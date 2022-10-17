ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, LA

theadvocate.com

Dunham turned to its star QB, and he delivered in a big win over East Feliciana

Gamblers sometimes play with house money. With its top two running backs sidelined by injuries, The Dunham School went all in on quarterback Jackson House. And it paid off big time. House accounted for 338 total yards and three touchdowns as the third-ranked Tigers rallied to beat East Feliciana 41-32 in District 6-2A action Friday night in Clinton.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Firm defense, late rally makes difference in East Ascension's game vs. Denham Springs

East Ascension’s defense bent but didn’t break Friday night, and the Spartans scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of play to rally past Denham Springs 17-7. The game, a battle of District 5-5A unbeatens, was a defensive struggle throughout — although Denham Springs (6-2, 2-1) appeared to have the upper hand. The Yellow Jackets outgained the Spartans by more than 100 yards and had 11 more first downs.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern reserves make the most of their chance in a rout of Virginia-Lynchburg

Southern never released the names of the 11 players suspended for their role in an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View, but there were some notable absences from Saturday's 51-7 homecoming win over Virginia University of Lynchburg, including Jason Dumas, Corione Harris, Jordan Lewis, Kendric Rhymes and Tre Newsome.
theadvocate.com

Walker runs past Live Oak on night it gives sophomore quarterback his first start

Walker High gave a sophomore quarterback his first career start and defeated Live Oak on Friday night at home 33-14. In the Wildcats' first district 5-5A win of the year, Troy Sylve threw accurate and efficient passes, receivers Warren Young and Jamari Evans created separation on their routes, and the silky smooth Kedric Brown used his long strides to score three touchdowns.
WALKER, LA
theadvocate.com

An LSU running back is set to return ahead of schedule after 'amazing' surgery

LSU sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin will return this weekend against No. 7 Ole Miss after a hamstring injury sidelined him for the last three games, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. Goodwin suffered a torn hamstring Sept. 24 against New Mexico, and Kelly later told ESPN’s broadcast crew he would...
theadvocate.com

See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU

Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures

On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Frank's BLT, grilled redfish, pizza and more: Best things we ate this week

This meal was not only the best thing I ate this week, but possibly the best thing I've had this year. Seriously — I ate every bite. Features editor Jan Risher can attest. You know what they say: "Go big or go home." Some people might apply this motto to persistence in an athletic venture or hosting a party. I tend to apply it to the food I order. I decided to go big with the lunch special at Little Village and order their catch of the day, which was grilled redfish. The fish was topped with toasted almonds, grilled shrimp and a lemon-butter sauce and served with their potato of the day. The redfish was mouthwateringly tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. The lemon-butter sauce only added to the flavors that were present.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOUISIANA STATE

