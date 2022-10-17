This meal was not only the best thing I ate this week, but possibly the best thing I've had this year. Seriously — I ate every bite. Features editor Jan Risher can attest. You know what they say: "Go big or go home." Some people might apply this motto to persistence in an athletic venture or hosting a party. I tend to apply it to the food I order. I decided to go big with the lunch special at Little Village and order their catch of the day, which was grilled redfish. The fish was topped with toasted almonds, grilled shrimp and a lemon-butter sauce and served with their potato of the day. The redfish was mouthwateringly tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. The lemon-butter sauce only added to the flavors that were present.

