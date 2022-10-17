Read full article on original website
West Chester crews respond to reported fire on Founders Row
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester Fire crews are at the scene of a fire in West Chester Township, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the West Chester Police Department, crews are responding to Founders Row...
Reports of a crash with injuries at Harrison Avenue and Belclare Road in Dent
DENT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Harrison Avenue and Belclare Road in Dent. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Hamilton Avenue and Waycross Road in Forest Park
FOREST PARK, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Hamilton Avenue and Waycross Road in Forest Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
Reports of an assault with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in Mount Healthy
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in Mount Healthy. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Chilling 911 calls released after a man is shot and killed in West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — An investigation is underway in West Chester after a man in his 20s was gunned down on Thursday. Police received numerous chilling 911 calls right after it happened that have since been released. “I just heard like five or six gunshots and then I don't...
Indiana State Police mourns the loss of K9 Zeus
On Wednesday, the Indiana State Police announced the passing of K9 Zeus, an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgian Malinois mix who patrolled with Trooper Logan Hensley for the last year on the Indiana Toll Road. Zeus was humanely euthanized on Oct. 14 after experiencing a sudden illness for several days. The K9...
Judge: Cedar Point did not violate season pass terms when it closed after COVID-19 pandemic hit
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's Supreme Court says Cedar Point does not have to pay back season pass holders for its closure when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Passholders filed a lawsuit against Cedar Fair, which also owns Kings Island. The lawsuit claimed, parks did not make it clear on websites...
Driver indicted in crash that killed 18-year-old Mason graduate
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A driver has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after investigators say he drove impaired and hit and killed an 18-year-old in West Chester earlier this year. It happened on June 14 when, according to a crash report, 24-year-old Michael Ondreka blew a red...
Friends remember 18-year-old Mason graduate killed in crash after driver arrested
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — “It brings everything back to light all of those feelings,” Michelle Sloan said. Sloan is a family friend of 18-year-old Jyan Waespe, killed in a car crash on Tylersville and Butler Warren Roads in West Chester in June. “Every day is a...
Red flag warning: Combo of winds, dry air can cause rapid fire growth in these areas
CINCINNATI — The combination of our recent lack of rain, dry air and gusty winds brings a threat for fires to spread rapidly Thursday. There is a Red Flag Warning for southeast Indiana and parts of Northern Kentucky. Southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to...
Weekend weather planner: Warm-up arrives ahead of chance for rain
CINCINNATI — Goodbye, freezing cold temperatures, at least for a little while. Temperatures start out Friday near 40 degrees and make it up to right around 70 degrees. There's a warm front passing by before noon, so a few passing clouds and then bring on a very warm weekend. For football games on Friday night, kickoff temperatures will be in the low 60s and fall to the mid-50s.
Hung jury dismissed in West Chester quadruple murder trial; pre-trial date set
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A jury has been dismissed after announcing they are unable to reach a unanimous decision in the West Chester's quadruple murder trial. The announcement came after a Butler County judge directed jurors to return to the deliberation room to decide if they feel they can reach a unanimous verdict in West Chester's quadruple murder trial.
Jury deadlocked in West Chester quadruple murder trial; judge ends deliberation for Thursday
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Butler County judge urged jurors to try harder to reach a unanimous verdict in West Chester's quadruple murder trial. The jury is trying to decide whether 40-year-old Gurpreet Singh is guilty of four counts of aggravated murder. The jury requested to be brought...
High school football Best Bets: Week 10
We’re finally to the final week of the regular season in Ohio, the first round of the playoffs in Indiana, and two weeks away from postseason action in Kentucky. There are titles up for grabs this week on both sides of the river while critical matchups will help jockey seeding among the middle of the pack. To help make sense of the week of madness ahead, here are this week’s Best Bets.
Two jurors in favor of convicting Gurpreet Singh on aggravated murder speak with WLWT
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two weeks of testimony and contentious deliberations ended with a hung jury in Butler County's quadruple murder case. Gurpreet Singh, 40, was facing the death penalty if convicted on four counts of aggravated murder. "There are only four words to describe my decision to move forward...
