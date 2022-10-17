ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary at Outlaw Pass

By James Munoz
 5 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – On Saturday, October 8, 2022, a broke into Outlaw Pass on US 77 N. The suspect broke glass to get into the building. Several cash registers were damaged as the suspect broke  into them.

The surveillance video is not so great but authorities hope someone recognizes something in the photos. An unknown type vehicle dropped the suspect off around 2:44 a.m.

Investigators said it’s possible this suspect is wanted in a similar burglary in Victoria at the Eyemart Express on Navarro Street. In both burglaries, the suspect, used a white shirt to hied his face. He had on long pants and black shoes.

If you have any information on the person responsible for the burglary of a building at Outlaw Pass or the Eyemart Express burglary, you are asked to contact Inv. M. Neal at VCSO CID at 361-574-8023 or the Victoria Police Department.

You can also call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to the arrest and charges filed, you could earn a cash reward.

