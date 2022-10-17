Because the Rev. Joel A. Martinez is Hispanic and Caribbean, there is a sense of inclusion in the community of faith at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church where he is rector. “This shows that the church is making progress in opening its doors more and more to people from different parts of the world,” he said. “It is a clear message that in Christ we are one body. We are also witnesses that language, skin color and culture are no limits to the unity of God’s people.”

HOLYOKE, MA