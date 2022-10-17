ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future of Heber airport study up for decisions this week

A big meeting about Heber City’s airport is happening tonight, a day before a scheduled vote about the airport in a city council meeting. Tonight, the Heber Valley Airport is hosting an informal conversation about the future of the airport. Aviation experts will preview topics like the feasibility of...
Incumbents, challengers face off in Park City school board debate

Candidates for two open seats on the Park City Board of Education debated at the Park City Rotary Club Tuesday. Incumbent board chair Erin Grady is facing Nick Hill, a project manager, for the District 5 seat. The District 4 seat is between interim board member Mandy Pomeroy and Meredith Reed, a veteran and former chair of the Summit County Democratic Party.
Historic Park City Alliance adopting wait-and-see approach for Old Town parking this winter

Historic Park City Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks said Tuesday there will be no parking price increases in Old Town this winter, for now. Wicks said during an HPCA meeting Tuesday that merchants are hesitant to jump the gun with parking price increases before seeing the new parking dynamic play out. For the first time this winter, Park City Mountain is implementing a $25 per day paid reservation parking system at the Mountain Village base area.
Summit County voting equipment test Tuesday is open to public

Summit County’s clerk will do a public demonstration of voting equipment. It starts at 10 a.m. in the Summit County Courthouse at 60 North Main Street in Coalville. Election officials will test the ballot tabulating equipment that will be used in the 2022 general election. While the county clerk...
Semi-truck, dump truck in multi-vehicle wreck on I-80

A wreck during rush hour Friday morning at a busy freeway junction caused major delays. The wreck happened on Interstate 80, between the Highway 40 junction and Kimball Junction Friday a little after 8 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden told KPCW a semi-truck and dump truck were two...
Two planning commissioners seek to replace Doug Clyde on Summit County Council

Summit County Council member Doug Clyde announced last month that he’d leave office two years before his term ends, but hasn’t named a date. The official process to replace him can’t begin until he does so. The Summit County Democratic Party oversees his replacement, because the county council is a partisan board, and when a Democrat vacates a seat, the party has 30 days to pick another Democrat to finish the term.
AirMed disptached to I-80 for crash victim, woman in labor

At 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the North Summit Fire District responded to a report about a woman in labor with complications stuck in traffic on I-80 in eastern Summit County. Minutes later, a separate report came in about a car crash in the same area. Two AirMed helicopters were dispatched. The woman in labor and the driver of the crash were flown separately to the hospital, according to North Summit Fire.
KPCW's founder, Blaire Feulner, dies at age 70

Blaire Feulner, who founded Park City’s community radio station, KPCW, and was its general manager and news anchor for over 25 years, has died. She was 70 years old. Feulner suffered a massive stroke at her home in Park City last Thursday. She passed away Sunday night, October 16th, at the University of Utah Medical Center, after her family decided to take her off life support.
