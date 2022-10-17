ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spmetrowire.com

Annual ‘Business and Society Lecture’ offered at UWSP Oct. 28

A presentation on the need for collaboration in business will be offered next week. The free program is offered through the School of Business and Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. The annual Business and Society Lecture will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, in the...
STEVENS POINT, WI
spmetrowire.com

Empty Bowls returns after two-year hiatus

After a two-year COVID hiatus, more than 1,000 people are expected to fill the south commons of Stevens Point Area Senior High on Saturday for the 19th annual Empty Bowls event. The lunch fundraiser kicks off on Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. in the high school cafeteria, 1201 North Point...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 17, 2022

Joseph “Joe” William Richards, 74, passed away unexpectedly on October 14th at his home. Joe was born September 14th, 1948, in Wausau, WI to George and Myrtle (Glasel) Richards. Joe attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Newman High in 1965. In high school Joe especially enjoyed his experiences in the Newman Band and Science Club. Joe went on to UW Marathon County Extension Center for two years and graduated from UW Madison in 1969 with a BS Degree in Science and Teaching. He taught computer science and science in the New Berlin East High School for 35 years, serving terms as department chair and negotiating member. Joe lived in Waukesha during that time.
WAUSAU, WI
spmetrowire.com

Letter: Vote yes on transportation referenda

Citizens of Stevens Point, there are many reasons to get out and vote this November. I’d like to address the four local transportation-related referenda questions. The first two have to do with yearly local road projects for general maintenance and repair. These are located on the south side of Stevens Point. I believe this a simple choice to vote yes and pass these two projects. These roads are in need of repair and are part of the city of Stevens Point’s yearly projects.
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Wood County Man Found Dead

PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On October 15, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department responded to the Town of Port Edwards, Wood County, Wisconsin where an 80 year-old man was found deceased outside of his residence near a shed. The Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Wood County...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Investigation underway after Wood County man found dead

An investigation is underway after an 80-year-old man was found dead near a shed outside his Port Edwards residence, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators responded Oct. 15 for a report of the death. An autopsy was performed Monday at UW Hospital in Madison. Police have not...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Foot Locker to close Wausau facility, eliminating 210 local jobs

Foot Locker will close the company’s Wausau distribution facility beginning in January, resulting in the permanent loss of 210 jobs. The company filed a notice Tuesday with the Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development informing officials of the closure. The first 162 layoffs will happen by Jan. 31, with the rest following by the end of April.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

2 men rescued from capsized boat in Wisconsin River

Three hunters helped rescue crews pull two men from the Wisconsin River early Tuesday after a boat overturned near Bukolt Park, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded just before 6 a.m. to a report of two men clinging to the top of an overturned boat. Officials...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
neenahsatellite.com

One Crash with Two Cars Totaled from the Same Family

Not many people can say they’ve had a near-death experience, but Sophie Nedens can. It’s a perfect spring day in 2021. Sophie is a sophomore at Neenah High School and is a new driver. Sophie drives home from a hiking excursion with friends. She views the world from...
NEENAH, WI
WSAW

Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

More details released on Shawano County bonfire incident, victims & witnesses asked to come forward

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Additional details regarding a Shawano County bonfire incident that left multiple people injured over the weekend have been released. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office released more information about the bonfire incident that happened on October 15. The incident reportedly happened in the early morning hours of October 15.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy