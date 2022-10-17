ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

CDC reports early increases in seasonal flu activity, surge in RSV cases

By Laura Geller
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mPxE_0icijjY700

WASHINGTON — Two illnesses that could affect children are on the rise, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC is already reporting early increases in seasonal flu activity and cases of RSV.

The CDC’s first release of data this flu season shows the season could be starting early.

“Things are going to hit us a little bit harder this year and earlier,” said Dr. Linda Nabha, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

She confirmed what the CDC just released -- there are early increases in flu activity happening in most of the country.

“People are now at meetings and conferences and weddings and such, so the concern is certainly we’re going to see an increased rate of flu,” she said.

According to the numbers, flu activity is highest and increasing the most in the southeast and south-central parts of the U.S. It is lowest in the northwestern part of the country.

“It’s happening in places we don’t typically see a rise this early on and for that, that raises a red flag,” Nabha explained.

Experts said your best protection is still the flu shot. Despite the early activity, it’s not too late to get it. The CDC reports so far that more than 1.5 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed.

Children are also at risk when it comes RSV, which is another common seasonal virus. Data shows those numbers are surging.

They are measured in cases by week. Just two years ago, for the week of Oct. 17, 2020, there were 21 antigen and PCR test detections. The most recent data for the week of Oct. 8, 2022, showed there were 4,854 such detections.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

