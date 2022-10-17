Read full article on original website
flicksandfood.com
Largest School Discovery Day Series In San Antonio Kick Off Oct 22
Largest School Discovery Day Series, a San Antonio Charter Moms Event, Kicks Off this Saturday, October 22nd. This Saturday San Antonio Charter Moms kicks off their largest School Discovery Day Series. This is their most anticipated event series of the year with their first of six School Discovery Day events at Yanaguana Garden in Hemisfair.
San Antonio's The Big Bib BBQ expands to nearby New Braunfels
The new restaurant is open for lunch daily and plans to expand its hours in coming weeks.
enchantingtexas.com
14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers
Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
Texas Couple Discovers A Cavern in Their Backyard
The last time I toured Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, I did the whole 17 mile trek. It was as if time stood still in this enchanted underground realm. It was morning when I went in, and when I came out it was after sunset. I can only imagine the...
KSAT 12
What to know before you attend San Antonio’s free Muertos Fest
SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Muertos Fest in San Antonio this October. Admission is free and open to the public. Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at Hemisfair on Oct. 29-30.
San Marcos' Root Cellar to open first New Braunfels restaurant in 2023
The location in San Marcos will remain open.
news4sanantonio.com
Tu Asador is a hidden gem in Castle Hills
CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Today we’re going to Castle Hills where I found a wonderful little hidden gem among some oak trees. It's called Tu Asador. Now this was suggested to me - and I am so thankful to those of you that comment my Facebook page. I actually do read those! And I've actually tried a lot of your suggestions.
KENS 5
Viking Tavern brings Viking-sized portions to San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — From Scandinavia to San Antonio, the Viking culture has made its way to the Alamo City at a new restaurant on the west side. It's called the Viking Tavern Restaurant and it's located on 3299 Wurzbach Road. They want to give folks a Viking-sized portion. "We're...
KBTX.com
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s almost always a wait that few seem to mind on Saturday or Sunday mornings but come December, dedicated customers of the Kettle restaurant in College Station will have to find another place for their Country Big Breakfast fix. The Kettle on Texas Avenue...
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
KSAT 12
Walk through a Flowers Forest at San Antonio’s Lightscape this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – You can light up your holiday season with kinetic hues and a flower forest — two new immersive installations that will be at the Lightscape holiday light display at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Lightscape will return to San Antonio for the second year from...
KSAT 12
Celebrate Día de los Muertos at these free festivals in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2 as a celebration of tradition and pre-Hispanic rituals that date back to more than 3,000 years ago. Olmecs and subsequent Toltecs, Mixtecs, Zapotecs, Maya, and Aztecs honored the symbiotic...
KTSA
Texas home builders scrambling as interest rates rise
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Home builders in Texas are getting creative as higher interest rates are cooling the housing market. There are now incentives for home buyers and higher commissions and bonuses for real estate agents. The idea is to prevent heavy price markdowns amidst rising inventory. “With...
Blastin’ the Badass Disco Tunes, This H-E-B is the Most Jammin’ in Texas
This H-E-B jams the oldies from the 70s and customers are loving it. According to KENS-TV, customers at the H-E-B in Olmos Park on the northside of San Antonio get to party like it's 1979 while grocery shopping. "Our music here is what's called the seventies hits," said Thomas Dunnam.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Journey to bring its Freedom Tour to Austin, San Antonio
TEXAS — Journey is bringing its Freedom Tour to Texas next year. The “Don’t Stop Believin’” rock band will be playing at the Moody Center on Feb. 22, 2023, with special guest TOTO. They will keep the show moving to San Antonio at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, April 4.
Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda
SAN ANTONIO — There’s a new flavor out there for fans of Dr. Pepper. The classic soda brand is releasing its Dr. Pepper bourbon-flavored Fansville Reserve on Wednesday. Officials say the non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel and the cans come in a burgundy-colored box.
Loop 1604 expanding to 10 lanes along portions of the north side
SAN ANTONIO — Flanked by Gov. Greg Abbott, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) gathered in San Antonio to mark the groundbreaking of Segment 2 of the highly anticipated Loop 1604 expansion project—which officials claim will reduce waiting time in traffic by up to 75%. The...
San Antonio home sales in September continue to fall amid rising prices
San Antonio home buyers appear to be taking more time.
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
Everywhere San Antonio Chef Nicola Blaque Eats on Her Days Off
San Antonio is known as a Tex-Mex haven, where you can find some of the country’s best tacos, enchiladas and other delicious staples. But the sprawling city is home to a variety of cuisines, from Asian to Caribbean. For the latter, put your trust in Nicola Blaque. The Jamaica-born...
