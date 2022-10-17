Read full article on original website
Jeff Van Gundy calls suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka ‘a terrific man’ on ESPN
What few details have emerged about the reasons for Ime Udoka’s unprecedented punishment haven’t painted the suspended Celtics coach in a good light. That didn’t stop Jeff Van Gundy from calling him a “terrific man” on Friday’s ESPN broadcast of Boston’s win over the Miami Heat.
Celtics fend off Heat without Jaylen Brown, another credit to talented depth
As the Celtics looked to fend off the Heat for the final six minutes of Friday’s night, they needed all firepower they could get. This was the same team they ousted in the East Finals last season, and the Heat were looking for an opportunity for revenge. Miami had already clawed itself back from a double-digit deficit earlier in the game and was looking to put together another comeback attempt.
Blake Griffin play was ‘highlight’ for Joe Mazzulla in Celtics’ win over Magic
The Celtics certainly had some struggles guarding the Magic on Saturday as they were caught up in an unexpected shootout. Little is expected for a young Orlando squad this season, but the Magic showed some grit against the defending East champs. But the Celtics eventually pulled away late in the 126-120 win as Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and Derrick White added another 27.
Derrick White becomes latest Celtics player to step up in win over Magic
It seemed like, coming into the season, Derrick White was relatively unheralded. The Celtics had upgraded their roster with additions like Malcolm Brogdon and others, so it seemed like White lost some of his shine after coming to Boston midway through last season. But White’s been a vital piece of...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Magic 126-120 behind Jayson Tatum erupting for 40 points
The Celtics have started the year with one of the best scoring offenses in the NBA and that trend continued against the Magic on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum (40 points) led five different Boston players in double figures as the visitors took down Orlando 126-120 in a shootout at Amway Arena after closing strong late with a 10-2 run late in the fourth quarter.
Celtics Mailbag: Payton Pritchard future, Luke Kornet role, starting lineup tweaks
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Hello Brian! Do you think they change the starting lineup every game to suit the opposition? How deep will the rotation go during the regular season, does it depend on blowouts vs. Trying to find things that work? How much experimenting will Joe do? — Eddy FB.
Why Jayson Tatum isn’t happy with Celtics despite 3-0 start to season
After a 40-point night against the Magic and a 3-0 start to the regular season, one might expect Jayson Tatum to be jubilant about Boston’s opening week of the regular season. However, the Celtics All-Star couldn’t help but voice his concern after Boston’s 126-120 win due to the team’s play on end of the floor.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Heat 111-104 as Jayson Tatum holds off late Miami rally
The Miami Heat had revenge on their mind Friday night against the Boston Celtics after a heartbreaking loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals last May. However, the Celtics put the clamps on a late Heat rally once again on Friday night, holding on for their second straight win to open the year with a 111-104 victory.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown explains hot start after 28-point game against Heat
After proving he’s capable of being a second option on a Finals team, Jaylen Brown has impressed in the early goings of the season. After a 35-point outburst on opening night against the Sixers, Brown followed that up with a 28-point game Friday night against the Heat. The Celtics...
Red Sox, Rich Hill met for lunch, expressed mutual interest in free agent reunion
It appears Xander Bogaerts isn’t the only pending free agent who the Red Sox have recently discussed a reunion with. Veteran lefty Rich Hill recently met with front office officials and the sides both expressed a mutual interest in reuniting for 2023, Hill said on WEEI earlier this week (via The Bradfo Sho). Hill will hit free agency earlier next month after going 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA in 26 starts.
What Celtics’ Jayson Tatum called ‘formula for success’ for team chemistry
The Celtics look impressive after starting 2-0 on the season, including a 111-104 win over the Heat on Friday. The C’s have ousted two East contenders in the form of the Sixers and Heat, forging their own hot start to the season. That’s life as a contender as Boston looks to get back to the NBA Finals.
Jayson Tatum credits Noah Vonleh, Sam Hauser as bench helps Celtics win over Heat
Jayson Tatum has routinely played as the only starter on Celtics bench units throughout recent seasons as he’s risen to an All-Star level. This year, he’s been dealing with a relatively new cast of characters on that front amid injuries to Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari along with some offseason changes in personnel.
Celtics injury report: Al Horford out for Saturday’s game against Magic
While Al Horford said at Friday’s shootaround he plans to play in back-to-back this season and Saturday’s game against the Magic, that won’t be the case after all. Horford was listed as out on the Celtics’ injury report for the 7 p.m. game facing the Magic because of low back stiffness.
Bruins vs. Wild: How to watch NHL for free on Saturday afternoon
Fans of snipers figure to enjoy Saturday’s game at TD Garden where two of the game’s best scorers square off when Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov visits David Pastrnak and the Bruins. Boston will try to stay hot a 4-1, while the Wild is trying to shake off a 1-3 start.
Bruins vs. Ducks: How to watch, stream NHL game Thursday
The Bruins head back home after having their three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday in Ottawa for a 7 p.m. tilt with former Bruins and Springfield native Frank Vatrano, who is in his first season in Anaheim. The game will be at TD Garden in Boston and will not air...
Taylor Hall scores game-winner again as Bruins beat Wild 4-3 in OT
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, who had stopped eight shots in OT with the Wild playing most of the extra period short-handed.
N’Keal Harry more excited to make Bears’ debut than to face Patriots
N’Keal Harry will try to start to resurrect his career in the same place it went off the rails to begin with. By coincidence of timing, the former Patriots receiver will likely make his Bears debut in Foxborough against his former team when New England hosts Chicago on Monday Night Football at Gillette Stadium.
