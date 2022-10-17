ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indiana State Police mourns the loss of K9 Zeus

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Police announced the passing of K9 Zeus, an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgian Malinois mix who patrolled with Trooper Logan Hensley for the last year on the Indiana Toll Road. Zeus was humanely euthanized on Oct. 14 after experiencing a sudden illness for several days. The K9...
Weekend weather planner: Warm-up arrives ahead of chance for rain

CINCINNATI — Goodbye, freezing cold temperatures, at least for a little while. Temperatures start out Friday near 40 degrees and make it up to right around 70 degrees. There's a warm front passing by before noon, so a few passing clouds and then bring on a very warm weekend. For football games on Friday night, kickoff temperatures will be in the low 60s and fall to the mid-50s.
Hung jury dismissed in West Chester quadruple murder trial; pre-trial date set

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A jury has been dismissed after announcing they are unable to reach a unanimous decision in the West Chester's quadruple murder trial. The announcement came after a Butler County judge directed jurors to return to the deliberation room to decide if they feel they can reach a unanimous verdict in West Chester's quadruple murder trial.
High school football Best Bets: Week 10

We’re finally to the final week of the regular season in Ohio, the first round of the playoffs in Indiana, and two weeks away from postseason action in Kentucky. There are titles up for grabs this week on both sides of the river while critical matchups will help jockey seeding among the middle of the pack. To help make sense of the week of madness ahead, here are this week’s Best Bets.
