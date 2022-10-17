ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

The not so retiring Barbara Bernard: Viewpoint

Domenic J. Sarno referred to her words as his weekly “bowl of chicken soup.”. The columns wove bits of nostalgia with the happenings of today. They could be funny and uplifting, or they could simply provide a positive tone to start his Thursday morning, the Springfield mayor explained. Count...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
‘No limits to unity:’ Holyoke St. Paul’s Episcopal Church celebrates 1st Latino minister

Because the Rev. Joel A. Martinez is Hispanic and Caribbean, there is a sense of inclusion in the community of faith at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church where he is rector. “This shows that the church is making progress in opening its doors more and more to people from different parts of the world,” he said. “It is a clear message that in Christ we are one body. We are also witnesses that language, skin color and culture are no limits to the unity of God’s people.”
HOLYOKE, MA
Longmeadow’s Lucy Connell, West Springfield’s Ben Drohan crack top five in 2022 Dick Atkinson Invitational

It was an exciting day for Western Mass. during the 2022 Dick Atkinson Invitational, with multiple girls and boys cracking the top 10. West Springfield’s Ben Drohan had the highest finish of the day from the region, placing second in the boys varsity race with a time of 16:10.03. The Terrier’s also had two other finishers in the top 10, with Charlie Daggett coming in eighth and Reno Caronna coming in 10th.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing In Massachusetts

Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
BOSTON, MA
