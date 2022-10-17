ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady apologizes for comparing football to military deployment

Before getting back into football, Tom Brady opened up his press conference with an apology for his comments earlier this week on his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray. In talking about the NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said that he looks at “a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military.” Immediately on meeting with reporters Thursday, Brady took a moment to issue a public apology.
MassLive.com

Tom Brady responds to rumors: ‘No retirement in my future’

Tom Brady is sticking around. How long that means, exactly, remains up to interpretation. But when it comes to walking away midseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is shutting down that talk. On Thursday, the former New England Patriots quarterback was asked about speculation from former NFL quarterback Chris Simms...
MassLive.com

What is Sling TV? How to watch college football and NFL games

Sling TV is a streaming service that allows users to stream on-demand movies, live tv shows, and live sports instantly on your favorite devices. Sling is customizable so you’re not wasting money on channels you don’t watch. Viewers can watch TV online anytime, anywhere with Sling. You can...
MassLive.com

Justin Jones: Patriots QB Mac Jones has ‘kryptonite’ that makes him throw the game away

FOXBOROUGH — Justin Jones is determined to be Public Enemy No. 1 at Gillette Stadium this Monday. In addition to saying Bill Belichick reminds him of “deflated balls” and speculating that Deflategate is ongoing, the Bears defensive tackle said Mac Jones has a “kryptonite” that causes him to throw games away. He believes Chicago will exploit it in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football.
MassLive.com

Multiple Patriots CBs dealing with illness ahead of Bears game

FOXBOROUGH — There might be a bug going around the Patriots cornerback room. Shaun Wade and Jalen Mills were new additions to Friday’s injury report, and both defensive backs were listed with an illness. Wade missed practice, while Mills suited up but was limited. That’ll be something to monitor as the Patriots prepare for a Monday Night Football date with the Bears.
MassLive.com

Patriots WR missing from practice, Mac Jones has spring in his step

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones had some spring in his step as the Patriots returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon. The quarterback is reportedly ready to return from a high ankle sprain on Monday night against the Bears in his a starting role. Jones was sprinting around the field and to open practice, went down to the blocking sleds with the offensive linemen to yell snap counts as Bailey Zappe and Garrett Gilbert stayed in place. That’s generally the starting quarterback’s duty to get the linemen used to his cadence.
MassLive.com

Damien Harris looks likely to be active for Patriots Monday night

After missing last week’s win over Cleveland, Patriots running back Damien Harris was a full participant at practice on Thursday and Friday and met with the media after practice on Saturday. Nothing will be official until game time obviously, but both of those are generally indications of a player...
MassLive.com

Mac Jones injury: Patriots QB expects to be available vs. Bears (report)

Mac Jones’ time on the shelf could be over soon. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the New England Patriots quarterback “expects to be available” for the team’s Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Reiss added that this week’s practices represent the final hurdle in his efforts to get back on the field. With the Monday night game, the Patriots will hold their first practice of the week on Thursday (instead of the usual Wednesday).
MassLive.com

No Patriots QB controversy: Mac Jones will start when healthy (report)

Zappe Fever has been fun. However, there reportedly isn’t any question over who the New England Patriots starting quarterback is. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports that Mac Jones will return as the starting quarterback when he is healthy enough to play. This comes off the tail of a report that Jones expects to be available to play against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
MassLive.com

Mac Jones listed as questionable on Patriots’ final Week 7 injury report

Mac Jones may be moving closer to a return to the lineup after three weeks off with an ankle injury, but the Patriots aren’t ready to make it official yet. The quarterback was officially listed as a limited participant in practice and questionable to play Monday night against the Bears on the Patriots’ Saturday injury report, their last one of the week. He’s missed the last three games with an ankle injury.
MassLive.com

