Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away
Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
Vice TV Schedule For The Next Several Weeks Doesn’t Include Vince McMahon Documentary
The new documentary on Vince McMahon was originally going to air on Tuesday, October 18th on VICE TV, but due to stiff competition, including going up against a head-to-head battle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite for the first time in over a year, the project didn’t air. “Nine...
The Miz Has Been Working With A Busted Bursa Sac
While The Miz faked an injury to Dexter Lumis on Monday’s episode of RAW, it turns out that he’s actually been working through a legitimate injury. During a recent appearance on NFL running back Austin Ekeler’s “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast, Missionary Mike commented on working with a busted bursa sac. For those unaware, that is a fluid sac that reduces friction in joints.
NJPW Strong Detonation Announced For November, Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush Set For GCW
New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to host a new event, Strong Detonation, in Los Angeles next month. The promotion has announced that the event will take place on November 20 from the Vermont Hollywood. You can check out the official announcement below:. STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November...
Title Match Added To NWA Hard Times 3
A new match has been announced for the NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event. During Tuesday night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, it was revealed that Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy) will put their belts on the line against Madi and Missa Kate. Pretty Empowered first won the...
Brian Cage Pokes Fun At CM Punk Amid AEW Suspension
AEW’s Brian Cage has had some fun at CM Punk’s expense amid the latter’s suspension from the promotion. Punk has been suspended since early September due to his role in the AEW All Out 2022 backstage fight. On Twitter, Cage shared images of his diving elbow drop,...
Ultimo Dragon Interested In Ending His Feud With Jericho In AEW
Yoshihiro Asai might not be a name wrestling fans recognize, but his in-ring persona Ultimo Dragon certainly is. At 55 years of age, he continues to delight audiences with his in-ring prowess. Dragon will be returning to compete in the U.S. at the Revolucion de la Lucha Libre event on October 22 in San Jose, California. He is scheduled to team with Misterioso to take on Border Patrol at the upcoming event.
Verne Gagne Thought Hulk Hogan’s AWA Resignation Was A Rib
Speaking recently to Busted Open Radio, Greg Gagne relayed a story about Hulk Hogan’s AWA days. Greg is the son of the late promoter and AWA founder Verne Gagne. During the podcast, Greg told a story about Hogan no-showing an AWA event, and then recalled Hogan’s resignation from the territory. According to Greg, Verne believed Hogan’s resignation letter to be a rib by Eddie Graham. He said,
MVP & Omos Will Be Appearing On Tomorrow Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Omos and MVP will be appearing on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The company announced today that the two men will be showing up to confront Braun Strowman. You can check out the current lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. * WWE Women’s Tag...
Is Billy Gunn Sour About Not Being Part Of The DX Reunion?
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Billy Gunn was not part of the recent DX reunion that took place on RAW. Of course, Gunn is under contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). It was reported by Dave Meltzer that AEW President Tony Khan had agreed to let Gunn appear on the show but requested that WWE mention Gunn working for AEW live on the air, which WWE ultimately denied. He wrote,
Report – There Is ‘Something Going On’ Between WWE & GCW These Days
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, GCW “has something going on with WWE” these days. One of GCW’s top talents, Joey Janela, has been promoting WWE in recent weeks. This includes several tweets promoting RAW, SmackDown, and Crown Jewel. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale sent...
Shawn Michaels Discusses Evolving With Changes In The Wrestling Business, More
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Shawn Michaels commented on his decision to return to WWE in an NXT role, evolving with the changes in the wrestling business, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 10/18/22
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 752,000 viewers, down from the show last week that did 983,000 viewers. They drew a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.32. AEW Dynamite ranked #8 in the top 150 shows on cable...
WWE NXT Star Undergoes Surgery
WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...
NJPW Announces The First-Ever TAMASHII Match, KENTA To Be Featured
New Japan Pro Wrestling will be holding its first-ever NJPW TAMASHII match on November 11th in Christchurch, New Zealand. The match will feature KENTA facing off against Andrew Villalobos. You can check out the official announcement below:. The first match for the birth of NJPW TAMASHII has been made, as...
Jake Roberts Discusses Talking With The Undertaker & Paul Bearer While On The Road
During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake “The Snake” Roberts commented on wrestlers traveling on the road together to talk about their matchups, what he would talk about with Paul Bearer and The Undertaker, and more.
WWE SmackDown Results for October 21, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN is presented from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
Court Bauer Recalls Backstage Tension Spilling Over Into In-Ring Outburst
Former WWE writer and founder of MLW Court Bauer was a recent guest on the Masked Man Show podcast. During his appearance on the show, Bauer discussed handling backstage conflict and how those tensions can sometimes manifest themselves in the ring. The topic is relevant these days thanks to the heat generated from CM Punk’s incendiary comments following AEW’s All Out 2022 pay-per-view event, and the subsequent altercation that resulted in numerous suspensions. Bauer dished on his own experiences with similar events in the past.
News On The Miz, Big E, Booker T, Austin Theory, Logan Paul, & More
The Miz and Big E will be appearing on “One Fall with Ron Funches” in the near future. You can check out the official announcement below:. Reality of Wrestling posted the following video of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recounting the time he threw out the first pitch for the Houston Astros:
News On Candice LeRae, Sami Zayn, Bayley, Solo Sikoa, The Bump, More
According to a report from Pwinsider, there was an episode of WWE x G4 Arena that was scheduled to air this month. The show would have featured Tyler Breeze and Bayley. It remains to be seen if the pre-taped show will ever air with the recent shutdown of the network.
