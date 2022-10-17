Read full article on original website
WTOP
FIFA slams unacceptable TV deal offers for Women’s World Cup
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Broadcasters were criticized by FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Saturday for what he called unacceptably low offers for rights to screen the Women’s World Cup next year. Offers of just 1% of the value of men’s World Cup rights deals have been rejected,...
WTOP
Malinin’s quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title
Ilia Malinin wasn’t sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly...
WTOP
Taylor Fritz reaches top 10, seeks more in breakthrough year
Taylor Fritz is in the midst of a breakthrough season, reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, winning three tour titles and recently becoming the first U.S. man to make his debut in the top 10 of the ATP rankings since 2017. A son of two ex-pros, Fritz first picked up...
