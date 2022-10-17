Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Offers Talented 2024 Mississippi QB Anthony Maddox Jr.
The Pitt football program has no doubt expanded their recruiting territory over the last few years, especially trying to have some success down South. The talent-rich state of Texas is a place the Panthers have been able to land a few commitments from and this year, they had success in Tennessee with 4-star quarterback Kenny Minchey.
Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs Pittsburgh
Louisville (3-3, 1-3) welcomes Pittsburgh (4-2, 1-1) to Cardinal Stadium for a Saturday night contest that will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Both teams are coming off a bye week. Oddsmakers have the Cardinals as a 1.5-point favorite on game day. Cardinal Authority's Jody Demling and Michael McCammon preview...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt-Virginia Tech GameDay Notebook – October 22
Pitt’s stretch of prime time conference games, on the road, begins tonight at Cardinal Stadium against Louisville. It’s a pivotal time of the season in which Pitt can reaffirm its status as a ACC Coastal contender entering North Carolina. Kickoff tonight is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network. Follow along for coverage all day today with Pittsburgh Sports Now.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Six Panthers Score in Double Figures as Pitt Routs Clarion in Exhibition, 103-51
PITTSBURGH — On Saturday afternoon, Pitt took down Clarion behind strong performances from Blake Hinson, Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings and more in a season-opening exhibition at the Petersen Events Center. Hinson led the way with 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting (4- for 7 from three-point range), while Burton added...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Demolishes Notre Dame in another ACC Sweep at Home
PITTSBURGH — No. 8 Pitt dominated yet again in ACC Play, with a sweep over Notre Dame on Friday night at Fitzgerald Field House. The Panthers’ (19-2 overall, 9-0 ACC) win over the Fighting Irish (9-10 overall, 4-5 ACC) is the 12th straight overall and is the third straight in the series. Sophomore outside hitter Julianna Dalton said that the Panthers prepared well and that the sweep was a result of their hard work this entire week.
Four Takeaways From Pitt's Rout of Clarion
The Pitt Panthers debuted a retooled roster in a blowout win over Clarion.
WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky recruit decommits after more than year-long commitment
Kentucky has lost one of its earliest commitments to the 2023 class, as an in-state running back wrote on social media that he would decommit from the Wildcats. Kaden Moorman, who committed to UK on Oct. 8, 2021, said he wanted to be useful with his 5 official visits and make the best decision for him and his family. Moorman is 3-star running back out of Frankfort, Kentucky (Franklin County) and is listed at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, according to the 247Sports Composite. Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow served as his primary recruiter.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne routs Central Connecticut State, 30-6
After a three-game losing streak, the Dukes got back on track on Saturday afternoon with a commanding 30-6 victory over Central Connecticut State at Arute Field in New Britain, Conn. Duquesne is now 2-5 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. With the loss, Central Connecticut dropped to 0-7.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Western PA Bruins Tip-Off Returning to DLCC in 2023
Every spring, the Western PA Bruins Tip-Off brings joy, economic growth, and a diverse group of young women’s basketball stars to the Pittsburgh area. With more than 280 teams competing in last year’s event and more on the way this year, the Western PA Bruins Tip Off will be mightier than ever when it takes place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on April 14-16, 2023.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Gateway Beats Norwin 42-10 to Secure Playoff Spot
MONROEVILLE, Pa. – The Gateway Gators have officially clinched a playoff spot with a win on Senior Night. They rolled over Norwin by the score of 42-10. Coming into the game Gateway (6-2) was heavily favored over the Norwin Knights (1-7) and for good reason. Gateway scored early and often which resulted in the “Mercy” Rule going into effect for the second half.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Aliquippa Dominates Chartiers Valley, 61-7
COLLIER TWP., Pa. — While James Franklin may have been in attendance to view Chartiers Valley star and Penn State commit Lamont Payne, he may as well have been getting a scouting edge on the host of talented athletes on the undefeated Aliquippa football team. Behind three touchdowns from...
Local high school football game canceled
East Palestine High School has announced that Saturday's high school football road game against Valley Christian has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
Two Charges Against Pitt G Dior Johnson Upheld at Preliminary Hearing
Pitt Panthers guard Dior Johnson had four of six charges against him dismissed at his preliminary hearing.
Huntington adding a new Pittsburgh branch, closing Beaver County site
ROCHESTER, Pa. — One of the biggest banks operating in Pittsburgh is adding a South Hills Village branch in March, continuing strategic expansion in and around the city. But Huntington National Bank also will be closing its Rochester office, amid a batch of branch consolidation spanning five states, which will mark its third Beaver County closure in roughly a year.
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
wvexplorer.com
Do three legendary monsters inhabit the Monongahela River?
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Far from the city lights that shimmer about its mouth at the Golden Triangle, the Monongahela River rises 200 miles away in some of the most remote reaches in the Appalachian Mountains. Many of its tributaries descend from forests so old and large that only the...
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Altercation leads to fight; fight leads to shooting; two mothers among the dead
INNOCENT BYSTANDERS JACQUELYN MEHALIC AND BETTY AVERYTT DIED AS A RESULT OF A SHOOTING ON THE NORTH SIDE, OCT. 15. Mayor Gainey is fed up with the gun violence plaguing Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey stood before the entire City of Pittsburgh on Monday, Oct. 17, and proclaimed that he...
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey announces measures to make neighborhoods safer
Pittsburgh is nixing a requirement that crossing guards have driver’s licenses. The city is also moving ahead with plans to install traffic calming measures in the city’s Glen Hazel neighborhood. The measures, which Mayor Ed Gainey said aim to create safer neighborhoods, were spurred in part by a...
Comments / 1