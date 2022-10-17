ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJLA

Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
ASHBURN, VA
WUSA

Man wanted for groping a woman in Virginia Target, police say

LEESBURG, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect after he groped a woman at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia on Thursday and fled. Authorities say the suspect is believed to have committed similar offenses at other Target stores regionally. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Leesburg Police Department Emergency...
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Pit bull shot during burglary in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a pit bull was shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The burglary was reported around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to 1800 block of 23rd Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a home with a window screen...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Endangered Teen Reported Missing For Month In Manassas

An alert was issued by police in Prince William County as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing teen who hasn’t been seen in more than a month. Mikayla Elaine Triglia, 16, left her home on Hugh Mullen Drive in Manassas on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and was reported missing by her family a few days later, according to the Prince William County Police Department.
MANASSAS, VA
WTOP

Police: Woman groped by man at Target store in Leesburg

A woman was groped by a man earlier this week at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia — and authorities believe the same man has committed similar offenses at other area Target stores. Leesburg police said this sexual assault took place just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1200 Edwards Ferry...
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. Police search for carjacking suspect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are asking the public to help identify suspects that were involved in a carjacking of a 2019 dark blue/grey Toyota Corolla in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to officials, the carjacking happened in the 3700 block of Bel Pre...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

New details in Metrobus assault investigation

A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
WUSA9

Woman dies day after SUV driver hits her in Lorton

LORTON, Va. — A 52-year-old woman has died after an SUV driver hit her while was walking in Lorton, Virginia, Fairfax County police said. Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton, Virginia, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. when a driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox going south on Lorton Station Boulevard and hit her in the roadway, police said.
LORTON, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault reported in parking garage at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking garage at the mall at 6:21 PM. This is the 11th assault reported at the mall since May 18.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

DC man arrested in rape of woman in Virginia hotel room

The man accused of raping a woman inside a Vienna, Virginia, hotel room earlier this month is now behind bars. Fairfax County police said tips from the public and the help of other police departments led to the arrest of Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of D.C., on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re...
VIENNA, VA
Bay Net

Driver Ejected From Vehicle In Rollover Crash On Port Tobacco Road

INDIAN HEAD, Md. –  On October 21, 2022 at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Maiden Fair Trail. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned with a single occupant ejected.
INDIAN HEAD, MD

