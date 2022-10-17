Malden and Medford join Bluebikes

The Cities of Medford and Malden will be joining Bluebikes, Metro Boston’s public bike share system.

By adding a total of six new stations across the two cities, Medford and Malden will build on the expansion of the Bluebikes system. These cities join Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown, offering 447 total stations and approximately 4,000 total bikes across the region. The new stations offer more opportunity for residents, students, workers, and visitors to experience the healthy, fun, and sustainable way of traveling via Bluebikes.

The Bluebikes system is jointly owned by the municipalities and is operated by Lyft. Blue Cross, which is providing financial support for the launch in Medford and Malden, is in the fifth year of a six-year Bluebikes title sponsorship, which launched in May 2018.

“Introducing access to Bluebikes in Medford helps further connect our city and makes biking a feasible way to reach neighborhoods and destinations in Medford and across the region,” said Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn in a statement. “With four stations now located throughout Medford, we’ve expanded green public transportation options for our residents, students, workers, and visitors while also promoting sustainable forms of transit and reducing our reliance on passenger vehicles. Thanks to Blue Cross, our local partners, and the City of Malden for helping make this an easy and seamless process to incorporate the bike share system into our city a reality.”

“We are proud to partner with the Bluebikes program, which increases our Malden community’s access to biking as a healthy and environmentally friendly way to travel,” said Malden’s Mayor Gary Christenson. “I am particularly grateful for Blue Cross and Lyft’s role in making Malden a more bike-friendly city, enabling other safe and sustainable modes of transportation for our many commuters who cannot always rely on travel by car or other forms of public transit.”

With the Bluebikes system expanding to two new cities, approximately 36 new bikes have been added throughout Medford and Malden. Both cities received a joint grant from the Boston MPO’s Community Connections Grant Program (through MAPC) to help fund the bikes. The new stations can be found at the following locations:

Medford:

Tufts Square

Brooks Park (at Main St)

Medford Square

Malden:

Malden Center T Station

Northern Strand at Main St

Malden High School

To see a full Bluebikes station map – including all stations in Medford and Malden – please visit member.bluebikes.com/map.

As a publicly owned bike share system, Bluebikes preserves and promotes equity of access for members and ensures that memberships remain affordable. The station-based system promotes riding and commuting across city lines, preserves predictability and management for the public right of way, and allows for the continuous monitoring of bike availability and maintenance needs. Through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes, Blue Cross continues to promote the health and wellness of Massachusetts communities by supporting system growth and accessibility, including station expansions, upgrades, and additional bikes.

Riders can purchase annual Bluebikes memberships – which include unlimited 45-minute rides – for $119 a year or $26.75 for 30 days. A discount program, where annual passes are $50 and 30-day passes are available for $5, is available for residents with eligible incomes. Visit www.bluebikes.com for more information on the Bluebikes income-eligible program.

