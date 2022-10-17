Read full article on original website
Related
Canyons Village affordable housing project could open in a few weeks
Despite any rumors circulating, the new affordable housing project in Canyons Village, called Slopeside Village, is actually ahead of schedule. Tony Tyler is a partner with Columbus Pacific, the project’s developer. “This project was never intended to deliver for this ski season,” Tyler said. From the beginning, he...
Smith’s Marketplace, Heber City, developer reach agreement to build
A big store just cleared a big hurdle in Heber City. A year after Heber City resolved to strike a deal, the city council on Tuesday approved terms to build a 132,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace north of town. There’s already a Smith’s grocery store in Heber — city planners say...
Heber residents, officials take a deep dive into airport’s future
To upgrade, or not to upgrade, the Heber airport? That was the focus of Heber City's "fireside chat" Monday evening. Heber City gathered local residents Monday to answer questions about the plan to upgrade the Heber Valley Airport, where a panel explained why some changes there need to happen. About...
Future of Heber airport study up for decisions this week
A big meeting about Heber City’s airport is happening tonight, a day before a scheduled vote about the airport in a city council meeting. Tonight, the Heber Valley Airport is hosting an informal conversation about the future of the airport. Aviation experts will preview topics like the feasibility of...
SLC Council votes to move forward with tiny home village to house homeless
The Salt Lake City Council is taking the next steps in a tiny home village project that would provide housing for individuals in Utah experiencing homelessness.
Incumbents, challengers face off in Park City school board debate
Candidates for two open seats on the Park City Board of Education debated at the Park City Rotary Club Tuesday. Incumbent board chair Erin Grady is facing Nick Hill, a project manager, for the District 5 seat. The District 4 seat is between interim board member Mandy Pomeroy and Meredith Reed, a veteran and former chair of the Summit County Democratic Party.
Michael Franchek drops out of Summit County Council race
Park City resident Michael Franchek announced Tuesday he’s bowing out of the race for seat E on the Summit County Council. He filed as a member of the Utah Libertarian Party in March. In a release, he said he entered the race to serve the community and address issues...
Historic Park City Alliance adopting wait-and-see approach for Old Town parking this winter
Historic Park City Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks said Tuesday there will be no parking price increases in Old Town this winter, for now. Wicks said during an HPCA meeting Tuesday that merchants are hesitant to jump the gun with parking price increases before seeing the new parking dynamic play out. For the first time this winter, Park City Mountain is implementing a $25 per day paid reservation parking system at the Mountain Village base area.
Heber airport runway shift, buffer zones become focus of redesign
A study of how to upgrade the Heber Valley Airport will move into a new phase following a city council meeting Tuesday. A redesign that would shift the Heber Valley Airport runway southwest and expand runway safety zones is now the only option Heber City will review. The city council...
Sandy residents possibly at risk of cancer due to chemical emission, study shows
Sandy residents received notice of a potential long-term cancer-causing chemical being emitted by the BD Medical facility in the area.
Summit County voting equipment test Tuesday is open to public
Summit County’s clerk will do a public demonstration of voting equipment. It starts at 10 a.m. in the Summit County Courthouse at 60 North Main Street in Coalville. Election officials will test the ballot tabulating equipment that will be used in the 2022 general election. While the county clerk...
Fatal crash in Salt Lake City closes lanes for ‘several hours’
A crash in Salt Lake City near 1000 South and State Street has turned fatal has turned fatal, according to police.
Park City Police assist in case of man charged with selling stolen catalytic converters
The Utah Attorney General’s Office has charged a man with theft and money laundering after he was found to have sold thousands of catalytic converters for nearly a million dollars. 47-year-old Omar Martinez used his own businesses, Del Sol Auto Recycling and El Sol Auto Sales, as a front...
Wasatch County Council offers conditional funding of Heber City airport
With a major decision on the Heber Valley Airport looming, the Wasatch County Council wants to prevent the city from approving major upgrades. And it’s “putting its money where its mouth is.”. Heber’s city council plans to vote on a milestone for the future of its airport next...
Semi-truck, dump truck in multi-vehicle wreck on I-80
A wreck during rush hour Friday morning at a busy freeway junction caused major delays. The wreck happened on Interstate 80, between the Highway 40 junction and Kimball Junction Friday a little after 8 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden told KPCW a semi-truck and dump truck were two...
Two planning commissioners seek to replace Doug Clyde on Summit County Council
Summit County Council member Doug Clyde announced last month that he’d leave office two years before his term ends, but hasn’t named a date. The official process to replace him can’t begin until he does so. The Summit County Democratic Party oversees his replacement, because the county council is a partisan board, and when a Democrat vacates a seat, the party has 30 days to pick another Democrat to finish the term.
Mandy Pomeroy claims photo of opponent’s children in campaign material is fair use
School board candidate Mandy Pomeroy, who has been criticized this week for using her opponent’s children in a campaign door hanger, responded Friday with a public statement. Park City school board District 4 candidate Mandy Pomeroy issued a press release Friday saying she was within her legal right to...
HPCA survey results show Kimball Arts Festival support, not much love for Park Silly Sunday
The Historic Park City Alliance recently surveyed members to gauge support for the Kimball Arts Festival and the Park Silly Sunday Market. Results are now in, and they were pretty clear. Nearly two-thirds of the roughly 100 respondents said they don’t support continuing Park Silly Sunday under any circumstances.
AirMed disptached to I-80 for crash victim, woman in labor
At 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the North Summit Fire District responded to a report about a woman in labor with complications stuck in traffic on I-80 in eastern Summit County. Minutes later, a separate report came in about a car crash in the same area. Two AirMed helicopters were dispatched. The woman in labor and the driver of the crash were flown separately to the hospital, according to North Summit Fire.
KPCW's founder, Blaire Feulner, dies at age 70
Blaire Feulner, who founded Park City’s community radio station, KPCW, and was its general manager and news anchor for over 25 years, has died. She was 70 years old. Feulner suffered a massive stroke at her home in Park City last Thursday. She passed away Sunday night, October 16th, at the University of Utah Medical Center, after her family decided to take her off life support.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0