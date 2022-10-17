Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Snap Shares Plunge Nearly 30%, Closing at Lowest Since Early 2019
Snap's revenue missed estimates, coming in at $1.13 billion versus $1.14 billion expected. Bernstein downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform and reduced its price target to $9 from $15. The social media company has suffered as a result of the struggling online advertising market. Shares of Snap fell...
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The good news: Stocks are on pace to have their best week since early last month. The bad news: U.S. markets are on a two-day losing streak, and things didn't look so great before the bell Friday, either. After a promising start to the week, when stocks were fueled by relatively strong earnings reports from big banks and others, bond yields shot up, sending equities down. On Thursday, the 10-year Treasury yield hit 4.239% for the first time in 14 years. Yields for the 2-year and the 30-year also hit levels not seen in more than a decade. Read live market updates here.
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Tells Investors That IBM Is a ‘Trust But Verify' Situation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors to tread carefully if they're debating whether to buy shares of IBM after the company reported its third-quarter earnings. "Even after IBM's nearly 5% rally today, the stock's still down substantially versus where it was trading just a few months ago. I'm optimistic," he said.
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Lightning Round: State Street Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. State Street Corp: "I think State Street down here at this level is a terrific buy." Novavax Inc: "I am against Novavax." Fox...
NBC Los Angeles
Tesla Shares Slide After Q3 Revenue Miss, Bernstein Says Earnings Call ‘Didn't Sit Well With Us'
Shares of Tesla fell after the electric vehicle maker reported third-quarter revenue that missed analyst estimates. In a note to investors, tech analyst Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein said Musk's performance on the earnings call "didn't sit well with us." The company said on its earnings call that, while it expects...
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
NBC Los Angeles
Snap Plunges More Than 25% on Third-Quarter Revenue Miss
Snap beat analysts' expectations on earnings per share but missed on revenue. The company's board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million. Snap said in late August that it would cut 20% of staff as part of a major restructuring. Snap shares plummeted more than 25% in...
NBC Los Angeles
British Pound Pares Losses Amid Political Uncertainty and Liz Truss' Resignation
LONDON — The British pound pared losses late Friday, after earlier wiping out the moderate gains it made following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sterling was last up by 0.6% against the dollar, after some weakness for the greenback. It had been down as much as 1.4%...
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Consumer Is Soldiering on Despite Soaring Inflation and Recession Risk, Credit Card Giants Say
U.S. consumers have demonstrated a willingness to continue to pay higher prices in the face of a sluggish economy that could be tipped into a recession, according to credit card giants American Express and Bank of America. American Express on Friday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue, while raising its...
NBC Los Angeles
Fed's Harker Sees ‘Lack of Progress' on Inflation, Expects Aggressive Rate Hikes Ahead
Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker on Thursday said higher interest rates have done little to keep inflation in check, so more increases will be needed. "We are going to keep raising rates for a while," the central bank official said in remarks for a speech in New Jersey. "Given our frankly disappointing lack of progress on curtailing inflation, I expect we will be well above 4% by the end of the year."
NBC Los Angeles
How Ethereum's Merge Made Crypto Mining More Sustainable
After years of anticipation, the cryptocurrency ethereum finally implemented a major network upgrade that completely changes how the blockchain verifies transactions, mints new coins and secures its network. Called proof-of-stake, this system has reduced ethereum's energy consumption by more than 99%. Energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry's...
NBC Los Angeles
Elon Musk Says a Global Recession Could Last Until the Spring of 2024
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet he thinks the global economic decline can last until the spring of 2024. Musk becomes the latest corporate titan to express reservations about the economy, joining Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
NBC Los Angeles
American Airlines Expects Fourth-Quarter Profit Thanks to Strong Travel Demand
American's revenue rose to a record $13.46 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 13% from 2019 despite flying nearly 10% less. The airline said it expects the strength to continue through the end of the holiday season. American's fuel bill nearly doubled from a year ago to...
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Hires Hawaiian Air to Fly Rented Airbus Cargo Jets to Replace Older Freighters
Hawaiian said it will start flying Airbus A330 cargo jets for Amazon in 2023. Amazon could have up to a 15% stake in Hawaiian Airlines. Amazon said the planes will replace older jets. Amazon has hired Hawaiian Airlines to fly the first Airbus cargo planes in the retail giant's air...
NBC Los Angeles
Global Supply Chain Woes Have Seen ‘Huge Improvement,' Flexport Founder Says
Global supply chain woes have eased ahead of the holiday season, Flexport founder and co-CEO Ryan Petersen said. Logistics challenges have seen "huge improvement," he said, as ports are less congested and the cost of shipping goods has fallen significantly this year. Flexport topped this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list.
NBC Los Angeles
How Lululemon Built a Multibillion-Dollar Athletic Wear Empire
Lululemon is a multibillion-dollar leader in the high-end active wear category that owns and operates 600 stores, 40 of which are located in Europe. Its roots date back to 1998 when it opened as "Lululemon Athletica," a yoga-wear brand geared toward women and yoga enthusiasts. With in-store services, a heavy...
NBC Los Angeles
Here's How Venture Capital Is Helping to Lift the Next Generation of Latinos in Finance
There are more than 62 million Hispanic or Latino people in the U.S., according to the 2020 Census. That’s nearly 19% of the total population. Nevertheless, Latinos made up 4% of large U.S. companies’ most senior executives, according to the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility. Venture capital firms...
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Faces $1 Billion Class Action Lawsuit in the UK Over Alleged Antitrust Breach
Amazon harms its customers by directing them to its "featured offer," resulting in better-value deals being hidden and consumers paying more for products, according to a U.K. class action lawsuit. Hausfeld, the law firm leading the litigation, estimates total damages in the region of £900 million ($1 billion) if it...
Comments / 0