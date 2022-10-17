ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WTOP

AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Saturday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Spun

23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace

NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Joe Frazier wins boxing gold medal

1945 — Jackie Robinson signs a contract with the Montreal Royals, minor league farm team of the Brooklyn Dodgers. 1949 — Don Doll of the Detroit Lions intercepts four passes in a 24-7 victory over the Chicago Cardinals. 1960 — Jim Martin of Detroit becomes the first kicker...
WTOP

Raphael Varane in tears as injury provides World Cup scare

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Raphael Varane left the field in tears on Saturday as his chances of playing in the World Cup were threatened by an apparent knee injury. The France international was substituted after 60 minutes of United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier...
WTOP

Taylor Fritz reaches top 10, seeks more in breakthrough year

Taylor Fritz is in the midst of a breakthrough season, reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, winning three tour titles and recently becoming the first U.S. man to make his debut in the top 10 of the ATP rankings since 2017. A son of two ex-pros, Fritz first picked up...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTOP

Friday’s Transactions

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Bruce Bochy on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with interim manager John Schneider on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. FOOTBALL. National Football League.
IOWA STATE
WTOP

ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m. Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m. Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Indy at Kalamazoo, 7...
FLORIDA STATE
WTOP

Korda to play Auger-Aliassime in European Open final

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — American Sebastian Korda will play second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the European Open. Korda rallied from a break down in the third set to edge Dominic Thiem 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (4), and Auger-Aliassime had to work hard to beat French player Richard Gasquet 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3), in Saturday’s semifinals.
The Desert Sun

Antiques: The games we play ... with cards

We humans like to play games — with a ball, with the dog, with our spouses. Most of us probably play games of some sort every day, and we have closets full of the stuff that allow us to do so. This stuff runs the gamut from simple to complicated, and sometimes they're both. ...
WTOP

Malinin’s quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title

Ilia Malinin wasn’t sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly...
WTOP

Oklahoma’s Moser expects Sooners to improve in his 2nd year

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser is glad to see some familiar faces this season. In his first year last season, the Sooners finished 19-16 and reached the second round of the NIT with a team full of transfers pieced together by a new staff during the pandemic. The Sooners still will...
NORMAN, OK
WTOP

Makhachev wins lightweight title at UFC 280

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Islam Makhachev won the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 with a second-round submission of Charles Oliveira in a one-sided fight on Saturday. The 31-year-old Russian won his 11th straight fight with an arm triangle choke at 3:17 of Round 2 at...

