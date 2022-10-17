Chicopee appropriates $100,000 to fix alarm on Uniroyal fence after trespassers sneak onto dangerous property

Read full article on original website
Springfield touts sidewalk, road improvements as ARPA success story at neighborhood level
SPRINGFIELD — When the subject is quality of life, it is not necessarily just bigger that makes it better. City officials such as Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and City Council Vice President Melvin A. Edwards and members of the Maple High Six Corners Neighborhood Council on Friday toured the progress with the installation of new sidewalks at Rifle and Central streets in Six Corners.
Large fire damages former Wyman-Gordon building in Millbury
MILLBURY - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday afternoon at a warehouse on 1542 Grafton Road. Smoke billowed from the warehouse, which was once operated by manufacturing company Wyman-Gordon. A statement from Massachusetts Fire District 7 said that a large fire with explosions was reported. Grafton Road heading east...
Westfield councilor calls delay signing police contract ‘despicable’
WESTFIELD — City councilors weren’t ready this week to approve the Westfield Police superior officers’ contract, and that didn’t sit well with Cindy Harris. “I think it’s despicable that we treat our Police Department in this fashion,” said Harris, an at-large councilor. “The police deserve our utmost respect, and to say that this can be just let go for another two weeks sends a very bad message to the Police Department, saying we don’t respect them.”
Springfield police open second location for incident reports
Due to recent high demand the Springfield Police Department announced they'll be opening up another location for the public to make incident reports.
Springfield police to assist with downtown traffic during events
Following a large amount of traffic at the opening night of the Springfield Falcons hockey season last weekend, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced a new initiative to have officers in downtown to help flow traffic.
Massachusetts communities prepare for new clothing, mattress trash ban
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1. “Although it is a learning curve, I do think it’s a good solution for us to start reducing the […]
2 men arrested in Granville for stealing Vermont vehicle, other charges
GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two people were arrested in Granville Friday night after police found them in a disabled car stolen from Vermont. Granville Police told Western Mass News the people fled into the woods shortly after finding them. After a brief search, the people were found and taken into custody. While searching the car, police found a firearm, ammunition, narcotics and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
Motorcyclist evading police kills pedestrian in Monson, police say
A motorcyclist police say was evading them in Palmer and Monson on Thursday allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian and he is now facing several charges after his arrest, according to authorities. Police said the motorcyclist is 25-year-old Devin Austin Crabb of Vernon, Connecticut, and he allegedly evaded police in...
‘Large Fire With Explosions' at Forging Company on Grafton-Millbury Line
A fire was burning Thursday afternoon at an aerospace supply company on the line between the Massachusetts communities of Grafton and Millbury, officials said. The fire was reported at an industrial building at the Wyman-Gordon complex. The business' address is listed as being in Grafton, but fire officials in that town said they were fighting the fire in Millbury.
Long search ends with wastewater deputy selected to lead Westfield’s DPW
WESTFIELD — On Oct. 18, a joint meeting of the Public Works and Water commissions interviewed three candidates for executive director of the Department of Public Works, and unanimously selected Jeffrey Gamelli of Otis, currently the city’s deputy superintendent of the wastewater division, for the position. The other...
Keene, New Hampshire plane crash leaves no survivors on board
A deadly plane crash in Keene, New Hampshire on Friday left no survivors aboard the aircraft, according to officials. The plane, a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra, crashed into a multi-family building near the Hope Chapel church and north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport shortly before 7 p.m., killing the two people on board, authorities said.
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
Senator celebrated business openings, infrastructure projects (Letters)
I hope everyone has had a great week. This week was an exciting one for the district, as we celebrated the grand opening and new beginning of several businesses in our community. On Wednesday, my team joined Westfield community members for the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Wagner Rug...
A plane crashed into New Hampshire multi-family building, killing everyone on boa
KEENE, N.H. — Officials are investigating a deadly plane crash that happened in the city of Keene, N.H., Friday. Police and fire crews responded to a report of an explosion and a fire at a building on Lower Main Street in Keene, shortly before 7 p.m. Once on scene,...
Suspects connected to stolen truck caught on ATM surveillance
PALMER, Mass. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say two people who stole a truck from a Vermont residence were caught on an ATM camera in Massachusetts. Police say the suspects caught on camera, were using a stolen ATM card that belongs to Jesse Rice, 26, of Whitingham. Police say the card was used in Northhampton after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Dirt bike allegedly evades police, kills pedestrian in Monson accident
A pedestrian was killed in a car accident involving a dirt bike that was allegedly evading police Thursday night.
Worcester police charge 3 in Webster Street warehouse shooting
WORCESTER — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shootings at a Webster Street warehouse Saturday morning. Six people were injured in the gunfire traced to 88 Webster St. Patriky Sampaio Gomes,...
Owner of 1st pot dispensary denied in Northampton calls process unfair
For the first time in four years of legal retail cannabis, Northampton’s mayor on Thursday denied a proposed dispensary permission to open in the city. The owners, who hoped to set up shop in the city’s Florence village, were not thrilled with the decision, nor its reasoning. “I...
87th class of new recruits joins Mass. State Police
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A class of nearly 400 new State Troopers have joined the force. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey were among those in attendance at the Worcester ceremony. “With my deepest gratitude and appreciation to you, to your friends and families,...
Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away
Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
