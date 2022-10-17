UPDATE: MCTXSheriff Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect Vehicle from Shooting at Night Club in Splendora

On June 4, 2022, just after 8:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable was responding to a scene running lights and siren. He was traveling westbound on North Loop 336. As he approached Longmire he had a red light and stopped to make sure the intersection was clear and was about to start moving again after observing a Toyota Tacoma which was just entering the intersection on a green light stop to yield to the deputy. It was then the deputy observed a blue Toyota Rav4 driven by Carlos Antonio Garza traveling eastbound on North Loop 336. Garza completely disregarded the red light at a high rate of speed without even attempting to slow down and slammed into the Tacoma. The driver of the Tacoma, Cecil Loveless suffered extensive injuries and was transported to HCA Conroe, his wife Rita Loveless, who was the passenger was also seriously injured. Mr. Loveless suffered a broken leg, fractured skull, punctured lung, a torn diaphragm, broken jaw, a lacerated kidney, ruptured spleen, broken pelvis, multiple internal injuries, and a shattered shoulder and had to be given nine units of blood. His wife Rita suffered a brain bleed, a broken hip, a broken wrist, a lacerated spleen, and liver, and broken fingers, ribs, and elbows. Garza was also injured and transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. There Garza attempted to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse in doing so. It was also learned he was under the influence of cannabis and had a blood-alcohol level of .259. With .08 being legally intoxicated in Texas, this was three times the legal limit. After he was released from the hospital he returned home. A warrant was issued for his arrest and on Wednesday Conroe Police arrested him at his home. Garza is charged with two counts of intoxication assault. He is being held on a total of $100,000 bond. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Mr. Loveless who was still hospitalized passed. Rita Loveless remains in serious condition. On July 15, 2022, Garza was given a $20,000 bond on each charge of intoxication assault. However, on August 3, 2022, he was re-arrested and remains in the Montgomery County Jail. He could now face a charge of intoxication manslaughter. This was not the first DWI for Garza who just turned 35 last week. On October 9, 2010, he was charged with his first DWI for which he was given 3-days in the Montgomery County Jail. Then on March 23, 2014, he was arrested for his second DWI. He again served 3-days in the Montgomery County Jail. On June 30, 2018, he was again arrested, this time for possession of marijuana. For that, he was given 9-months of probation. That probation was revoked just 6-months later due to a new charge of possession of a prohibited weapon in Harris County and failing to complete a drug offender class. The weapon charge was dismissed. In June 2019 his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 15-days in the Montgomery County Jail.

