Why reverse-911 calls showed as ‘spam’ for Nakia Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders were put in place for residents near the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain, some reverse-911 calls were being flagged as “spam” or coming from a Oak Harbor, a city north of Seattle.
Eric Frank with the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency ( CRESA ) told KOIN 6 News they are looking at changing the way they use an automated service, Everbridge, so that issue does not happen again.Evacuations continue as Nakia Creek Fire spreads in Camas
If CRESA uses a local number as the Caller ID, Frank said, that disables a feature that allows people to call that number back and listen to the recorded message they may have missed.
The callback feature is enabled only when using an out-of-area number.
Frank said they now realize that caused confusion and some people to miss the warning and they are looking for a solution. He added many other local counties use the same automated Everbridge system.
