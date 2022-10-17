ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Planning the Holidays With Their Exes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking forward to the holidays. A source tells ET that the newlyweds "are busy figuring out the holidays and their schedules are hectic, but they are looking forward to a huge holiday celebration for both Thanksgiving and Christmas." A big part of that planning,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy