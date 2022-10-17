ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

flicksandfood.com

Largest School Discovery Day Series In San Antonio Kick Off Oct 22

Largest School Discovery Day Series, a San Antonio Charter Moms Event, Kicks Off this Saturday, October 22nd. This Saturday San Antonio Charter Moms kicks off their largest School Discovery Day Series. This is their most anticipated event series of the year with their first of six School Discovery Day events at Yanaguana Garden in Hemisfair.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
enchantingtexas.com

14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers

Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Tu Asador is a hidden gem in Castle Hills

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Today we’re going to Castle Hills where I found a wonderful little hidden gem among some oak trees. It's called Tu Asador. Now this was suggested to me - and I am so thankful to those of you that comment my Facebook page. I actually do read those! And I've actually tried a lot of your suggestions.
CASTLE HILLS, TX
KTSA

Texas home builders scrambling as interest rates rise

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Home builders in Texas are getting creative as higher interest rates are cooling the housing market. There are now incentives for home buyers and higher commissions and bonuses for real estate agents. The idea is to prevent heavy price markdowns amidst rising inventory. “With...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Journey to bring its Freedom Tour to Austin, San Antonio

TEXAS — Journey is bringing its Freedom Tour to Texas next year. The “Don’t Stop Believin’” rock band will be playing at the Moody Center on Feb. 22, 2023, with special guest TOTO. They will keep the show moving to San Antonio at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, April 4.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda

SAN ANTONIO — There’s a new flavor out there for fans of Dr. Pepper. The classic soda brand is releasing its Dr. Pepper bourbon-flavored Fansville Reserve on Wednesday. Officials say the non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel and the cans come in a burgundy-colored box.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

