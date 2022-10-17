ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Packers WR Cobb relieved his ankle injury wasn’t more severe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb says he has a high ankle sprain and expects the injury to keep him out for anywhere from two to six weeks. The 32-year-old Cobb acknowledged that he initially feared the injury was much more serious. Cobb...
Today in Sports History-Joe Frazier wins boxing gold medal

1945 — Jackie Robinson signs a contract with the Montreal Royals, minor league farm team of the Brooklyn Dodgers. 1949 — Don Doll of the Detroit Lions intercepts four passes in a 24-7 victory over the Chicago Cardinals. 1960 — Jim Martin of Detroit becomes the first kicker...
Friday’s Transactions

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Bruce Bochy on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with interim manager John Schneider on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. FOOTBALL. National Football League.
Sports on TV for Sunday, October 23

ABC — Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas. CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia (Taped) 2:30 p.m. NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead,...
Martin, Koloko ejected from Heat-Raptors game after scuffle

MIAMI (AP) — Toronto’s Christian Koloko and Miami’s Caleb Martin were both ejected in the third quarter of the Raptors-Heat game on Saturday night after they scuffled and ended up in the first row of baseline seats. It all started with 7:46 left in the third quarter,...
