UPDATE: MCTXSheriff Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect Vehicle from Shooting at Night Club in Splendora

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPLENDORA PURSUIT ENDS WITH SUSPECT SHOOTING AT OFFICER
At 4:47 am Splendora Officer Culberth was patrolling along FM 2090 when he attempted to stop a Honda Accord. The vehicle accelerated and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle traveled east on FM 2090 to Tram then north to Country Colony. It continued east to County Road 3704 and south at which point, with the vehicle still rolling the driver and passenger, jumped out. As the officer exited his vehicle the driver opened fire with an automatic pistol, jumped a fence, and fled into the woods. The passenger who was armed with an AR-15 dropped it as he tried to scale the fence and was quickly taken into custody. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Precinct 4, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and DPS assisted in setting a perimeter. The DPS Air Unit was alerted and responded to the scene with the helicopter. The search went several hours with no luck. Just as the perimeter was about to be broken and the helicopter was leaving, a resident on County Road 3704B spotted the suspect which the description had been put out on. He approached the male and told him to get on the ground. The suspect jumped up and went over the fence. A new perimeter was set and K-9 was put back on the ground. A short time later deputies were flagged down on County Road 3704B that the suspect was in the resident’s truck. As officers approached the suspect tried to flee but was quickly taken into custody. The pistol was located in the truck he had been hiding in.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LIFE SAYS THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JURY IN NEW CANEY “59 MARINE” MURDER
Just after 10 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 night a call to Montgomery County 911 came in in reference to shots fired at US 59 Marine on US 59 at Payne Road in New Caney. The location is of 59 Marine, a boat repair business. Units arrived on the scene to find a female victim, identified as Tina Louise Cappa, 52, the bookkeeper for the business, shot and deceased in a mobile home. Jimmy Don Lane, a resident there was taken into custody but later transported to Houston Northeast Hospital with a medical issue. Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene units were just finishing the Woodlands shooting scene when they were called to New Caney. It was close to 3 am before a search warrant for the property was acquired. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon, who responded to the scene, a call was made earlier in the evening Friday for shots fired disturbance. When deputies arrived they were unable to find anybody. When the second call came in they were able to locate a 55-year-old male on the property. That was when they discovered the body of the female. Ligon said a shotgun was used. On Friday a Montgomery County Jury sentenced Lane to Life in prison on the charge of Murder. The jury had a range of punishments from 5 years to 99 years or Life in Prison. Lane will be eligible for parole in 30 years. Lane was represented by Conroe Attorney Mike Valdez who was court-appointed.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN SPLENDORA
A manhunt is in progress on County Road 3704. This after an earlier pursuit. The suspects jumped out and shot at officers. One is in custody. The other suspect is white or Hispanic, gray shorts, a blue sweater, and a T-shirt. The helicopter is overhead, dogs are on the ground. Please stay indoors, if you have keys in your vehicle lock the vehicle and remove the keys. The suspect was last seen on 3704B going East into the woods after confronting a homeowner.
Deputies actively searching for man who allegedly shot woman in northwest Harris County
The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to deputies. The relationship between her and the man is unknown.
mocomotive.com
UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains…
mocomotive.com
Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center
SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
Driver believed to be drunk when hitting and killing pedestrian at NW Houston bus stop, police say
Houston police said the pickup truck went off the roadway and up on the sidewalk when it hit the man standing at the METRO bus stop.
59-year-old man found shot in the head after his car crashed into pillar in SE Houston, police say
Houston police said it didn't seem like the crash had anything to do with the 59-year-old man's injuries and are still investigating where he may have been shot.
Woman shot, killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, HPD said.
Authorities investigating after body of missing 16-year-old is found in N. Harris County
Details surrounding the discovery were not immediately disclosed, but authorities said the 16-year-old had evidence of trauma.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Possible gas station fire prevented after Waller Co. deputy rams flaming vehicle away from pump
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – There’s almost nothing scarier than having an open flame next to any form of gasoline. Luckily, in this situation, quick thinking and fast action presumably helped save several lives. According to Waller County officials, a vehicle near a gas pump at a Buc-ee’s caught...
18-wheeler driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run with motorcycle on I-10, police say
Houston police are searching for the driver of an 18-wheeler accused of hitting the motorcycle and not stopping. The biker reportedly lost control and was struck again by other cars.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WANTED-ARMED AND DANGEROUS-AFTER ASSAULT NEAR GRAND OAKS HIGH SCHOOL
Deputies are searching for a tow truck driver that they suspect is involved in the aggravated kidnapping of his girlfriend Saturday. Harris County deputies responded to a call of an aggravated kidnapping at the 19000 block of Horden Creek Drive. Officials say the victim’s 30-year-old boyfriend, Tyler Clark, forcibly took her to a wooded location and assaulted her causing serious bodily injury. The caller told police that the victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries. Clark is wanted by law enforcement for aggravated kidnapping. He received no bond out of the 337th District Court. Officials ask that if anyone has information on Clark’s whereabouts, to contact local law enforcement. Tyler Douglas Clark has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. The assault happened in a wooded area off a feeder road near Grand Oaks High School. According to charging documents, the couple got into an argument at a business in Tomball after he told the woman to drink alcohol and that she “look like a whore” for wearing a crop top at an event. The woman said she left in her own vehicle to a family member’s home to talk about breaking up with Clark. She told investigators that Clark kept calling her phone and threatened that if she did not pick up within the next two minutes, he would “burn everything.”
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN PASSES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY DRUNK DRIVER IN JUNE
On June 4, 2022, just after 8:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable was responding to a scene running lights and siren. He was traveling westbound on North Loop 336. As he approached Longmire he had a red light and stopped to make sure the intersection was clear and was about to start moving again after observing a Toyota Tacoma which was just entering the intersection on a green light stop to yield to the deputy. It was then the deputy observed a blue Toyota Rav4 driven by Carlos Antonio Garza traveling eastbound on North Loop 336. Garza completely disregarded the red light at a high rate of speed without even attempting to slow down and slammed into the Tacoma. The driver of the Tacoma, Cecil Loveless suffered extensive injuries and was transported to HCA Conroe, his wife Rita Loveless, who was the passenger was also seriously injured. Mr. Loveless suffered a broken leg, fractured skull, punctured lung, a torn diaphragm, broken jaw, a lacerated kidney, ruptured spleen, broken pelvis, multiple internal injuries, and a shattered shoulder and had to be given nine units of blood. His wife Rita suffered a brain bleed, a broken hip, a broken wrist, a lacerated spleen, and liver, and broken fingers, ribs, and elbows. Garza was also injured and transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. There Garza attempted to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse in doing so. It was also learned he was under the influence of cannabis and had a blood-alcohol level of .259. With .08 being legally intoxicated in Texas, this was three times the legal limit. After he was released from the hospital he returned home. A warrant was issued for his arrest and on Wednesday Conroe Police arrested him at his home. Garza is charged with two counts of intoxication assault. He is being held on a total of $100,000 bond. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Mr. Loveless who was still hospitalized passed. Rita Loveless remains in serious condition. On July 15, 2022, Garza was given a $20,000 bond on each charge of intoxication assault. However, on August 3, 2022, he was re-arrested and remains in the Montgomery County Jail. He could now face a charge of intoxication manslaughter. This was not the first DWI for Garza who just turned 35 last week. On October 9, 2010, he was charged with his first DWI for which he was given 3-days in the Montgomery County Jail. Then on March 23, 2014, he was arrested for his second DWI. He again served 3-days in the Montgomery County Jail. On June 30, 2018, he was again arrested, this time for possession of marijuana. For that, he was given 9-months of probation. That probation was revoked just 6-months later due to a new charge of possession of a prohibited weapon in Harris County and failing to complete a drug offender class. The weapon charge was dismissed. In June 2019 his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 15-days in the Montgomery County Jail.
Click2Houston.com
Man charged with murder after possible 16-year-old runaway found dead in wooded area in north Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An 18-year-old was arrested and charged after a 16-year-old runaway’s body was discovered in a wooded area in north Harris County on Thursday. Jonathan Rodriguez has since been charged with murder. On Thursday evening, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
17-year-old charged with murder after his mother’s body found in trunk of car he was driving
A Humble teenager is charged with murder after his mother’s body was found in the trunk of his car following a chase in Nebraska. Tyler Roenz, 17, and his mother, Michelle Roenz, 49, were reported missing from their home in Humble last week. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed...
KHOU
Police investigating disappearance of 2-year-old girl from Pasadena as homicide
PASADENA, Texas — Police are searching for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday in Pasadena, according to the Houston Police Department. Nadia Lee is the daughter of a man in custody on a murder charge and police suspect the toddler may also be a victim of foul play.
fox26houston.com
Sheriff: Body believed to be 16-year-old runaway found in wooded area on Imperial Valley
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area on Thursday, officials said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the body was found in the 18700 block of Imperial Valley in a wooded area. Gonzalez said the body showed evidence of...
Click2Houston.com
More than $50K worth of meth, gun, and thousands of dollars seized during raid in Baytown; 3 suspects arrested, charged
BAYTOWN, Texas – Harris County authorities say three men were arrested after an investigation revealed the manufacture and distribution of drugs. Deputies with the Baytown Police Department Special Investigations Division and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration-Houston Division say the residence used to make these drugs was located in the 1000 block of Northwood Drive in Baytown.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Madisonville Man For Endangering His Daughter After A Train Hits His Pickup
The day before the eighth birthday of a Madisonville girl, the pickup she was riding in was struck by a train south of downtown Bryan. Bryan police arrested the girl’s father on a charge of child endangerment. According to the BPD arrest report, the driver told officers he went...
