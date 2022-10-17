ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Celtics fend off Heat without Jaylen Brown, another credit to talented depth

As the Celtics looked to fend off the Heat for the final six minutes of Friday’s night, they needed all firepower they could get. This was the same team they ousted in the East Finals last season, and the Heat were looking for an opportunity for revenge. Miami had already clawed itself back from a double-digit deficit earlier in the game and was looking to put together another comeback attempt.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Blake Griffin play was ‘highlight’ for Joe Mazzulla in Celtics’ win over Magic

The Celtics certainly had some struggles guarding the Magic on Saturday as they were caught up in an unexpected shootout. Little is expected for a young Orlando squad this season, but the Magic showed some grit against the defending East champs. But the Celtics eventually pulled away late in the 126-120 win as Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and Derrick White added another 27.
ORLANDO, FL
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Celtics beat Magic 126-120 behind Jayson Tatum erupting for 40 points

The Celtics have started the year with one of the best scoring offenses in the NBA and that trend continued against the Magic on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum (40 points) led five different Boston players in double figures as the visitors took down Orlando 126-120 in a shootout at Amway Arena after closing strong late with a 10-2 run late in the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics Mailbag: Payton Pritchard future, Luke Kornet role, starting lineup tweaks

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Hello Brian! Do you think they change the starting lineup every game to suit the opposition? How deep will the rotation go during the regular season, does it depend on blowouts vs. Trying to find things that work? How much experimenting will Joe do? — Eddy FB.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Red Sox, Rich Hill met for lunch, expressed mutual interest in free agent reunion

It appears Xander Bogaerts isn’t the only pending free agent who the Red Sox have recently discussed a reunion with. Veteran lefty Rich Hill recently met with front office officials and the sides both expressed a mutual interest in reuniting for 2023, Hill said on WEEI earlier this week (via The Bradfo Sho). Hill will hit free agency earlier next month after going 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA in 26 starts.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Taylor Hall scores game-winner again as Bruins beat Wild 4-3 in OT

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, who had stopped eight shots in OT with the Wild playing most of the extra period short-handed.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy