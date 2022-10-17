Read full article on original website
Annual ‘Business and Society Lecture’ offered at UWSP Oct. 28
A presentation on the need for collaboration in business will be offered next week. The free program is offered through the School of Business and Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. The annual Business and Society Lecture will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, in the...
Presentation to focus on small cities’ response to pandemic, lessons learned
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Center for the Small City will present “Small Cities’ Response to Public Emergencies and Future Pandemics” with both in-person and virtual options on Friday, Nov. 4. Free and open to the public, the presentation will be offered from noon to 1...
Empty Bowls returns after two-year hiatus
After a two-year COVID hiatus, more than 1,000 people are expected to fill the south commons of Stevens Point Area Senior High on Saturday for the 19th annual Empty Bowls event. The lunch fundraiser kicks off on Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. in the high school cafeteria, 1201 North Point...
Wausau area obituaries October 17, 2022
Joseph “Joe” William Richards, 74, passed away unexpectedly on October 14th at his home. Joe was born September 14th, 1948, in Wausau, WI to George and Myrtle (Glasel) Richards. Joe attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Newman High in 1965. In high school Joe especially enjoyed his experiences in the Newman Band and Science Club. Joe went on to UW Marathon County Extension Center for two years and graduated from UW Madison in 1969 with a BS Degree in Science and Teaching. He taught computer science and science in the New Berlin East High School for 35 years, serving terms as department chair and negotiating member. Joe lived in Waukesha during that time.
UPDATE: SPASH secured following threat lockdown
The Stevens Point Area Public School District says SPASH is now secure. Stevens Point police officers, with assistance from se...
BREAKING: SPASH on lockdown, part of nationwide false shooter threats
Stevens Point police are in the process of securing SPASH. Lt. Joe Johnson from SPPD said someone called 911 to report an active shooter inside the building with several people shot. The caller was a male with a heavy accent and provided no further information. No other calls were received...
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
Classes canceled Tuesday for all of the New London School District
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- All classes in the New London School District have been canceled Tuesday. Here's the statement from the district.
Letter: Vote yes on transportation referenda
Citizens of Stevens Point, there are many reasons to get out and vote this November. I’d like to address the four local transportation-related referenda questions. The first two have to do with yearly local road projects for general maintenance and repair. These are located on the south side of Stevens Point. I believe this a simple choice to vote yes and pass these two projects. These roads are in need of repair and are part of the city of Stevens Point’s yearly projects.
Wood County Man Found Dead
PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On October 15, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department responded to the Town of Port Edwards, Wood County, Wisconsin where an 80 year-old man was found deceased outside of his residence near a shed. The Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Wood County...
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
Investigation underway after Wood County man found dead
An investigation is underway after an 80-year-old man was found dead near a shed outside his Port Edwards residence, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators responded Oct. 15 for a report of the death. An autopsy was performed Monday at UW Hospital in Madison. Police have not...
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
Foot Locker to close Wausau facility, eliminating 210 local jobs
Foot Locker will close the company’s Wausau distribution facility beginning in January, resulting in the permanent loss of 210 jobs. The company filed a notice Tuesday with the Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development informing officials of the closure. The first 162 layoffs will happen by Jan. 31, with the rest following by the end of April.
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
2 men rescued from capsized boat in Wisconsin River
Three hunters helped rescue crews pull two men from the Wisconsin River early Tuesday after a boat overturned near Bukolt Park, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded just before 6 a.m. to a report of two men clinging to the top of an overturned boat. Officials...
One Crash with Two Cars Totaled from the Same Family
Not many people can say they’ve had a near-death experience, but Sophie Nedens can. It’s a perfect spring day in 2021. Sophie is a sophomore at Neenah High School and is a new driver. Sophie drives home from a hiking excursion with friends. She views the world from...
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
More details released on Shawano County bonfire incident, victims & witnesses asked to come forward
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Additional details regarding a Shawano County bonfire incident that left multiple people injured over the weekend have been released. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office released more information about the bonfire incident that happened on October 15. The incident reportedly happened in the early morning hours of October 15.
