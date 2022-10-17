ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Woman, 4-year-old, found sleeping on wet grass following crash

By Erica Miller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJM48_0icinakQ00

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant last week after a blood test allegedly showed she was intoxicated behind the wheel which led to a crash that endangered a young child. Johanna Gibson, 44, has been charged with drunk driving and endangering a child.

According to an affidavit, around 1:54 a.m. on October 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Troon Drive to investigate after witnesses said a woman in a grey car crashed through a fence, drove across an open field, and hit multiple trees before coming to a stop in a yard. When investigators arrived on the scene, they found a woman, later identified as Gibson, wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, lying unconscious on the grass near the driver’s side door. In her arms, officers found a four-year-old boy who was also asleep; the boy was reportedly shivering and cold to the touch in the 58-degree weather.

Witnesses to the crash said that when Gibson’s car came to a stop, she exited the vehicle and fell asleep on the ground. The little boy, who was riding in the car with Gibson, exited the vehicle as well and crawled into her arms and fell asleep.

Investigators said Gibson smelled strongly of alcohol and was taken to a nearby hospital because was still unconscious. At the hospital, OPD requested a warrant for a blood test that later showed Gibson had a blood alcohol level of .241; the legal limit in Texas is .08.

Gibson was arrested on a warrant on October 14 and was later released on a combined $6,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsWest 9

OPD investigates major crash at 2nd and Harless

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash that occurred this morning near 2nd street and Harless. Drivers should look to avoid the area and find an alternate route this morning. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
ODESSA, TX
KLST/KSAN

Man punches dad, pulls him from wheelchair in fight over medication

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wheelchair bound father in an argument over prescription medication. Santiago Enriquez, 19, has been charged with two counts of Assault, and one count of Injury of a Disabled Person.  According to an affidavit, on October 16, officers with the […]
ODESSA, TX
KLST/KSAN

72-year-old confronts suspected thief, helps OPD make arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted an elderly man he was trying to rob. Noel Lopez, 40, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery.  According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area of 14th Street and Washington to investigate after […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

16-year-old among 4 accused of shooting at undercover police car

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested earlier this month after allegedly shooting at an undercover police car that was part of a drug operation. Felix Olivas, 31, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Theft of a Firearm, and three counts […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
MIDLAND, TX
odessapd.com

Caught on Camera - Theft Suspects

Do you recognize these two suspects? A man and a woman did not scan all the items in their cart and stole goods worth $180 from Walmart. If you have any information about this case, please contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS at reference case #22-0015147.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Burglars steal from Midland home twice in one day

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local homeowner is sounding the alarm after thieves broke into his home, not once, but twice. Both break-ins were on the same day, October 14th. The Midland homeowner is concerned about being targeted a third time. So, he is asking the public for help identifying the thieves who were caught […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for theft suspects

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 8, the two people pictured below visited Office Depot and filled a duffle bag with about $1,200 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

2 Wilson & Young students arrested

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two 6th grade students from Wilson & Young Middle School were arrested today after Ector County ISD Police said they made threats to cafeteria workers yesterday. In a statement, the district said the investigation began as soon as officers learned of the threats.  The students reportedly told cafeteria workers they had a […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Midland issues traffic alert

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert following a crash in the eastbound lanes of W Illinois Avenue. Eastbound lanes between blocks 2800 to 3200 are closed.  Westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street.  Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The City did not […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for suspect in yet another boot store theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, the man pictured below allegedly tried on a pair of boots at Boot Barn, located in the 4800 block of Andrews Highway, and walked out of the store […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy