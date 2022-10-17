Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Dunham turned to its star QB, and he delivered in a big win over East Feliciana
Gamblers sometimes play with house money. With its top two running backs sidelined by injuries, The Dunham School went all in on quarterback Jackson House. And it paid off big time. House accounted for 338 total yards and three touchdowns as the third-ranked Tigers rallied to beat East Feliciana 41-32 in District 6-2A action Friday night in Clinton.
theadvocate.com
Firm defense, late rally makes difference in East Ascension's game vs. Denham Springs
East Ascension’s defense bent but didn’t break Friday night, and the Spartans scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of play to rally past Denham Springs 17-7. The game, a battle of District 5-5A unbeatens, was a defensive struggle throughout — although Denham Springs (6-2, 2-1) appeared to have the upper hand. The Yellow Jackets outgained the Spartans by more than 100 yards and had 11 more first downs.
theadvocate.com
Southern reserves make the most of their chance in a rout of Virginia-Lynchburg
Southern never released the names of the 11 players suspended for their role in an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View, but there were some notable absences from Saturday's 51-7 homecoming win over Virginia University of Lynchburg, including Jason Dumas, Corione Harris, Jordan Lewis, Kendric Rhymes and Tre Newsome.
theadvocate.com
Southern defense adds another second-half shutout to its burgeoning total
Even going up against a mismatched opponent, the Southern defense continued to show why it excels in the second half. The Jaguars drove that point home in Saturday’s 51-7 homecoming win over Virginia University of Lynchburg. In the first half, the Dragons scored their lone touchdown and had 79...
theadvocate.com
Walker runs past Live Oak on night it gives sophomore quarterback his first start
Walker High gave a sophomore quarterback his first career start and defeated Live Oak on Friday night at home 33-14. In the Wildcats' first district 5-5A win of the year, Troy Sylve threw accurate and efficient passes, receivers Warren Young and Jamari Evans created separation on their routes, and the silky smooth Kedric Brown used his long strides to score three touchdowns.
theadvocate.com
Zachary-Central turned into a tight contest in the 2nd half. Here's how it was decided.
After seeing a seemingly secure 28-point lead dwindle to just seven late in the third quarter, the Zachary Broncos dug deep and held on to beat the Central Wildcats 42-28 in a district 4-5A game Friday night at Central. Central got as close as seven points on two occasions in...
theadvocate.com
Versatile guard Alexis Morris takes over at the point, her natural position, for LSU
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Even though the LSU women’s basketball team had a remarkable first season under coach Kim Mulkey, it’s not hard to think about what might have been. Even though they entered the season unranked, the Tigers finished 26-6 and were No. 9 in the final AP poll after climbing as high as sixth.
NOLA.com
Purple casket owned by slain LSU superfan is transformed into a portable bar
Four years ago, former LSU football player “Big Bob” Wynne bought a shiny purple coffin at an estate sale. The previous owner of the coffin, “Big Lee” Martin, who was known across New Orleans for his fanatical devotion to the Tigers, had been shot to death a few weeks earlier.
theadvocate.com
An LSU running back is set to return ahead of schedule after 'amazing' surgery
LSU sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin will return this weekend against No. 7 Ole Miss after a hamstring injury sidelined him for the last three games, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. Goodwin suffered a torn hamstring Sept. 24 against New Mexico, and Kelly later told ESPN’s broadcast crew he would...
theadvocate.com
See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU
Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
theadvocate.com
11 wounded as Southern University fraternity homecoming party turns into 'utter mayhem'
Hundreds of red plastic cups littered the front lawn of Southern University’s Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house Friday morning — the remnants of the joyous homecoming week gathering that ended just hours earlier, when gunshots were fired indiscriminately into the sea of partygoers, injuring 11. At least nine of the victims were students.
theadvocate.com
Bird bypass: LSU Lakes residents fear dredging project could alter migratory patterns
LSU ornithologists and several residents who live or play around a network of lakes near City Park fear that dredging work and other construction will chase away the pelicans, egrets and other birds that often flock there. A group of state, local and LSU officials this year began a $50...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school district buys property for new elementary in St. George area
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed Thursday to spend almost $3.3 million to buy 25 acres of land between Perkins Road and Ward Creek for a large new elementary school in southeast Baton Rouge that will be intertwined with a public park. The purchase is the culmination of...
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
theadvocate.com
9 wounded at Southern; university condemns violence that mars Homecoming festivities
Nine people were wounded by gunfire early Friday at a fraternity house near the Southern University campus, drawing a strong rebuke from school administrators for marring what should have been a joyous Homecoming celebration. Baton Rouge police said none of the injuries appear life-threatening. Emergency workers said that, of the...
theadvocate.com
Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures
On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
theadvocate.com
Frank's BLT, grilled redfish, pizza and more: Best things we ate this week
This meal was not only the best thing I ate this week, but possibly the best thing I've had this year. Seriously — I ate every bite. Features editor Jan Risher can attest. You know what they say: "Go big or go home." Some people might apply this motto to persistence in an athletic venture or hosting a party. I tend to apply it to the food I order. I decided to go big with the lunch special at Little Village and order their catch of the day, which was grilled redfish. The fish was topped with toasted almonds, grilled shrimp and a lemon-butter sauce and served with their potato of the day. The redfish was mouthwateringly tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. The lemon-butter sauce only added to the flavors that were present.
theadvocate.com
The shooting near Southern is the Baton Rouge area's 5th mass shooting since 2019. See a timeline.
In an early-morning shooting near Southern University's campus that left nine people injured, students described a scene of "utter chaos" at the fraternity house packed with partygoers where shots rang out overnight. Police were still working to identify the suspect or suspects who caused the injuries after firing several rounds...
KTBS
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
