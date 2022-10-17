Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
Related
In the wake of a renaissance and a pandemic, Worcester’s downtown restaurants search for normalcy
A line of people waited for their to-go orders and manager Ciara MacDonald worked to fill online orders behind the counter at Spoodles Deli on Thursday afternoon. A passerby might think that business is back to normal after the pandemic, but for some downtown restaurants, the bounce back from the pandemic has been uneven and unpredictable.
The not so retiring Barbara Bernard: Viewpoint
Domenic J. Sarno referred to her words as his weekly “bowl of chicken soup.”. The columns wove bits of nostalgia with the happenings of today. They could be funny and uplifting, or they could simply provide a positive tone to start his Thursday morning, the Springfield mayor explained. Count...
N.J. town residents are sick of Netflix fans driving to ‘The Watcher’ house
The people of Westfield would be happier if fans of the new Netflix series “The Watcher” — based loosely on the creepy lore surrounding the house at 657 Boulevard — would stick to their sofas and smartphones to check out the fictional version of the home in question.
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
A Sports Hub producer was fired despite great ratings. Now host Rich Shertenlieb is paying to bring him back.
In a collision of corporate cluelessness and callousness, longtime “Toucher and Rich” producer Mike Lockhart was fired by Beasley Media, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s parent company, in a round of company-wide layoffs Oct. 7. In a collision of uncommon generosity and an unfortunately necessary precedent, Lockhart is...
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
‘No limits to unity:’ Holyoke St. Paul’s Episcopal Church celebrates 1st Latino minister
Because the Rev. Joel A. Martinez is Hispanic and Caribbean, there is a sense of inclusion in the community of faith at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church where he is rector. “This shows that the church is making progress in opening its doors more and more to people from different parts of the world,” he said. “It is a clear message that in Christ we are one body. We are also witnesses that language, skin color and culture are no limits to the unity of God’s people.”
Here are some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts
The souls of the damned are fabled to have their presence still lingering in several Massachusetts places with a blood-stained macabre history. Brave Bay Staters searching for paranormal activity this Halloween can look no further than MassLive’s list of some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts — readers beware.
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
Northampton rejects cannabis shop for first time after Florence uproar
Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra on Thursday denied a proposed cannabis dispensary a spot in the city’s Florence village, saying community opposition had made it clear to her that the business was not right for the neighborhood. The cannabis industry in Northampton has ballooned since the city became home to...
Mayor Michelle Wu shouted down by protestors while giving updates on Mass and Cass deep clean
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had to cut her press conference short today, as protestors shouted her down criticizing her most recent move to relocate hundreds of homeless people from one area of Mass and Cass to another in order to prevent traffic issues. Mass and Cass – short for the...
Mass. mom, son hospitalized with severe liver damage after eating mushrooms they foraged for dinner
WORCESTER, Mass. — A mother and her son were recently rushed to a Massachusetts hospital with severe liver damage and treated with a “compassionate use” drug after they consumed mushrooms that they had foraged for dinner. Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen, of Amherst, were outside...
Longmeadow’s Lucy Connell, West Springfield’s Ben Drohan crack top five in 2022 Dick Atkinson Invitational
It was an exciting day for Western Mass. during the 2022 Dick Atkinson Invitational, with multiple girls and boys cracking the top 10. West Springfield’s Ben Drohan had the highest finish of the day from the region, placing second in the boys varsity race with a time of 16:10.03. The Terrier’s also had two other finishers in the top 10, with Charlie Daggett coming in eighth and Reno Caronna coming in 10th.
Missing In Massachusetts
Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
L.L. Bean’s new store in Hudson opens Nov. 4; three-day opening celebration planned
Winter is coming, but people in the MetroWest area will know where to go to bundle up and stay warm. As it opens the doors to its new store at Highland Commons in Hudson, L.L. Bean is inviting the public to attend a three-day opening celebration beginning Nov. 4. The...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
378 new Mass. State Police troopers sworn in during Worcester ceremony
Almost 400 new Massachusetts State Police troopers graduated from training and received their badges in a ceremony at Worcester’s DCU Center on Thursday morning. The 87th Recruit Training Troop, which included four platoons consisting of a total of 378 officers, graduated after completing the 24-week MSP Academy training course.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
Northampton’s Laurel Park celebrates 150th anniversary of its founding
NORTHAMPTON --Tucked away in a far corner of Northampton, Laurel Park remains an anomaly, an eccentric neighborhood that today stands more as a separate community, home to unconventional thinkers much as those who started coming by train in the early 1870s. Laurel Park celebrated its 150th anniversary on Saturday, its...
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0