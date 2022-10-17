Citizens of Stevens Point, there are many reasons to get out and vote this November. I’d like to address the four local transportation-related referenda questions. The first two have to do with yearly local road projects for general maintenance and repair. These are located on the south side of Stevens Point. I believe this a simple choice to vote yes and pass these two projects. These roads are in need of repair and are part of the city of Stevens Point’s yearly projects.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO