Even Outside, It’s Illegal to Do This with Your Dog in Massachusetts
Outdoor dining saw a massive boom in Massachusetts over the past two years as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world. With restaurants facing strict guidelines and patrons nervous to eat inside with the general public, the industry pivoted and embraced any outdoor space for seating that they could. During that...
A MA Woman Continues To Battle A Deadly Disease
When you find out that someone that was part of your past is going through the fight of her life, you can't help but show support and encouragement towards that particular person. Erika Kay is a prime example of a woman who has been diagnosed with breast cancer and the sad news is it has spread to other vital parts of her body. But instead of lamenting, she has taken a mission to urge others in taking that important first step in getting that all-important mammogram to detect any possible problems and increasing awareness in this life and death matter. Erika also advises that women add an ultrasound which serves as a preventative move. Once again, the key is early detection which could prevent further health complications.
What We have To Look Forward To This Season In The Berkshires (Video)
The flu is so bad this year, The pros at the CDC say we are looking at three different strains of flu that are pretty hardcore, and we are also here in Massachusetts dealing with a major upswing in a Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-Uhl) virus, or RSV, which is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. And the cherry to top it off is that there is a bit of an upswing with covid.
Yuck! There are Some Personal Items That are Illegal to Sell in MA
You may remember from previous posts that Massachusetts basically has a law for everything. Some of these laws really don't make a whole lot of sense as they are very outdated or they never seemed logical to begin with, yet they are technically still on the books (check out these 31 strange Massachusetts laws, you'll be entertained for sure).
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
20+ Safest Cities In Mass. Any From The Berkshires Make The List?
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Do you consider where you live "safe"? Do you feel reasonably safe on your block? Your street? Your neighborhood? If you don't, rest assured, you're not alone. Recently SafeWise, an online resource that provides tools and info to help people make their life...
WMTW
Massachusetts middle school teacher accused of selling cocaine in New England
A middle school teacher in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with selling cocaine in New Hampshire. Police said Travis Ducharme, of Raymond, New Hampshire, is accused of selling cocaine to a confidential source in Hampton. According to a police affidavit, Ducharme sold less than a half ounce of cocaine....
Hey Massachusetts, Is It One Word Or Two? 10 Examples That Confuse Us!
I guess I blame the 1991 iconic release by the band Nirvana, "Nevermind". I mean, as I type this, the red line prompted by Grammarly, is underlining the word "nevermind" because it's wrong! Never mind is two words, not one. Does this ever happen to you? It happens to me...
Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekly Report: 7,408 new cases
State public health officials reported 58 new confirmed deaths and 7,408 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
New England, if You Hear a ‘Code Blue’ Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast
Whether you're shopping at a Market Basket in Maine, a Target in Massachusetts, or a Costco in New Hampshire, all big box stores have a color-coded announcement system and we should know what each of the seven colors means. There are seven, according to Common Cents Mom, and they're used...
Massachusetts Makes Top 5 List for Haunted Homes in the U.S.
With the long and rich history of the state of Massachusetts, it shouldn't be all that surprising that the Bay State would have a reputation for having some rumored haunted spots throughout the state. But what about haunted 'homes'? It turns out that in Massachusetts, there is a really good probably that if you are in the market for buying in a home, that house you're looking to buy might just be haunted.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys
Ah, the 80s. The decade of fun and decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
Massachusetts communities prepare for new clothing, mattress trash ban
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1. “Although it is a learning curve, I do think it’s a good solution for us to start reducing the […]
Nice Job, Massachusetts! We Top The List Of Most Energy-Efficient States
These days almost everyone is doing their part to save energy and hopefully by doing so, save money. Well, guess what, Berkshire County? So many of us here in the Bay State are doing so well at saving energy that Massachusetts is ranked #1 in a new study!. The awesome...
How much to turn the heat down at night to save the most money, according to Energy Saver
You could save hundreds of dollars off your annual heating bill this winter by turning your thermostat down a little. By turning down your thermostat 7 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit from its normal settings for eight hours a day, you can save 10% a year on your heating bill, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Saver program.
Question 2: What to know about the ballot question on new dental insurance rules
The question pits dentists against insurers. Voters in Massachusetts are being offered the chance this election to decide if dental insurance companies should spend a certain percentage of their monthly premiums on patient care, similar to rules already set up for medical insurance. If approved, ballot Question 2 would make...
Hey Massachusetts! This is Why Keeping Daylight Savings is a Terrible Idea
Earlier this year, the Senate approved this first step on the road to making the time shift permanent. Am I the only one in Massachusetts who thinks this is a terrible idea?. The proposal, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, was approved in March of this year and seeks to make daylight saving time permanent. The proposal now needs to pass in the House and be signed by President Biden before it could officially become law.
Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Massachusetts?
A lot of topics this week seem to be related to laws and regulations. Because honestly, these are very good questions. I personally have never had to pull over on the side of the road to take a snooze only because I'm usually drinking large amounts of coffee when I'm driving. Plus, if you're traveling, lodging around here can be pretty expensive.
Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
