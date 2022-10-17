Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
4 Great Steakhouses in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Related
wxxv25.com
Plenty of events to choose from this weekend
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend — whether it’s just for fun or for a good cause — there’s lots to be had out there in South Mississippi. Here’s a look at some of the events planned for Saturday and Sunday. Check Facebook for more details on these events.
wxxv25.com
‘Wildlife on the Geaux’ comes to Lynn Meadows Discovery Center
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center celebrates ‘National Reptile Day’ with a variety of reptiles for kids to see. ‘Wildlife on the Geaux’ Owner Tanee Janusz, who is from Louisiana, traveled to Gulfport to share her reptiles with the youth. Janusz likes to introduce the younger generation to reptiles...
wxxv25.com
Free Kids Fishin’ Rodeo this weekend in Harrison County
You may want to bring your kids out this Saturday to learn the basics of fishing at the 2022 Kids Fishin’ Rodeo at Harrison County Sheriff’s County Farm. This event is free for kids 15 and under. Children will be able to learn the basics of fishing, they will learn how to tie a knot, select a lure, bait hooks, and cast.
wxxv25.com
Breakfast with Business Champions in Biloxi
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Diversity Council hosted its Breakfast with Business Champions at Beau Rivage this morning. A panel of speakers discussed the successes and challenges, things they have learned on their journey as business owners. Business resource agencies were also at this morning’s breakfast to provide...
wxxv25.com
City of Ocean Springs offering cemetery tours during Halloween season
For the first time, Ocean Springs is hosting cemetery tours as part of the town’s Halloween festivities. News 25’s Rick Gogreve is at the cemetery with more.
wxxv25.com
Crime and Consequences Safety Campaign in Gulfport
Students at Bayou View Middle School in Gulfport received a lesson in making positive choices, courtesy of JZ 94.5 and Mississippi Power. Gulfport police chief, Harrison County district attorney, and others joined in on speaking to students about the consequences of their actions. A jail cell was placed in the...
wxxv25.com
Gautier hosts East Central in WXXV Game of the Week
Plenty of big games tonight in week nine of the high school football season, but none bigger than Gautier hosting East Central in what could turn out to be the difference in a first-round home playoff game. News 25’s Sport Director Jeff Haeger is in Gautier with more.
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula enacts citywide boil water notice
Pascagoula declared a city-wide boil water advisory. This morning, a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities was damaged. At 1:30 p.m., a follow up advisory said the water pump had been repaired and full water pressure should return to all residents in about two hours.
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula under city-wide boil water notice
Pascagoula declared a city-wide boil water advisory this morning after a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities was damaged. The advisory was issued about 11:30 a.m. The city said repairs are being made as quickly as possible. At 1:30 p.m., a follow-up advisory said the...
Two people found dead in early morning blaze at Mississippi residence
Two people were found dead in a Mississippi house fire early Friday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the George County Communications Center received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive, in the Barton community of George County. Due to extremely...
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing. 17-year-old Kadence Hoffele went missing on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from Lucedale. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year. With each […]
wxxv25.com
Long Beach homeowners go all out for Halloween
There’s another scary house in town! Joey and Jan DeWitt’s house in Long Beach is known as the place to visit on Halloween. What makes their house unique is that most of their decorations are homemade and inspired by their favorite horror films. Joey DeWitt, who is the...
wxxv25.com
Two dead in early morning house fire in George County
Two people died in an early morning house fire in the Barton community of George County. A call came in about 6 a.m. Friday morning about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive. Units from Basin, Central and Twin Creek Volunteer Fire Departments, Movella and Agricola Volunteer...
wxxv25.com
Driver killed in accident on I-10 near County Farm Road is identified
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened overnight on I-10. The accident happened about 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the County Farm Road exit. Two tractor trailer rigs were involved. One driver died and the other was taken to a local hospital. Harrison County Coroner...
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Bay High Tigers vs. Moss Point Tigers
Bay High playing host to Moss Point and both of these teams could really use a win when it comes to the final playoff push. Moss Point beats Bay High 54-13.
Officer-involved shooting reported in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson County. Investigators said the shooting, which involved the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave. Once the investigation has been completed, MBI will share their findings […]
WLOX
Joint funeral service announced for two girls killed in Hwy 613 crash
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a Highway 613 crash Sunday, were announced Wednesday morning. The best friends will be memorialized in a joint funeral service Saturday. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church...
2 teens found dead after Mississippi car crash
The two 16-year-olds attended East Central High School.
Woman shot at Greentree Apartments in Mobile: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police began investigating a shooting Wednesday night after being called to a local hospital about a gunshot wound victim. Police traced the incident back to Greentree Apartments. Police said the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Police arrived at the hospital about 10 minutes before […]
Mississippi Press
Man recently released from prison back in custody after exchanging fire with deputies
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 32-year-old man recently released from prison exchanged gunfire with Jackson County deputies Wednesday after carjacking an elderly couple in St. Martin. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell confirmed Wednesday evening deputies had exchanged fire with Nathan Thomas Cook, a felon arrested for commercial burglary in 2015.
Comments / 0