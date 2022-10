SAN DIEGO (AP) — One of San Diego State’s toughest games this season won’t count and nobody will see it. As a prelude to a season with even higher expectations than normal, the No. 19 Aztecs will host No. 8 UCLA in a closed scrimmage Sunday at Viejas Arena. They’ll play a regulation 40-minute game with referees and a stats crew. The only thing missing will be screaming fans.

