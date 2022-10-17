ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Football Dominates Television Ratings

Alabama football is dominating television screens across the nation. Seven of the top 10 most-watched college football games this season have had an SEC team playing. Four of those were Alabama football games. Alabama vs. Tennessee topped the list with 11.557 million viewers last weekend. The Tide's second game of...
The 3 Keys to Alabama Basketball’s Success

Alabama basketball has not matched the long-term success that Alabama football, but is a rising program coming into the 2022 season. In 2019, Greg Byrne hired Nate Oats after four up-and-down years with Avery Johnson at the helm. Oats, who only coached D-1 basketball for four years prior at the University of Buffalo, was hired in an attempt to establish a winning culture in Tuscaloosa.
Can Alabama Basketball Bounce Back?

Coaches and fans are mixed on where the Alabama men's basketball team should land after a rocky 2021-2022 season. ESPN writer, Jeff Borzello has the Crimson Tide ranked 15th in the nation, with a starting lineup of Jahvon Quinerly (Sr.), Jaden Bradley (Fr.), Darius Miles (Jr.), Brandon Miller (Fr.), and Charles Bediako (Soph.).
Nate Oats Wants 3-point Shooting to Improve in 2022-23

Alabama head basketball coach Nate Oats had the opportunity to speak to the media at the Sec Tipoff event on Wednesday. Coach Oats talked about the upcoming season such as expanding the NCAA Tournament, the scrimmage loss to TCU, as well as shot selection and making more 3-pointers. "That 3-point...
Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date

Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain has set his commitment date for Thursday, October 27, 2022. He will choose between Miami, Florida, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks at No. 2 nationally, No. 1 in cornerbacks, and No. 1 prospect in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
Kristy Curry Responds to SEC Preseason Poll

The Alabama women's basketball team was picked to finished 10th out of 14 teams in the SEC by the media on Tuesday. Alabama head coach Kristy Curry isn't taking this poll too seriously and expressed this at SEC media days. "I don't really ever pay attention to anything in the...
Former Alabama Quarterback Set to Return From Injury

Former Alabama and current New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to return from his high ankle sprain in time for this week's Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears. "QB Mac Jones expects to be available Monday night vs. the Bears, per sources, with a final hurdle...
Get a First Look at 2023 Alabama Gymnastics Squad Friday

Alabama gymnastics will host its annual intrasquad meet on Friday at the practice gym inside Coleman Coliseum. Fans will have the opportunity to compete in costume contests and win prizes while getting their first impressions of this year's gymnastics team. This will be the first season under new head coach...
Brittany Davis Earns Preseason All-SEC Honors

Alabama women's basketball guard, Brittany Davis, was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team on Tuesday. The Manchester, Ga. native was named to the All-SEC Second Team last year after a successful senior season at the Capstone. Davis led the Tide in scoring (17.7), rebounds (7.0), and minutes (33.7) during...
JD Davison Wears Tennessee Jersey to Celtics Season Opener

Former Alabama and current Boston Celtics guard JD Davison was spotted wearing a Tennessee jersey walking into TD Garden on Tuesday night prior to the Celtics' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Ala., native lost a bet to fellow teammate and Volunteers basketball alumnus Grant Williams over the Alabama...
West Blocton hosts Dallas County Football Preview

West Blocton (5-4, 4-2) welcomes region opponent, Dallas County (1-7, 1-5) to Tiger Field on Friday night for the Tigers' last game of the regular season. West Blocton is returning home after traveling to Moundville to play the Hale County Wildcats last week. The Tigers beat the Wildcats 26-7 to clinch their playoff spot in the 4A playoffs. Senior running back Jaxon Lightsey had two rushing touchdowns to help lead the Tigers to the win.
Bibb County Pummels Ironmen In Choctaws’ Season Finale

Your high school football coverage is brought to you by UA Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Bibb County Choctaws (7-3, 6-1) travelled to Tuscaloosa to take on the Holt Ironmen (0-9, 0-7) on Thursday night. The Choctaws took care of business, putting up a dominant first half of football, and secured second place in Class 4A Region 3 with a 49-0 victory.
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

