 22-3 14 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Jones County (27-1) 2

