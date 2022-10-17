FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones had some spring in his step as the Patriots returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon. The quarterback is reportedly ready to return from a high ankle sprain on Monday night against the Bears in his a starting role. Jones was sprinting around the field and to open practice, went down to the blocking sleds with the offensive linemen to yell snap counts as Bailey Zappe and Garrett Gilbert stayed in place. That’s generally the starting quarterback’s duty to get the linemen used to his cadence.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO