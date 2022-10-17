ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camas, WA

Why reverse-911 calls showed as ‘spam’ for Nakia Creek Fire

By Dan Tilkin, Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWz8V_0iciiU9T00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders were put in place for residents near the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain, some reverse-911 calls were being flagged as “spam” or coming from a Oak Harbor, a city north of Seattle.

Eric Frank with the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency ( CRESA ) told KOIN 6 News they are looking at changing the way they use an automated service, Everbridge, so that issue does not happen again.

Evacuations continue as Nakia Creek Fire spreads in Camas

If CRESA uses a local number as the Caller ID, Frank said, that disables a feature that allows people to call that number back and listen to the recorded message they may have missed.

The callback feature is enabled only when using an out-of-area number.

Frank said they now realize that caused confusion and some people to miss the warning and they are looking for a solution. He added many other local counties use the same automated Everbridge system.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yaktrinews.com

Washington wildfire caused by pyrotechnic, police seek tips

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire in southwest Washington state that ballooned in size Sunday, causing regional air quality issues, may have been started by a firework or firearm, officials said. The Nakia Creek Fire started Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas. Clark County Fire Marshal Dan...
CAMAS, WA
kptv.com

Man arrested after setting Vancouver apartment on fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A scene at a Vancouver apartment complex drew heavy police and fire presence Friday night. Neighbors who spoke with FOX 12 said everything began to unfold around 4 p.m. Fire crews say they arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m. to reports of a...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Early morning explosion caught on camera in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An explosion rocked a southeast Portland neighborhood early Wednesday morning and it was caught on camera. The explosion happened just after midnight on Southeast 148th, between Southeast Main and Southeast Stark. A homeowner in the area sent in video of the explosion to FOX 12. The...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Drivers in Salem are less likely to get stuck at red lights

While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
SALEM, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy