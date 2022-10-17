Charity Fraud Awareness Week: Tips to help you avoid being scammed

This week, Oct. 17 to 21, is International Charity Fraud Awareness Week, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett is reminding Tennesseans of resources available from his office to help avoid scams.

“Unfortunately, there are scammers out there who set up fake organizations to take advantage of Tennesseans’ generosity,” said Secretary Hargett. “It’s important to ensure an organization is legitimate before making a donation and we have resources that can help.”

To help Tennesseans avoid charity fraud and maximize their donation’s impact, the Secretary of State’s Division of Business and Charitable Organizations created a Wise Giving Tips video on sos.tn.gov/charities.

The Wise Giving Tips

If a nonprofit asks you for a contribution, check to see if it’s registered with the State of Tennessee on the Secretary of State’s website sos.tn.gov/charities or by calling 615-741-2555.

Take your time. Resist pressure to give on the spot.

Ask questions. If an organization has a specific mission, ask how and who will benefit from your donation.

If you are asked for a donation via text or email, verify the request is directly from the charity or nonprofit.

Do your own research and don’t assume a social media or blog recommendation has been approved by the nonprofit.

If you give through an app or website, make sure your donation is going directly to the organization.

Avoid giving cash. Always ask for a receipt and if your contribution is tax deductible.

Pay close attention to the name of the nonprofit organization. There are many organizations with similar names.

Don’t forget there are many ways to give, such as volunteering your time.

If a paid fundraiser asks you for a donation, ask how much is kept by the fundraiser and how much goes to the nonprofit.

Any charity that raises over $50,000 a year must register with the State of Tennessee. To see if a charity is registered, visit sos.tn.gov/charities or call 615-741-2555.

Please report any false, misleading or deceptive fundraising activity to the Division of Business and Charitable Organizations at 615-741-2555.