Pascagoula, MS

wxxv25.com

Plenty of events to choose from this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend — whether it’s just for fun or for a good cause — there’s lots to be had out there in South Mississippi. Here’s a look at some of the events planned for Saturday and Sunday. Check Facebook for more details on these events.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

‘Wildlife on the Geaux’ comes to Lynn Meadows Discovery Center

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center celebrates ‘National Reptile Day’ with a variety of reptiles for kids to see. ‘Wildlife on the Geaux’ Owner Tanee Janusz, who is from Louisiana, traveled to Gulfport to share her reptiles with the youth. Janusz likes to introduce the younger generation to reptiles...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Free Kids Fishin’ Rodeo this weekend in Harrison County

You may want to bring your kids out this Saturday to learn the basics of fishing at the 2022 Kids Fishin’ Rodeo at Harrison County Sheriff’s County Farm. This event is free for kids 15 and under. Children will be able to learn the basics of fishing, they will learn how to tie a knot, select a lure, bait hooks, and cast.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Breakfast with Business Champions in Biloxi

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Diversity Council hosted its Breakfast with Business Champions at Beau Rivage this morning. A panel of speakers discussed the successes and challenges, things they have learned on their journey as business owners. Business resource agencies were also at this morning’s breakfast to provide...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Crime and Consequences Safety Campaign in Gulfport

Students at Bayou View Middle School in Gulfport received a lesson in making positive choices, courtesy of JZ 94.5 and Mississippi Power. Gulfport police chief, Harrison County district attorney, and others joined in on speaking to students about the consequences of their actions. A jail cell was placed in the...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Gautier hosts East Central in WXXV Game of the Week

Plenty of big games tonight in week nine of the high school football season, but none bigger than Gautier hosting East Central in what could turn out to be the difference in a first-round home playoff game. News 25’s Sport Director Jeff Haeger is in Gautier with more.
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula enacts citywide boil water notice

Pascagoula declared a city-wide boil water advisory. This morning, a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities was damaged. At 1:30 p.m., a follow up advisory said the water pump had been repaired and full water pressure should return to all residents in about two hours.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula under city-wide boil water notice

Pascagoula declared a city-wide boil water advisory this morning after a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities was damaged. The advisory was issued about 11:30 a.m. The city said repairs are being made as quickly as possible. At 1:30 p.m., a follow-up advisory said the...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Long Beach homeowners go all out for Halloween

There’s another scary house in town! Joey and Jan DeWitt’s house in Long Beach is known as the place to visit on Halloween. What makes their house unique is that most of their decorations are homemade and inspired by their favorite horror films. Joey DeWitt, who is the...
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

Two dead in early morning house fire in George County

Two people died in an early morning house fire in the Barton community of George County. A call came in about 6 a.m. Friday morning about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive. Units from Basin, Central and Twin Creek Volunteer Fire Departments, Movella and Agricola Volunteer...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Officer-involved shooting reported in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson County. Investigators said the shooting, which involved the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave. Once the investigation has been completed, MBI will share their findings […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Joint funeral service announced for two girls killed in Hwy 613 crash

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a Highway 613 crash Sunday, were announced Wednesday morning. The best friends will be memorialized in a joint funeral service Saturday. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church...
MOSS POINT, MS
WKRG News 5

Woman shot at Greentree Apartments in Mobile: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police began investigating a shooting Wednesday night after being called to a local hospital about a gunshot wound victim. Police traced the incident back to Greentree Apartments. Police said the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Police arrived at the hospital about 10 minutes before […]
MOBILE, AL

