Christian McCaffrey Next Team Odds: Bills favored to land star RB

The Carolina Panthers fired their coach last week and unloaded one disgruntled offensive playmaker on Monday, but will they also move franchise running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline?

The Panthers are reportedly open to listening to offers, although the chances of a deal being completed are uncertain. Carolina dropped to 1-5 on the season with Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and the Panthers have now lost 12 of their past 13 games overall.

McCaffrey admitted Sunday that "every loss sucks," but said that any potential trade situation is out of his control. His contract runs through 2025, but McCaffrey does carry an $11.8 million non-guaranteed salary for next year along with a salary cap hit of more than $19.5 million.

SportsBetting.ag installed odds on all 31 potential NFL destinations, with the Buffalo Bills leading the early charge.

Christian McCaffrey Next Team Odds

Buffalo Bills: 4-1

Miami Dolphins: 5-1

Los Angeles Rams: 6-1

New England Patriots: 8-1

San Francisco 49ers: 9-1

Denver Broncos: 10-1

Philadelphia Eagles: 12-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 14-1

Atlanta Falcons: 16-1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 18-1

New York Jets: 20-1

Baltimore Ravens: 22-1

Chicago Bears: 25-1

Pittsburgh Steelers: 28-1

Arizona Cardinals: 33-1

Dallas Cowboys: 35-1

Kansas City Chiefs: 40-1

Green Bay Packers: 45-1

Washington Commanders: 50-1

Seattle Seahawks: 55-1

Las Vegas Raiders: 66-1

New York Giants: 66-1

Detroit Lions: 80-1

Houston Texans: 80-1

Los Angeles Chargers: 80-1

New Orleans Saints: 80-1

Cincinnati Bengals: 100-1

Cleveland Browns: 100-1

Indianapolis Colts: 100-1

Minnesota Vikings: 100-1

Tennessee Titans: 100-1

*If traded during the 2022 regular season.

McCaffrey has topped 100 yards for scrimmage in five consecutive games and the 26-year-old already has 24 career games with at least 50 rushing and 50 receiving yards.

That kind of production would be welcomed by a number of contenders despite McCaffrey's injury issues the past two years, when he missed 23 of 33 games.

The Bills were installed as the favorites to land McCaffrey because they lack a true No. 1 running back and they have a first-round pick in 2023. That could be what it takes to pique the Panthers' interest, and it's something running back-needy teams like the 49ers, Broncos and Rams can't offer.

McCaffrey grew up in the Denver area and his father starred for the Broncos, but the team also lacks a second-round pick next year courtesy of the Russell Wilson blockbuster over the offseason.

The Miami Dolphins started off 3-0 but have dropped three consecutive games while dealing with quarterback injury issues. They also rank 30th in the league in rushing, averaging only 81.2 yards per game on the ground, and have the second-shortest odds of landing McCaffrey at 5-1 despite having a veteran backfield tandem of Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds.

"All that stuff's out of my control," McCaffrey said Sunday of the trade rumors. "My job is to be the best Carolina Panther I can be and do everything I can for my teammates."

--Field Level Media