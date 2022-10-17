NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

On today’s episode of Up & Adams, Kay Adams discusses some of the biggest stories from around the NFL. Pat McAfee is on the show with Kay to provide some insight into how Aaron Rodgers has changed over the past few seasons, break down Jim Irsay’s comments on Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, and manifest with Kay that OBJ join the Green Bay Packers. Carmen Vitali, journalist for Fox Sports, also joins Kay in studio to break down the NFC North, specifically Aaron Rodgers’ comments after the Packers lost to the Jets and to play a game of trust fall where she picks which player she would trust more in various situations.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO