Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie
KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
Brown Bag History session to discuss Kearney's street railways
KEARNEY — Nathan Tye, the assistant professor of Nebraska and American West history at UNK, will tell the story of Kearney’s street railways during the Nov. 9 Brown Bag History lunch series. The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Kearney Public Library and is...
PCDC workshop offers information on franchise ownership
HOLDREGE — It’s time to stop dreaming of owning a business and take the next step to learn more at an upcoming meeting sponsored by Phelps County Development Corporation. The PCDC will host a Retail and Franchise Workshop at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Holdrege’s Sun Theater. It is free and open to the public and will include information about franchise opportunities in Phelps County and how to get started in owning one.
Kearney's Homebase GlS website updates its imagery
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney’s Homebase Geographic Information System website enables the public to search and view GIS information related to the city through a mapping interface that contains various layers, links, scans and other data sources. “Amongst these valuable data sources is aerial imagery, and we...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
Letters to the Editor: 'No' to Kearney County power, irrigation merger
Irrigators in Kearney County, we need your help. Unknown to most of the Central irrigators, the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, known to us as Central or Tri-County, has entered into an agreement to consider a merger with Dawson Public Power District. As part of the merger, most of the Holdrege office will move to Lexington. The irrigation office will remain in Holdrege.
Nebraska cross country state meet: Memories from 'The Hill'
I stand on a high hill at the West Gate on the west side of the Kearney Country Club golf course, the site of the Nebraska High School Cross Country Championships. I’m near the starting line and the first hill climb for the runners. To get to my spot,...
New Kearney Area Animal Shelter director is happily settling in
KEARNEY — Braden Wilkes knelt down on the floor inside the Kearney Area Animal Shelter to coax Pee Wee, her 2-week-old pygmy goat, to follow her into her office. “Come,” she said gently. Soon, Pee Wee scampered into Wilkes’ office, nosed around a bit and settled down on a soft pad Wilkes keeps for Pee Wee on the floor.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Stolen golf cart in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner View Golf Course has offered a $500 reward for the recovery of their stolen 2019 Yamaha White Golf Cart. It was reported that overnight between September 23rd and 24th that a person had stolen the cart from the property after driving it around. There...
NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near the Wood River exit at mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
State Cross Country meet to bring 102 teams to Kearney Friday
KEARNEY — After years of being the hunters, the Lexington Minutemen are the hunted. After four years of being the Class B runner-up, always finishing behind Omaha Skutt Catholic, Lexington turned the tables on the Skyhawks last year, claiming that elusive championship. The two teams will be back at...
UNK looking for recovery at Lincoln
KEARNEY — Wounded or antagonized?. The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team will have to answer that question and more today when the Lopers travel to Jefferson City, Mo., to play the Lincoln University Tigers. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. It may be the right game at the...
Woman found in trunk after Nebraska pursuit identified as teen driver’s mom
The body of a Texas woman found in the trunk of a car that crashed in south-central Nebraska during a police chase was the mother of the teenage driver, police have confirmed.
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Central Missouri rallies to upset Lopers
KEARNEY – The 26th-ranked Central Missouri Jennies rallied to win the opening set and got hot late to down sixth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 28-26, 18-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-7) Friday night at the Health & Sports Center. Central Missouri (15-8, 10-4 MIAA) kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive...
Kearney's Hilltop Mall gets OK to create three tracts
KEARNEY — Hilltop Mall received the Kearney City Council’s go-ahead last week to carve one large lot into three smaller lots. The property in question at 5011 Second Ave. spans a total of 17.3 acres. With the council’s approval, property owner DROP-HT LLC will create the following lots,...
Grand Island man shot over weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4th and Cedar regarding a man that had been shot. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said a 20-year-old was struck in the...
