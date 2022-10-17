Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, Explained: The Proposed ‘Millionaire's Tax'
Commonly known as the "Millionaire's Tax" or the "Fair Share Amendment," Question 1 on Massachusetts' 2022 general election ballots would amend the state constitution to apply an extra 4% tax on all residents' personal income over $1 million. For example, someone with a personal income of $1.5 million would have...
How Voters Feel About Millionaire's Tax, Driver's License Ballot Questions
Nearly six in 10 likely Massachusetts voters support a proposed constitutional amendment to impose a higher tax rate on income above $1 million, while a smaller plurality back a new law allowing undocumented immigrants to acquire state-issued driver's licenses, according to a new poll. A MassINC Polling Group survey of...
Healey, Diehl Make Pitches, Points in Final Debate
Democrat Maura Healey plans to fill in the "yes" bubble on a pair of ballot questions dealing with taxes and immigration, while Republican Geoff Diehl will select "no" on the two measures whose fates will be decided by voters on the same day they pick the first new governor in eight years.
Vermont Voters Considering Reproductive Liberty Amendment
With early voting well underway in Vermont, one of the ballot questions voters are deciding on is whether the Vermont Constitution should be amended to reflect the issue of personal reproductive liberty. The question has brought both ardent support and vigorous opposition into public debate. Article 22 would declare it...
Massachusetts Ballot Question 2, Explained: Dental Insurance Billing Change
Question 2 on Massachusetts' 2022 general election ballots would compel dental insurers to spend more of patients' money on their own care. Unlike with medical insurance, there is currently no minimum threshold for dental care written in state law. The proposal would require at least 83% of revenue from the premiums that patients pay to be spent on patient care or provide refunds.
Heating Worries Mount Amid Growing Costs
Shirlee Thurston's latest heating oil bill is a frightening prospect only weeks before Halloween and the arrival of the winter months. "Close to like $550, $560 on top of everything, yeah," she explained. Oil prices are on the rise. This week, a gallon of home heating oil in Massachusetts sold...
Mass. Reports 7,408 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,408 new COVID-19 cases and 58 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,902,403 cases and 20,459 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 253 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
COVID Risk Rising in New England as US Prepares for Possible Winter Surge
The COVID-19 risk is rising across New England as national data appears to show the virus is digging in ahead of winter. This week's Massachusetts coronavirus case numbers actually saw a slight decrease from the previous week, and wastewater data is not showing any increase at this time. But the COVID risk levels assessed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seen an uptick across the region in recent weeks.
Surveys Shed Light On Mass. Sports Betting Application Pool
The road that leads to a late January start of in-person sports betting is coming into clearer view for the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. The next month will produce even more crucial information for the commission. Now armed with responses to a survey it asked all prospective applicants to fill out, the commission is starting to get into a regulation review rhythm as it eyes its upcoming license application deadline of Nov. 21.
Doorbell Video Helps Florida Driver Avoid Mass RMV License Suspension
During a video call from Orlando Vazquez's Florida home, he appeared visibly relieved to have his driving nightmare finally in the rearview mirror. "It’s a big weight off my shoulders," he told me. "Honestly, man, I’m just grateful to have you help me." More than two years ago,...
Boston Tech Startup Cuts Half Its Staff, Including Over 170 People in Mass.
Starry Inc. is the latest tech company in the Boston area to lay off workers in an effort to save capital. The Boston Internet provider startup said on Thursday it is laying off approximately 50% of its workforce. Mimi Ryals, a spokesperson for the company, told the Business Journal that...
Cold, Blustery But Clear Through Most of the Weekend
It’s a cool and blustery Thursday. A dry atmosphere will allow us to enjoy the full sunshine again while highs will top out in the upper 50s. The southwest flow persists through tonight before a switch of wind direction allows for the Seabreeze out in coastal Maine and the north shore.
Heavy Rain and Flooding Has Deadly Results in Maine
Repairs are still being made to roads damaged by flooding after a week of heavy rain that appears to have killed at least one person in Maine. According to Skowhegan Police, a 53-year-old man died there on Tuesday after his car crashed while hydroplaning in standing water. The death comes...
New Hampshire Ice Castles Come Back for Their 10th Winter
The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are reopening for their 10th winter, the attraction has announced. This year, it's adding new amenities, like a bar for adult beverages, new characters and artisans working to create the experience starting in November. The Ice Castles are expected to open in mid-January and...
Weekend Forecast: Sunny Saturday, Then Showers Sunday
After a frosty start to the day, temperatures are finally hopping back to the 60s for the afternoon. We’re enjoying another sunny day, and dry conditions persist. A high pressure system will allow us to warm up into the upper 60s Saturday. Saturday will become the official pick of...
