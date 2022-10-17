ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fightful

Bobby Fish And Anthony Greene Backstage At Recent NXT Events

Some familiar names have shown up backstage in WWE again. Fightful Select has learned that Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene were both backstage at recent NXT live events. Bobby Fish recently departed AEW after less than a year-long run with the company. He's since joined IMPACT Wrestling and worked a ton of independent dates, but isn't locked down to a contract as best we know. Fish served as a guest coach for NXT, according to sources familiar with the situation. He was released by WWE in 2021.
Fightful

Shawn Michaels Says NXT Japan And NXT Mexico Have Been Discussed, Premium Live Events May Travel

Shawn Michaels discusses the expansion of the NXT brand. NXT as a brand is continuing to expand with the evolution of the brand from NXT 2.0 to a new re-branding that somewhat bridges the gap between 2.0 and the previous black and gold era. Now, Shawn Michaels says that the next step for the brand is moving beyond the state of Florida and hopefully hosting Premium Live Events outside of the Performance Center.
Fightful

The Acclaimed Win The Right To Scissor Again, Logan Paul Punches Jey Uso | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 21, 2022. - Logan Paul punched out Jey Uso on Friday night. At the end of the show, the social media megastar came to the ring and discussed his upcoming match with Roman Reigns. He noted that he might be the underdog, but he'll only need one punch to take Reigns down. Jey Uso attacked him from behind, and when Sami Zayn tried to stop his Bloodline stablemate, Paul dropped Uso with a knockout punch.
The Spun

23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace

NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
Fightful

Podcast: WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Sour Graps Post Show | 10/22/2022 Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) get spooky! It's the Halloween Havoc post show, where they discuss: -Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT Championship -Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre for the NXT Women's Championship -Nathan Frazer vs. Oro Mensah vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner for the NXT North American Title -Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match -Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp in an ambulance ...and more! Join us. ____________________________________________________________________
Fightful

Steel Cage Grudge Match, Battle Of The Giants Set For WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Two major grudge matches have been slated for WWE Crown Jewel. After months of intense physicality, Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross will finish their rivalry in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel inside a steel cage. This news was announced on the October 21 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown Drew McIntyre said WWE management warned him about any more physicality outside of the Ring with Karrion Kross.
Fightful

Cora Jade Sent Roxanne Perez A Text The Day ROH Shutdown Was Announced

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez manifested their time in NXT. The rivalry between Jade and Perez will come to a head at NXT Halloween Havoc when they clash in a Weapons Wild match. Jade and Perez are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, but their partnership ended when Jade turned on Perez on the July 12 episode of NXT, costing Perez a chance to win the NXT Championship.
Fightful

Santos Escobar Discusses Zelina Vega Joining LDF, Getting Called Up To WWE SmackDown

Santos Escobar discusses LDF joining SmackDown with Zelina Vega. After losing a Street Fight Match against Tony D'Angelo on the August 16, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0, Santos Escobar joined the WWE Main Roster on the October 7, 2022 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, alongside Legado Del Fantasma stablemates Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and new member Zelina Vega. Since his debut, he spoke about what led to his debut on WWE's Blue Brand.
Fightful

Report: PJ Black Returning To IMPACT Wrestling

PJ Black reportedly headed back to IMPACT. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, PJ Black (Justin Gabriel) will be returning to IMPACT Wrestling. The report states that Black is "expected" to work the IMPACT TV tapings in Las Vegas on October 21 and 22. Black last wrestled for IMPACT in...
Fightful

NXT Deadline Confirmed For December

The next NXT premium live event has been confirmed. The next NXT premium live event NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday, December 10. The news was announced by Shawn Michaels during the NXT Halloween Havoc media call. On Thursday, Fightful Select reported the news of NXT holding a premium...
Fightful

Preliminary Viewership Up For 10/21 WWE SmackDown

The numbers are in for the October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports WWE SmackDown averaged 2.163 million viewers in the preliminary numbers for October 21. The first hour drew 2.266 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.060 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This number is up...
Fightful

Deonna Purrazzo: Adding Gisele Shaw To VXT Has Made Us Reassess Our Vibe

Deonna Purrazzo talks about Gisele Shaw and her potential inclusion in VXT. VXT, the team of Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, had successfully taken over the Knockouts Tag Team Championship scene prior to losing the titles at Bound For Glory. In the weeks that followed, Gisele Shaw joined the pairing. During a new interview with The Bob Culture podcast., Purrazzo says Shaw's inclusion isn't guaranteed because there isn't the built-in relationship that she has with Chelsea. However, she noted that the addition has been successful so far.
Fightful

Fightful

