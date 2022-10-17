Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist DestinationTravel MavenFredericksburg, VA
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested for killing 28-year-old engaged in 'intimate encounter' inside DC residence
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. arrested a man from Maryland accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old, who was engaged in an intimate encounter with someone else, inside a residence in Northeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland faces was taken into custody for...
WJLA
Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
17-year-old shot multiple times in Prince William — Police K-9, helicopter couldn’t find runaway suspects
Prince William County Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the Woodbridge area.
WUSA
Man wanted for groping a woman in Virginia Target, police say
LEESBURG, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect after he groped a woman at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia on Thursday and fled. Authorities say the suspect is believed to have committed similar offenses at other Target stores regionally. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Leesburg Police Department Emergency...
fox5dc.com
Death investigation underway near gas station in District Heights
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Detectives in Prince George's County are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon near a BP gas station. Just after 2 p.m., officers said they responded to the 3200 block of Walters Lane for a report of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox5dc.com
Video showing 'altercation' with DC police in southeast being investigated, Chief Contee says
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said an incident caught on video that's circulating on social media and that appears to show police in the District involved in a takedown Thursday night while on a call for a shooting in the southeast is under investigation. In the video, several...
fox5dc.com
Pit bull shot during burglary in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a pit bull was shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The burglary was reported around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to 1800 block of 23rd Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a home with a window screen...
Alert Issued For Endangered Teen Reported Missing For Month In Manassas
An alert was issued by police in Prince William County as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing teen who hasn’t been seen in more than a month. Mikayla Elaine Triglia, 16, left her home on Hugh Mullen Drive in Manassas on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and was reported missing by her family a few days later, according to the Prince William County Police Department.
WTOP
Police: Woman groped by man at Target store in Leesburg
A woman was groped by a man earlier this week at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia — and authorities believe the same man has committed similar offenses at other area Target stores. Leesburg police said this sexual assault took place just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1200 Edwards Ferry...
Montgomery Co. Police search for carjacking suspect
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are asking the public to help identify suspects that were involved in a carjacking of a 2019 dark blue/grey Toyota Corolla in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to officials, the carjacking happened in the 3700 block of Bel Pre...
Alert Issued By Police For Potentially Endangered 34-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Manassas
Police investigators in Virginia are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered adult. An alert was issued by the Prince William County Police Department regarding Justin Allen Tothill, 34, who was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 near his home on Old Dominion Hunt Drive in Manassas.
fox5dc.com
New details in Metrobus assault investigation
A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with SUV in Alexandria
It was determined that a motorcycle and an SUV collided. The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The man has not been identified by police.
Woman dies day after SUV driver hits her in Lorton
LORTON, Va. — A 52-year-old woman has died after an SUV driver hit her while was walking in Lorton, Virginia, Fairfax County police said. Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton, Virginia, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. when a driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox going south on Lorton Station Boulevard and hit her in the roadway, police said.
rockvillenights.com
Assault reported in parking garage at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking garage at the mall at 6:21 PM. This is the 11th assault reported at the mall since May 18.
fox5dc.com
DC councilmember blasts police for using excessive force in viral arrest video
WASHINGTON - Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White and community activists criticized members of the D.C. Police Department Friday for using what White described as "unacceptable" and "excessive use of force" during an arrest this week. The altercation between several officers and a group of men was captured on a cellphone...
WTOP
DC man arrested in rape of woman in Virginia hotel room
The man accused of raping a woman inside a Vienna, Virginia, hotel room earlier this month is now behind bars. Fairfax County police said tips from the public and the help of other police departments led to the arrest of Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of D.C., on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re...
Virginia mother indicted for death of son after he allegedly ate THC gummies
A Spotsylvania mother was indicted for the death of her 4-year-old son this week, after the child allegedly ingested a large amount of THC gummies in May.
Bay Net
Driver Ejected From Vehicle In Rollover Crash On Port Tobacco Road
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On October 21, 2022 at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Maiden Fair Trail. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned with a single occupant ejected.
Comments / 0