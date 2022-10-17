Alabama basketball has not matched the long-term success that Alabama football, but is a rising program coming into the 2022 season. In 2019, Greg Byrne hired Nate Oats after four up-and-down years with Avery Johnson at the helm. Oats, who only coached D-1 basketball for four years prior at the University of Buffalo, was hired in an attempt to establish a winning culture in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO