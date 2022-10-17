Read full article on original website
Tom Brady apologizes for comparing football to military deployment
Before getting back into football, Tom Brady opened up his press conference with an apology for his comments earlier this week on his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray. In talking about the NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said that he looks at “a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military.” Immediately on meeting with reporters Thursday, Brady took a moment to issue a public apology.
Tom Brady responds to rumors: ‘No retirement in my future’
Tom Brady is sticking around. How long that means, exactly, remains up to interpretation. But when it comes to walking away midseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is shutting down that talk. On Thursday, the former New England Patriots quarterback was asked about speculation from former NFL quarterback Chris Simms...
What is Sling TV? How to watch college football and NFL games
Sling TV is a streaming service that allows users to stream on-demand movies, live tv shows, and live sports instantly on your favorite devices. Sling is customizable so you’re not wasting money on channels you don’t watch. Viewers can watch TV online anytime, anywhere with Sling. You can...
Justin Jones: Patriots QB Mac Jones has ‘kryptonite’ that makes him throw the game away
FOXBOROUGH — Justin Jones is determined to be Public Enemy No. 1 at Gillette Stadium this Monday. In addition to saying Bill Belichick reminds him of “deflated balls” and speculating that Deflategate is ongoing, the Bears defensive tackle said Mac Jones has a “kryptonite” that causes him to throw games away. He believes Chicago will exploit it in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football.
Multiple Patriots CBs dealing with illness ahead of Bears game
FOXBOROUGH — There might be a bug going around the Patriots cornerback room. Shaun Wade and Jalen Mills were new additions to Friday’s injury report, and both defensive backs were listed with an illness. Wade missed practice, while Mills suited up but was limited. That’ll be something to monitor as the Patriots prepare for a Monday Night Football date with the Bears.
Barstool promo code: Get Best NFL Sunday Week 7 sign up offer
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL heads into Week 7, so new customers can tackle the gridiron action with Barstool promo code MASS1000 here or MASSFOOTBALL150 here...
Patriots WR missing from practice, Mac Jones has spring in his step
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones had some spring in his step as the Patriots returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon. The quarterback is reportedly ready to return from a high ankle sprain on Monday night against the Bears in his a starting role. Jones was sprinting around the field and to open practice, went down to the blocking sleds with the offensive linemen to yell snap counts as Bailey Zappe and Garrett Gilbert stayed in place. That’s generally the starting quarterback’s duty to get the linemen used to his cadence.
Minnesota Vikings sign Benton Whitley, Minnechaug alum will be on active roster
Former Minnechaug and Holy Cross defensive lineman Benton Whitley signed with the Minnesota Vikings off the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad on Wednesday. Whitley originally started his NFL career during the spring when he signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent.
Damien Harris looks likely to be active for Patriots Monday night
After missing last week’s win over Cleveland, Patriots running back Damien Harris was a full participant at practice on Thursday and Friday and met with the media after practice on Saturday. Nothing will be official until game time obviously, but both of those are generally indications of a player...
Bruins vs. Ducks: How to watch, stream NHL game Thursday
The Bruins head back home after having their three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday in Ottawa for a 7 p.m. tilt with former Bruins and Springfield native Frank Vatrano, who is in his first season in Anaheim. The game will be at TD Garden in Boston and will not air...
Mac Jones injury: Patriots QB expects to be available vs. Bears (report)
Mac Jones’ time on the shelf could be over soon. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the New England Patriots quarterback “expects to be available” for the team’s Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Reiss added that this week’s practices represent the final hurdle in his efforts to get back on the field. With the Monday night game, the Patriots will hold their first practice of the week on Thursday (instead of the usual Wednesday).
No Patriots QB controversy: Mac Jones will start when healthy (report)
Zappe Fever has been fun. However, there reportedly isn’t any question over who the New England Patriots starting quarterback is. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports that Mac Jones will return as the starting quarterback when he is healthy enough to play. This comes off the tail of a report that Jones expects to be available to play against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
NBA betting: DraftKings promo code drives bet $5, win $200 offer
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There are 11 games on Friday’s NBA slate and you can click here to apply our DraftKings promo code for a $200 win...
Matthew Judon is playing less; here’s why it makes Patriots’ defense better
Matthew Judon’s snaps are down in 2022. But his production is up. The New England Patriots’ top pass rusher has six sacks through six games and has been a disruptive force up front. At a distance, it feels like Judon is everywhere on the field when, in fact,...
Mac Jones listed as questionable on Patriots’ final Week 7 injury report
Mac Jones may be moving closer to a return to the lineup after three weeks off with an ankle injury, but the Patriots aren’t ready to make it official yet. The quarterback was officially listed as a limited participant in practice and questionable to play Monday night against the Bears on the Patriots’ Saturday injury report, their last one of the week. He’s missed the last three games with an ankle injury.
N’Keal Harry more excited to make Bears’ debut than to face Patriots
N’Keal Harry will try to start to resurrect his career in the same place it went off the rails to begin with. By coincidence of timing, the former Patriots receiver will likely make his Bears debut in Foxborough against his former team when New England hosts Chicago on Monday Night Football at Gillette Stadium.
A 90s TV star got ‘a zillion texts’ because of Bailey Zappe (Patriots anti-analysis)
The 90s sitcom “Party of Five” is suddenly a relevant pop culture touchstone for the New England Patriots. This comes after the CBS broadcast for last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns mentioned that rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was named after Bailey Salinger, one of the main characters of the show.
