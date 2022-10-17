GRCC working with community partners to train students for careers in-demand healthcare fields

Read full article on original website
Six candidates seeking two seats on Greenville school board
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI - Six candidates are battling for two, six-year seats on Greenville Board of Education in the November general election. Board members with terms expiring this year, Rocky Hansen and Ronald Billmeier, will not be seeking reelection, guaranteeing two new faces on the board. Voters in the Nov....
Lowell-area county board contest pits former state lawmaker against office manager
LOWELL, MI – A former state lawmaker and an office manager will compete Nov. 8 for the county commission’s 5th District. Republican Dave Hildenbrand and Democrat Vanessa Lee will face off in the November general election for the Kent County commission seat representing Lowell, Lowell Township, Ada Township and a portion of Cascade Township.
9 candidates vying for 4 Rockford Public Schools board seats in Nov. 8 election
ROCKFORD, MI — Voters in the Rockford Public Schools district will elect four candidates to its school board in the Nov. 8 election. Nine candidates are competing for four seats – one seat is a partial term ending in 2024, while the other three seats are for full four-year terms.
6 candidates seeking 2 seats on Reeths-Puffer school board
MUSKEGON, MI — Six candidates are competing for votes to gain two open spots on the Reeths-Puffer School District board of education in the Nov. 8 election. Three of the candidates in the election are incumbents, meaning at least one incumbent will lose their seat. Those incumbents include board president Kim Bramer, secretary Susan Blackburn and trustee Timothy Wheeler.
Kent County commissioner faces challenger in race for 1st District seat
KENT COUNTY, MI - A Kent County commissioner will defend his seat against a challenger Nov. 8 to represent the county board’s 1st District. Republican Ben Greene will square off against Democrat Jerry D. Berta in the November general election in a race for the board seat representing a portion Grand Rapids.
Meet the 4 candidates running for Muskegon Board of Education
MUSKEGON, MI – There are three incumbents and one challenger running for the Muskegon Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has two six-year seats and one partial term seat up for grabs this November. Incumbents Earl W. O’Brien (who goes by Bill), Kwame Kamau James and Christine Hamel are all seeking reelection.
Kent County commissioner faces nonprofit leader for 2nd District seat
KENT COUNTY, MI - A Kent County commissioner will face a challenger Nov. 8 in a race to represent the county board’s 2nd District. Republican incumbent Tom Antor and Democrat challenger Rebecca Diffin will compete in the November general election for a seat representing a portion of the Grand Rapids area.
Grand Rapids Chamber lobbyist helped dark money group painting bleak portrait of the city
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A lobbyist for the Grand Rapids Chamber worked with a dark money group that’s been running attack ads in a city commission race and billboards that paint a bleak portrait of the city. Federal Communications Commission disclosures show the chamber’s vice president of government...
Two newcomers vying for seat on Kent County Board in 3rd District race
KENT COUNTY, MI - Two challengers will face off Nov. 8 in a race to represent Kent County’s 3rd District. Democrat Janalee Keegstra will face Republican Jennifer Merchant in the November general election for the county board seat representing a portion of several Kent County townships. Incumbent Kent County...
Contempt findings upheld against West Michigan restaurant owner who defied pandemic orders
HOLLAND, MI – The state Court of Appeals upheld contempt findings against Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, the restaurant owner who defied orders to cease operations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The appeals panel said Pavlos-Hackney, owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, argued that orders to halt operations were improper. But, she...
Big-name West Michigan donors absent from Trump-endorsed candidate’s campaign finance filing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican Congressional candidate John Gibbs entered October without receiving donations from many of the prominent Grand Rapids business leaders and philanthropists that supported his former GOP opponent, U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer. The most recent campaign finance reports, covering the period from July 14 to Sept....
Democrat Hillary Scholten highlights crossover support with ‘Republicans for Scholten’ group
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two years ago, former Republican state representative and Kent County Drain Commissioner Bill Byl says he cast his vote for GOP candidate Peter Meijer in the race for West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District. Byl, who considers himself a “small c conservative,” chose to support...
Ottawa County commissioner faces former state lawmaker in 3rd District race
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An Ottawa County commissioner faces a former state representative Nov. 8 in a race to represent the county board’s 3rd District. Democrat incumbent Doug Zylstra and Republican challenger Daniela Garcia will square off in the November general election for a seat representing a portion of the city of Holland.
Caledonia school board guaranteed to have at least 2 new faces after November election
CALEDONIA, MI – The Caledonia school board is guaranteed to have at least two new members next year as two current trustees are not seeking reelection after their terms expire at the end of this year. In the Nov. 8 general election, voters will select three candidates from a...
Holland-area voters to elect new District 2 county commissioner
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Residents of Holland and Park townships in Ottawa County will have a new face representing them on the county Board of Commissioners no matter who wins next month’s election. Voters in the county’s District 2, which is comprised of parts of Holland Township and...
Two injured after vehicle strikes tree in Kent County
BELMONT, MI – Two people were seriously injured early Saturday, Oct. 22 in a single-car crash north of Grand Rapids, police said. The crash occurred around 2:28 a.m. on U.S. 131 near Post Drive. Michigan State Police said the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree in...
Ottawa County’s 1st District guaranteed a new county commissioner after Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Voters in Ottawa County’s 1st District will have their choice between two political newcomers to the county board in next month’s Nov. 8 election. The county’s 1st District is comprised of Olive and Port Sheldon townships and most of Park Township. The...
Democrat incumbent faces Republican challenger for Kent County seat
KENT COUNTY, MI – Two candidates are competing for the District 18 seat on the Kent County Board of Commissioners. Stephen Wooden is running as an incumbent Democrat for the seat. Voters will chose between Wooden and Republican candidate Tim Allen for the two-year term during the Nov. 8 election.
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
Two candidates battle to represent new district on Kent County board
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Republican and Democrat are facing off for a new seat on the Kent County Board of Commissioners. Republican Walter Bujak, 64, is running against Democrat Charles Howe for the District 21 seat in the Nov. 8 election. The district is one of two new...
