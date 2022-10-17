Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee returns after 2 years in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is coming back after a two-year hiatus. The festival will include Grammy nominee, country singer Joe Nichols, South Carolina native Cody Webb and many more. “There will be a ton of activities between music, crafts, and games. It’ll be awesome,”...
WRDW-TV
Aquinas building morale at homecoming celebration
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aquinas Fighting Irish is coming off a tough loss to Lincoln County. But there’s nothing better for building morale than playing in front of your home fans. We went to Aquinas to capture their homecoming celebration. Tents lined up one next to the other...
WRDW-TV
Here are some local Halloween activities for kids and adults to enjoy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Halloween gets closer, local businesses have begun to post events for the public before the holiday on the 31st. There are numerous events to celebrate this year in the area, make sure to check them out. According to the Vivint team, they gathered sunset data...
WRDW-TV
Evans gets a head start on Halloween festivities
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Families are getting a head start on trick or treating this year at the Evans Towne Center Park. Organizers say there are around 80 vendors there. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. As Halloween gets closer, local businesses have begun to post events...
WRDW-TV
Kari Viola-Brooke explains the Heroes for Hope 5k Run/Walk
Westminster Schools of Augusta gave us a live audience today in the studio!
WRDW-TV
Denmark Tech grad puts her passion into internship at SRS
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A graduate in welding from South Carolina’s only historically black technical college is pursuing her passion in the Savannah River Site’s liquid waste program. Tyjhanera Brown, a Denmark Technical College graduate, is becoming a welding intern for Savannah River Mission Completion’s welding shop in...
WRDW-TV
Crews battle fire at old mill on Trestle Pass in Aiken County
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County dispatchers and fire department responded to a call in reference to a structure fire Thursday. According to authorities, the call came in at 10:21 a.m. informing them an old mill on Trestle Pass at Augusta Road was on fire. Dispatch states there are no...
WRDW-TV
Playoff anticipation builds between Barnwell and Woodland
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell and Woodland’s schedules may be without their blemishes now, but after the clock starts ticking…only one will walk off in distance of a region crown. Barnwell has won each of the last three meetings between the two. We were in Warhorse territory, where...
WRDW-TV
Local bridal shop collecting gently used special occasion dresses to give back to community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local bridal shop is giving the community a chance to declutter while also helping others. House of the Bride in Augusta is hosting their first ever “Gown Girl Give Back”. It’s an event where they’re accepting donations for gently used special occasion dresses...
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor, others from Georgia visit D.C. to discuss infrastructure
WASHINGTON (Gray D.C.) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis went to Washington this week to meet with Biden administration officials. President Joe Biden invited mayors from across Georgia to promote his efforts to lower gas prices and talk about his recent bipartisan infrastructure bill. Their trip came as Biden promoted efforts...
WRDW-TV
‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers to do the same
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week was the first week of early voting in Georgia, and in Richmond County, we are seeing record-breaking turnout. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting...
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 10 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 10. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
WRDW-TV
Rise Augusta receives grant to support virtual leadership training
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rise Augusta has been named the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion and will receive a $50,000 grant in support of its STRIVE program. They’ve received this opportunity for their work in the Augusta community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. The grant will...
WRDW-TV
Digging deeper into Burke County sheriff’s spending controversy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig through the spending controversy in Burke County. We’re looking at Georgia law and how it relates to spending and grant money. We’ve heard from the sheriff and the county manager, who have given us conflicting information on how this whole...
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County crash briefly sends deputy to hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car slammed into a McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that had stopped behind a disabled commercial vehicle on Interstate 20. The crash briefly sent a deputy to the hospital, but he was quickly released. The crash occurred in the right, eastbound lane of travel...
WRDW-TV
‘It’s the most important thing’: Early voters march to cast their votes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 50 people gathered at the corner of Telfair and 12th Street to march for abortion rights. The one mile walk ended at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building where a handful went in to cast their ballots on the first Saturday of early voting. The message...
WRDW-TV
Deputies respond to bus crash at Greenbrier Middle School
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies responded Friday morning to the scene of a school bus accident in front of Greenbrier Middle School. The call came in right after 7 a.m. There are no reports of injuries, according to dispatchers. The scene was clear by 8:25.
“That’s when we seen everybody being poked up and stabbed” Youth ChalleNGe Academy participants sent home after multiple fights
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “I was, yes I was scared,” said Mykel Jordan, participant of class #44, Youth ChalleNGe Academy. The Youth ChalleNGe Academy is a military-style program that takes in youth who are 16 to 18-years-old. Some are working towards their GEDs. The members of Fort Gordon’s class #44 say they were sent home after multiple […]
WRDW-TV
1 person killed in fiery single-car crash in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a car crash late Thursday in Aiken County. According to South Carolina state troopers, the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Glenwood Drive at Creekside Drive, just two miles south of Aiken. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the Toyota four-door...
