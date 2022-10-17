ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 2

WSBS

A MA Woman Continues To Battle A Deadly Disease

When you find out that someone that was part of your past is going through the fight of her life, you can't help but show support and encouragement towards that particular person. Erika Kay is a prime example of a woman who has been diagnosed with breast cancer and the sad news is it has spread to other vital parts of her body. But instead of lamenting, she has taken a mission to urge others in taking that important first step in getting that all-important mammogram to detect any possible problems and increasing awareness in this life and death matter. Erika also advises that women add an ultrasound which serves as a preventative move. Once again, the key is early detection which could prevent further health complications.
WNAW 94.7

What We have To Look Forward To This Season In The Berkshires (Video)

The flu is so bad this year, The pros at the CDC say we are looking at three different strains of flu that are pretty hardcore, and we are also here in Massachusetts dealing with a major upswing in a Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-Uhl) virus, or RSV, which is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. And the cherry to top it off is that there is a bit of an upswing with covid.
WSBS

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Makes Top 5 List for Haunted Homes in the U.S.

With the long and rich history of the state of Massachusetts, it shouldn't be all that surprising that the Bay State would have a reputation for having some rumored haunted spots throughout the state. But what about haunted 'homes'? It turns out that in Massachusetts, there is a really good probably that if you are in the market for buying in a home, that house you're looking to buy might just be haunted.
WSBS

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys

Ah, the 80s. The decade of fun and decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
WNAW 94.7

Hey Massachusetts! This is Why Keeping Daylight Savings is a Terrible Idea

Earlier this year, the Senate approved this first step on the road to making the time shift permanent. Am I the only one in Massachusetts who thinks this is a terrible idea?. The proposal, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, was approved in March of this year and seeks to make daylight saving time permanent. The proposal now needs to pass in the House and be signed by President Biden before it could officially become law.
WUPE

Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Massachusetts?

A lot of topics this week seem to be related to laws and regulations. Because honestly, these are very good questions. I personally have never had to pull over on the side of the road to take a snooze only because I'm usually drinking large amounts of coffee when I'm driving. Plus, if you're traveling, lodging around here can be pretty expensive.
WNAW 94.7

Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
WNAW 94.7

