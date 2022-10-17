Read full article on original website
WCIA
The 13th Annual DISABILITY Resource Expo: Reaching Out for Answers
Local DISABILITY Resource Expo will host in-person event for the first time in three years to promote a better quality of life for East Central Illinois residents with disabilities. Annual DISABILITY Resource Expo promotes inclusion by helping provide a better quality of life for people with disabilities in Champaign County...
WCIA
Halloween festivities with Carriage Crossing Senior Living Center
Carriage Crossing Senior Living Center is getting in the holiday spirit with great Halloween activities for residents and guests!
Urbana family in need of help after losing everything
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of eight is looking for help after their home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night. The fire happened near California Avenue and Pfeffer Road. Amanda Crosby, her husband and their six children were all inside at the time. “I lost everything. Everything,” Crosby said. “We worked so hard, […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
Nursing home owners say they ‘don’t need’ county approval to close a third Champaign-Urbana facility
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
Urbana PD encourages public to make smart online sales
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Buying something online through Facebook Marketplace or the Next Door app has picked up in popularity, but Urbana Police are sending a reminder to look for red flags while scrolling. It comes after two armed robberies in Urbana on Oct. 13. Urbana Police said they happened within a few hours of […]
Coroner identifies senior killed by train
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
WCIA
DIY Science Time with Mister C
Mister C and his science crew invite you to join the DIY Science Crew! Together, we can explore amazing science concepts. This series currently has 13 episodes that will get students, teachers and families talking about science in their everyday lives. The show is designed to inspire everyone to give Science a Try with a simple DIY! Mister C and his crew have created an amazing learning experience for all of you!
13 kids die from guns every day; hospitals working on a change
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Healthcare companies are trying to crack down on gun violence and there’s a new campaign to get people talking. Discussing gun violence at the dinner table isn’t something that normally happens, but health experts said it’s a topic that needs to be aired out. That’s because a New England Journal of […]
WCIA
“Ticket To Paradise” and “Raymond and Ray” hitting big screens
A light comedy and a tale of two brothers are available for viewing this week. Here to review Ticket To Paradise and Raymond and Ray is Film Critic Pam Powell.
Urbana Fire responds to apartment fire
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana firefighters responded to a fire on Oakland Avenue Saturday midnight. The crew arrived on the scene at around 4 a.m. and found smoke coming from the second floor of the apartment. Firefighters evacuated around 15 neighbors and put out the fire with an aggressive interior attack. Shayrea Netter, a neighbor, […]
Increase police presence at Villa Grove homecoming game following bonfire incident
Villa Grove Chief of Police, Robert Rea says rumors have been circulating about what happened at the bonfire and potential threats related to the incident. He says at this point, they're unsubstantiated, but they'll keep investigating.
Cat missing from Curtis Orchard, visitors asked for help
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Curtis Orchard is asking for the public’s assistance in helping them find a cat that went missing on Monday. Orchard officials said Baby Boo, one of their foster kittens, disappeared between 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday. They said she is five months old and mostly white with unique markings or […]
$1 million grant helps UI research link between wastewater, viruses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — When you think about monitoring viruses, you probably think about doctors and healthcare first. But, some University of Illinois engineers are changing that. They’re tracking outbreaks with something underground. A new $1 million grant from the EPA is helping them expand the research. They’re currently testing pathogens in the wastewater to […]
Early increase in RSV cases in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) transmission is rising throughout the nation, with hospitals in the Northeast running out of bed spaces. Dr. Jonna, a local pediatric specialist at Carle Clinic Family Practice, confirms that RSV is also on the rise in the Champaign community for the second year in a row. “We […]
Community Counts: DREAAM Hosting Annual “Dream Big!” Fall Festival
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The fall season is truly underway and there are many local youth who are eager for what that brings. But there are also some wishing the days of teen gun violence would cease to exist. That’s why a non-profit is holding an annual festival to raise money for solutions. DREAAM, or […]
Hoopeston police responded to vehicle fire
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A vehicle was on fire Friday noon west of the intersection of State Route 1 and 9. Hoopeston police said the fire had been extinguished before police arrived at the scene. Officers double-checked the situation and reported no injury or damage.
WCIA
Simply Diamonds with Champaign Jewelers
Sparkles! Champaign Jewelers are back bringing some of their favorite designs from featured designers for this week as well as pictures of our construction progress! We are moving to a new location and are having a construction sale. Every two weeks we will feature new designers that are auditioning for space in the new store. This week is showcasing a brand new Designer line called Vdora. These lustrous designs are updated classic designs that are perfect for holiday gifts. Simply Diamonds is exactly that – Beautiful diamonds solitaire pendants, hoop earrings, and Stud earrings.
12-year-old critically hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after Champaign Police said he was shot in the neck Wednesday night. Police officials said officers responded to the area of Sangamon Drive and Kenwood Road, located on the north side of Centennial Park, at 10:15 p.m. for a report of someone being […]
Police respond to crash near Rantoul school
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police responded to Eastlawn Elementary School on Friday after a car drove across the school’s lawn and crashed nearby. Police officials said they became aware of the crash around 7 a.m. The initial investigation determined that the car was driving eastbound on Bel Aire Drive, came across Maplewood Drive and […]
